John Deere Dealers to Sell, Service WESTERN Snow Products for Utility Vehicles

John Deere has entered an allied distribution agreement with Douglas Dynamics, parent company of WESTERN plows, to sell and support WSTERN products through the John Deere dealer channel.

Through this agreement, John Deere dealers in the United States and Canada will sell and service WESTERN snow and ice removal products that are compatible with John Deere Gator Utility Vehicles.

“With more than 70 years of experience in making integrated snow and ice removal products, Douglas Dynamics was the obvious choice for us,” says Justin VanderHeyden, John Deere product marketing manager. “WESTERN snow and ice control products are the brand of choice for those who move snow, so we’re excited to provide this new offering for Gator Utility Vehicles.”

This agreement enables one-stop-shopping for utility vehicle customers who also want WESTERN snow and ice removal products.

“John Deere's global brand presence and reputation for manufacturing the highest quality products while providing outstanding service aligns closely with our long-standing brand strength and dedication to quality and service,” says Michael Frank, manager of business development for Douglas Dynamics. “The partnership brings two premium brands together with the shared goal of providing John Deere dealers and customers with easy access to best in class snow and ice control products for John Deere Gators.”

Initial product offerings include the following WESTERN blades:

- 72-inch (1.82-m) Hydraulic Straight Blade

- 72-inch (1.82-m) Hydraulic V-Blade

- 72-inch (1.82-m) Manually Adjusted V-Blade

- 72-inch (1.82-m) Straight Blade

- 66-inch (1.7-m) Straight Blade