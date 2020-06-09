BOSS Blade Attachments Add Snow and Ice Management Capabilities to Toro Dingo Line

Toro introduces the all-new snow removal attachments for the Toro Dingo compact utility loader line — the 4-ft. and 5-ft. BOSS snowplow attachments. With a simple changeout of attachments, Dingo units can effectively and efficiently handle even the most challenging snow and ice removal tasks.

BOSS snowplows are available in two sizes — 4- and 5-ft. — and feature polyethylene blades, striking the ideal balance between a lightweight design and impressive durability. Contractors will also appreciate the reversible cutting edge, which ultimately adds to the longevity of the attachment.

Thanks to the full-blade trip design, which minimizes severe impacts to the attachment, the compact utility loader, and most importantly, the operator, when striking obstacles. Additionally, the hydraulic 30-degree adjustment in either direction eliminates the need for operators to make manual adjustments in less-than-ideal winter conditions.

“This new attachment offering simply provides more options for Dingo users to get the very most out of their compact utility loader,” said Kyle Cartwright, marketing manager at Toro. “The possibilities are truly endless when it comes to thinking up new attachments for the Dingo line, and we believe that this new offering will be a gamechanger for a key segment of our Dingo customer base.”

Additional options that are available for the BOSS plow include a six-inch blade extension kit, a snow deflector kit, a plow shoe kit, box wing extension and urethane edge kit. Plow attachments are compatible with Dingo 320-D, 323, TX 427, TX 525 and TX 1000 models.

The BOSS plow attachments are available now from Toro’s trusted network of dealers, and are currently available for shipping.



