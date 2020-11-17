Edric Funk to Lead Toro’s Sitework Systems Business

The Toro Company has announced that Edric Funk, previously managing director of the company’s Center for Technology, Research & Innovation (CTRI), has been promoted to general manager of the Sitework Systems Business at Toro.
Funk’s new role will consist of managing the day-to-day operations and strategic vision for the Sitework Systems Business. He succeeds Peter Moeller, who transitioned to vice president of the international business at Toro.
With a career at The Toro Company spanning over two decades, Funk has served in various roles across several businesses. He started as an engineer in the landscape contractor business before holding marketing positions in the residential and landscape contractor, international and commercial divisions. In 2017, after serving as director of global product management for the commercial and international divisions, Funk was named the director of the CTRI, further expanding his responsibilities with the addition of the engineering technical services (ETS) team in 2019.
Funk holds a bachelor's of science degree in agricultural engineering from the University of Minnesota and an MBA with a focus on marketing and strategic management from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. He also earned a professional certificate in innovation and technology from MIT.
“We are excited for Edric to take this next important step at Toro in managing the business operations for the Sitework Systems Business,” said Rick Rodier, group vice president of the construction, contractor, and residential susinesses of The Toro Company. “We’re confident that Edric will be able to apply his diverse background and skills in strategy development, product management, and leading teams to help bring even more success to the Sitework Systems Business team.”
Funk’s new responsibilities went into effect as of Nov. 1.