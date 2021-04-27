Motion Industries Names Supplier of the Year

Motion Industries named NSK 2020 Supplier of the Year for showing exceptional commitment through quality products and services.

April 27, 2021
MOTION INDUSTRIES - BIRMINGHAM, AL
Motion Industries 2020 SOTY award
Motion Industries

Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts, and provider of industrial technology solutions, named NSK “2020 Supplier of the Year.”

The award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional commitment to Motion through quality products and services, as well as earning the highest score in the multi-faceted Supplier Stratification rating system.

“2020 was a tough year in general, so for NSK to move to the top of the ranks is impressive,” says Joe Limbaugh, Motion's executive vice president of supply chain, operations support, marketing and enterprise excellence. “Our standards, as measured through our supply chain process are rigorous, and improvement takes understanding, dedication and overall hard work. NSK rose to the occasion and we are proud of their accomplishments. Suppliers who finished in our Top 50 are the ‘best of the best’ in our industry.”

Award recipients are determined based on Motion’s Supplier Stratification formula, a rating system that evaluates each supplier’s performance in a number of supply chain, marketing and field support categories.    

Learn about NSK:


“NSK is committed to delivering value to our customers above and beyond being experts in our own business by demonstrating expertise in our partners’ and customers’ business,” says Reid Jajko, vice president, aftermarket business unit, NSK Americas. “Our success is not defined by the sale of a bearing; it is defined by our ability to positively impact our partners’ operations. I cannot imagine a greater affirmation of our commitment than to receive this acknowledgement from Motion.”

Related
Motion Industries 75 Years Of Mi Motion 4 C
Motion Industries Celebrates 75 Years
March 25, 2021
Motion Industries President Randy Breaux
Motion Industries' President Wins Biz Journal's CEO of the Year Award
December 17, 2020
Hydraulic Supply Company is now owned by Motion Industries.
Motion Industries Acquires Hydraulic Supply Company
October 9, 2018
Recommended
Microsoft Teams Image (8)
Bipartisan Solutions to Rebuild America’s Infrastructure
The Problem Solvers Caucus released a new report of bipartisan policy recommendations to build a strong, successful 21st Century infrastructure network for America.
April 26, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 22 134736
Wirtgen America Emerges from COVID-19 Stronger Than Ever
The impact of COVID-19 cannot be understated. In a year full of challenges, Wirtgen America saw opportunity to grow and made it a priority to remain close to their customers.
April 22, 2021
Create new jobsite productivity with pump-free mobile lube equipment
Sponsored
Create new jobsite productivity with pump-free mobile lube equipment
Time is money on the jobsite. Discover how the patented pump-free fluid exchange system from Sage Oil Vac can help operators get more work done and maintain a clean jobsite. Find the lube truck, skid, trailer or cart to best fit your operation.
April 19, 2021
Latest
The RC-Trio Hydraulic Cylinders
The RC-Trio Hydraulic Cylinders
April 20, 2021
Hilti Sustainability
Hilti Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts, Creates Global Strategy
In light of the increasing challenges posed by climate change and to meet social responsibilities, the Hilti Group has set clear sustainability targets and launched a number of global and local initiatives.
April 20, 2021
Dewatering
5 Benefits of Construction Site Dewatering
The benefits of dewatering processes, which are so instrumental in prepping construction sites.
April 19, 2021
Canvas robot
Drywalling Robotics Startup Attracts Investors
Construction robotics company Canvas has received financing from investors for its drywalling robot that completes Level 5 application finishes.
April 19, 2021
Milwaukee Logo 5f512ea2e9af9
ABC and Milwaukee Tool Announce Strategic Partnership
Milwaukee Tool is the only manufacturer of power tools, hand tools, storage and accessories to be named as an ABC strategic partner.
April 2, 2021
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
Sponsored
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
Get the dirt from experts on what's new & how the latest tech can make your operations more efficient & productive. Attend this webinar 5/12 @1:00 pm CT.
April 16, 2021
Motion Industries 75 Years Of Mi Motion 4 C
Motion Industries Celebrates 75 Years
Various activities in celebration of this important milestone are planned throughout the anniversary year to engage employees, vendor partners and customers.
March 25, 2021
Festool Drywall Sander PLANEX LHS 2 225 EQI-Plus
Festool Releases Drywall Sander PLANEX LHS 2 225 EQI-Plus
The new Planex features all-round LED light for optimal illumination of the work surface to ensure smooth surfaces every time.
March 25, 2021
When choosing a power source for jobsite lighting, consider which energy source can help crews get the most out of their workday, contribute to a healthier work environment and reduce operating costs.
Propane Provides Cost-saving, Emissions-free Jobsite Lighting
Propane-powered light towers offer a number of benefits, including convenience, reduced emissions and cost savings.
March 16, 2021
The Hawkbill Folding Knife
The Hawkbill Folding Knife
March 10, 2021
Stellar Tmax 1 11 Welder Body
Stellar TMAX 1-11 Welder Body
Body includes a 30-in. workbench-bumper enhanced with a slide-out tray, providing an on-demand workstation for torch cutting and welding.
March 9, 2021
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Sponsored
Information to help you improve your bottom line.
Check out the Profit Matters channel. There is how-to information, articles and more to squeeze the most profit from your projects and improve your bottom line.
April 1, 2021
GO! Smart Digital Inclinometer with Bluetooth
GO! Smart Digital Inclinometer with Bluetooth
March 8, 2021
Download
Bringing the Arts Back to Life: A Tsurumi Pump Project
The Arts Empowering Life Foundation plans to open its doors to artists, old and new, to help further the skill and knowledge of the aesthetic subject — an initiative that is aided by the donation of five portable contractor pumps by Tsurumi Pump.
March 5, 2021
Diamond abrasive close up
The First Step in Choosing the Right Abrasive
In surface preparation, there are a number of things to consider when selecting a metal-bond diamond abrasive. Start at the concrete floor and figure out what you’re working on.
February 24, 2021
Relief
Atlas Copco Aids in Texas Relief Efforts After Winter Storm
Atlas Copco USA, through the employee-led Water for All program, donates $13,000 to Can’d Aid, who will provide resources for the 50,400 people left without water after the winter storm in Austin and Houston.
February 23, 2021
Jigp B Ud A
Thermal Intelligence Basecamp Flameless Industrial Heater, Light Tower and Generator
Thermal intelligence introduces Basecamp, the first smart three-in-one heater, light tower and generator, delivering superior heating, cost efficiency and safety.
February 12, 2021
United Rentals Temporary Heating Equipment
Choose the Right Temporary Heating to Boost Winter Productivity on Construction Sites
United Rentals offers tips on portable heater selection to help ensure winter chills don't slow down crews in unfinished structures.
February 11, 2021
Miller Trailblazer 325 Arc Reach
Miller Electric Trailblazer 325 Welder/Generators with ArcReach
February 4, 2020
Chicago Pneumatic Cpg 200 Image Edit Right D1
Chicago Pneumatic CPG 150 and CPG 200 Generators
CPG 150 offers a rated prime power of 150 kVA/120 kW and the CPG 20 delivers a rated prime power of 200 kVA/160 kW.
December 31, 2020
5 Steps To Longer CTC Service Life
5 Steps to a Longer CTC Service Life
With service, it’s better to be proactive than reactive. Avoid downtime with this 5-step preventive maintenance plan for compact tool carriers (CTCs) and maintenance schedule plan for 25, 100, 200, and 400 hours.
February 3, 2021
Legacy Maintenance Building
Legacy Tension Fabric Buildings
January 25, 2021
Above and below: Properly placed/supported reinforcement will result in properly located reinforcement in the slab. Consult manufacturers' literature for maximum chair and other support spacing and use a 12-inch minimum reinforcement spacing so workers can avoid walking on the reinforcement.
How To Reinforce Concrete Slab on Ground to Control Cracking
Steel reinforcing bars and welded wire reinforcement provide crack width control in nonstructural slabs-on-ground.
May 21, 2020
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
April 1, 2021