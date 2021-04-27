Motion Industries Names Supplier of the Year

Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts, and provider of industrial technology solutions, named NSK “2020 Supplier of the Year.”

The award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional commitment to Motion through quality products and services, as well as earning the highest score in the multi-faceted Supplier Stratification rating system.

“2020 was a tough year in general, so for NSK to move to the top of the ranks is impressive,” says Joe Limbaugh, Motion's executive vice president of supply chain, operations support, marketing and enterprise excellence. “Our standards, as measured through our supply chain process are rigorous, and improvement takes understanding, dedication and overall hard work. NSK rose to the occasion and we are proud of their accomplishments. Suppliers who finished in our Top 50 are the ‘best of the best’ in our industry.”

Award recipients are determined based on Motion’s Supplier Stratification formula, a rating system that evaluates each supplier’s performance in a number of supply chain, marketing and field support categories.

“NSK is committed to delivering value to our customers above and beyond being experts in our own business by demonstrating expertise in our partners’ and customers’ business,” says Reid Jajko, vice president, aftermarket business unit, NSK Americas. “Our success is not defined by the sale of a bearing; it is defined by our ability to positively impact our partners’ operations. I cannot imagine a greater affirmation of our commitment than to receive this acknowledgement from Motion.”