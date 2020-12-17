2021 INTERMAT Exhibition in Paris Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Uncertainty

Event organizers decided to cancel the 2021 INTERMAT due to the uncertain future of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers will now begin to strategize the next exhibit, which will be held in April 2024.

December 17, 2020
Chantal Zimmermann
INTERMAT
Intermat
INTERMAT

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise worldwide, INTERMAT has decided to cancel the 2021 exhibition, which was scheduled to be held April 19-24, 2021 in Paris. It is foreseen that many of the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic will persist in the first half of 2021. With the decision to cancel the event, INTERMAT organizers will start to plan the next edition that is scheduled to be held in April 2024.

The purpose of the INTERMAT event, an international exhibition for the construction and infrastructure market, is for construction industry professionals to meet and contribute to the efficiency of building projects. The five activity sectors at the event include Earthmoving, Demolition and Transportation; Roads, Minerals and Foundations; Lifting and Handling; Buildings and Concrete Sectors; and New Technologies. 

In the past, the event has brought together 1,400 exhibitors presenting a range of equipment, materials and solutions for the civil engineering and structural building works, and 173,300 visitors. In addition, it included 50 of the top 100 largest worldwide construction contractors.

Before the final decision was made, the INTERMAT organizers comprised a Health Reference Document for the events sector. The commitment was to protect the health and safety of everyone, respect the regulations and measures imposed by authorities, and communicate clearly and transparently about the measures implemented. 

While the event is beneficial for the industry, the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 event is based upon the uncertain public health environment. With the unpredictability of the virus and the possible regulations that could be enforced during the start of the year, the INTERMAT Board of Directors believes it is in the best interest of the construction and infrastructure industry to cancel the event.

The final decision was made during a consultation with industry professionals at the Board of Directors' meeting. According to the board, those attending did not believe that it would be right to hold the 2021 INTERMAT event without full certainty and ability to safeguard its participants. 

According to INTERMAT: "While many French and foreign exhibitors, who had remained loyal to the reference event for construction and infrastructure, and had already confirmed their participation at the 2021 show, the constraints in April remained too disadvantageous to allow the show’s organization to proceed smoothly."

The next INTERMAT Paris will be held in April, 2024 at Parc des Expositions, Paris-Nord Villepinte, France. The event's mission is as strong as ever — to represent an international and forward-looking showcase for innovation to conquer the construction markets of the future.

