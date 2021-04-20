Live Streaming Event to Focus on Tech Investment in Construction

Soil Connect, a digital marketplace connecting those who have soil, aggregates and other building materials with those who need it, will host a live streaming event on Tuesday, April 20th at 5:00 p.m. EST. Soil Connect Founder and CEO Cliff Fetner will discuss a variety of topics surrounding the assessment of investment opportunities in the construction industry with Gonzalo Galindo, CEO of CEMEX Ventures.

“CEMEX Ventures is truly fostering the rise in contech by working with startups, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders in the industry,” says Fetner. “I am looking forward to sitting down with him and learning more about his process, and what the future holds for construction.”

Interested viewers can access the simulcast on Facebook Live, Instagram Live, LinkedIn Live and YouTube.