Live Streaming Event to Focus on Tech Investment in Construction

On April 20th at 5 p.m. EST, Soil Connect founder and CEO Cliff Fetner will discuss tech investment in the construction industry with CEO of CEMEX Ventures, Gonzalo Galindo.

April 20, 2021
Soil Connect
Soil Connect Logo
Soil Connect Logo

Soil Connect, a digital marketplace connecting those who have soil, aggregates and other building materials with those who need it, will host a live streaming event on Tuesday, April 20th at 5:00 p.m. EST. Soil Connect Founder and CEO Cliff Fetner will discuss a variety of topics surrounding the assessment of investment opportunities in the construction industry with Gonzalo Galindo, CEO of CEMEX Ventures.

“CEMEX Ventures is truly fostering the rise in contech by working with startups, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders in the industry,” says Fetner. “I am looking forward to sitting down with him and learning more about his process, and what the future holds for construction.”

Interested viewers can access the simulcast on Facebook LiveInstagram LiveLinkedIn Live and YouTube.

Related
Because different construction activity often have unique requirements, The Walsh Group allows each project manager to decide specific types of technology that are appropriate for a project.
Four Trends Behind the "Explosion" in Construction Technology Adoption
March 24, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Soil Connect Builds on Value with Addition of E-ticketing
October 28, 2020
DE Storage has mini storage units (such as shown) throughout Delaware and is now branching into Pennsylvania.
Soil Search App Leads to $30,000 Savings on Mini Storage Site Development
July 23, 2020
Recommended
Rental The Bottom Line Final 5f6236079a2fc
What CASE Construction Equipment is Doing for Rental
In this episode of Rental's The Bottom Line, Editor Alexis Brumm talks with Dave Garton, national accounts manager at CASE Construction Equipment.
April 20, 2021
Adobe Stock 298953272
Clean, Green Electric Machines Take on Rental
Innovations such as hybrid technologies, zero-emission diesel engines, and lithium-ion batteries continue to change the equipment industry, altering the rental market’s future for the better.
April 19, 2021
Data from the Department of Energy (DOE) shows 16 percent greater carbon dioxide emissions per unit of energy for diesel compared with propane.
The Clean Power Solution Rental Customers are Looking For
Propane generators give rental customers undeniable reliability and nonstop power— without sacrificing environmental impact.
April 13, 2021
Latest
Case Preseason Webcast 576831
CASE Hosts Live/Interactive Webcast on Preparing Construction Equipment for the Busy Season
February 3, 2021February 3, 2021
This interactive CASE Earthmover webcast will cover pre-season equipment activities that contractors and fleet managers can implement to ensure optimal operation and uptime for the busy construction season ahead.
Npe21 Live Logo
National Pavement Conference Live
February 23, 2021February 25, 2021
National Pavement Conference Live is a three-day educational event filled with 18+ sessions.
Cga Web Icon 1 5 X1 5 Final
2021 Common Ground Alliance Conference & Expo
October 12, 2021October 15, 2021
The damage prevention industry’s premier event is now set to take place Oct. 12-15, 2021, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld.
Intermat
2021 INTERMAT Exhibition in Paris Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Uncertainty
Event organizers decided to cancel the 2021 INTERMAT due to the uncertain future of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers will now begin to strategize the next exhibit, which will be held in April 2024.
December 17, 2020
B2 W User Conference 2
Basketball Legend Bill Walton Delivers Keynote Speech at B2W Software's 20th Annual User Conference
B2W Software announces an online education and collaborative program for the 20th Annual User Conference, where Basketball Legend Bill Walton will deliver a keynote speech on teamwork, leadership, and winning.
December 15, 2020
What Construction Employers Need to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines and Flu Shots
December 9, 2020December 9, 2020
Discussion of key issues that construction employers should consider when deciding whether and how to implement a mandatory vaccination program, including shots for this flu season and for the COVID-19 vaccine once approved.
Case Tco Webcast 571830
CASE Hosts Webcast on Lowering Construction Fleet Total Cost of Ownership
Interactive online webcast will cover topics from proper equipment operation and utilization to best service practices and equipment specification/purchase strategies.
November 10, 2020
1
World of Asphalt 2021 Canceled
The coronavirus pandemic has led show organizers to cancel the 2021 industry show in Atlanta
November 5, 2020
Trade Impact Webinar
Economic Update: Trade Impact of the U.S. Election
October 20, 2020October 20, 2020
In this new webinar from Euler Hermes, two leading, nonpartisan economists will compare the candidates’ economic policies in depth to help businesses prepare for a variety of election outcomes.
Webinar Looks at Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Industry, New Research Initiatives
October 8, 2020October 8, 2020
Hear the latest findings from CPWR's Data Center and learn about a new NIOSH research project to evaluate the ability of non-NIOSH-approved respirators to protect the U.S. workforce.
World Of Concrete Logo
World of Concrete 2021 Shifts Conference Dates From January to June
Exhibition will now take place June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
September 29, 2020
Annotation 2020 09 04 114457
WebEd: Adapting Jobsite Drones and 360° Cameras in Response to COVID
September 9, 2020September 9, 2020
The Beck Group and Linbeck will demonstrate live how they are using drones and 360 degree cameras to bridge the current remote and social distance gap created by COVID.
Shiftbanner
EquipmentShift 2020 Virtual Conference
October 1, 2020October 30, 2020
The 2020 AEMP EquipmentSHIFT Virtual Conference is an educational series curated to elevate equipment managers, their team and the industry.
Construction site
ASCC to Hold Virtual Annual Conference
The American Society of Concrete Contractors announced that its 2020 Annual Conference will be replaced with a virtual conference the same week, September 21-25.
July 15, 2020
Man In Black Jacket And Pants Standing In Front Of Wall 3849350
AEM to Host Virtual Workforce Solution Summit
This three-day virtual event, August 10-12 2020, will feature two 45-minute sessions per day delivering education and ideas on workforce solutions.
July 7, 2020
103751800 2882059411848893 4498191466365430228 N
Point of Rental to Hold Virtual International Conference
The 2020 virtual conference will take place November 2-5.
June 12, 2020
Social Media 1200x628 (8)
Why Contractors Should Attend the Ignite Construction Summit
The Ignite Construction Summit is the industry’s premier management-focused education and networking program, specifically designed for business owners and top-level managers who are dedicated to “lighting a fire” within their company.
June 11, 2020
[WEBINAR] Steps to Take to Emerge Strong From Times of Disruption
April 30, 2020April 20, 2020
In this free webinar, hear from industry experts how to continue operations during times of crisis and disruption, and find out what you need to do now to prepare your business to emerge stronger.
Screen Shot 2020 02 28 At 9 49 29 Am
[WEBINAR] CSG Office Hours - The Construction Industry
March 13, 2020March 13, 2020
A virtual Q&A on ESOPs, liquidity options and legacy planning for contractors, builders, developers and related firms. CSG Partners’ award-winning advisory team will lead this informal, interactive session via webinar.
Upa1403
Top 10 Reasons to Attend Construction Industry Tradeshows
Sending your crew to tradeshows is an investment in your business and a way to ensure it will continue to grow
January 22, 2020
Tsurumi Pump to feature pumps at 2019 rental show
Tsurumi Pump to feature its industry-leading pumps at the American Rental Association Trade Show 2019
Pump company to join lineup at world's largest rental equipment show
December 5, 2019
Icuee 2019 New And Noteworthy Infographic August Web 2
New UTV Test Track, Concert Event and More Coming to ICUEE - The Demo Expo
Event will feature a UTV Test Track, plus its first-ever concert event at Fourth Street Live!, open free to attendees
August 19, 2019
Icuee Center Color
2019 ICUEE - The Demo Expo
October 1, 2019October 3, 2019
The International Construction and Utility Equipment Exposition will be held October 1-3 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY.
Screen Shot 2018 08 27 At 2 13 59 Pm
CanaData 2019: Canada’s Construction Forecasts Conference
October 18, 2019October 18, 2019
The 2019 edition (Oct. 18) will focus on how technology is disrupting construction, including insights you need from expert economists to build a strong forecast for the future