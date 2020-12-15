Pete Buttigieg Asked to Serve as Secretary of Transportation

Infrastructure is set to be a focal point for the Biden Administration, and his incoming Transportation Department is expected to commit heavily to repairing the nation’s failing public transport systems. The President-elect has laid out a 10-year, $1.3 trillion plan to rebuild America’s infrastructure and reshape the energy sources and technologies that power it. Along with another infrastructure and clean energy proposal, the Biden team has provided a comprehensive glimpse into what to expect after January 20.

Former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been tapped by President-Elect Biden to lead the Transportation Department and if he is confirmed will head to Washington to take responsibility for nearly 55,000 employees, an $87 billion budget and more than a dozen administrations, overseeing the nation’s airspace, highway system, pipeline safety and much more.

Sources are leery of Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation given his thin resume on the topic. As South Bend mayor, Buttigieg was chief executive of a city with a population of just over 100,000, with a relatively small transportation footprint. South Bend Transpo, the local transit agency, has a fleet of 60 buses and has seen sinking ridership in the last few years. There's an international airport near South Bend, but it's run by the county.

His transportation expertise pales in comparison to other candidates passed over for the job, like David Kim, John Porcari or Sarah Feinberg, all of whom have years of transportation experience both at DOT and elsewhere, and are also savvy Beltway operators.

But that lack of experience did not stop Buttigieg from making grand plans on the campaign trail in 2020. He was one of the first presidential primary candidates to put out an infrastructure plan, a detailed proposal which touted a vehicle miles traveled fee and road safety — subjects usually reserved for policy wonks.

