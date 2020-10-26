Engineering Firm Launches Multidisciplinary Infrastructure Group

Cushing Terrell's multi-disciplinary group is focused on projects associated with the development of national and local infrastructure.

October 26, 2020
Cushing Terrell
The Flathead County South Campus sky bridge in Montana designed by Cushing Terrell facilitates not only indoor pedestrian access between two buildings but also blends two eras of building architecture with visual continuity of independent materials. The enclosed pedestrian bridge comprised of two HSS steel Pratt trusses supported independently on concrete piers spans 95 ft.
Cushing Terrell
Cushing Terrell Logo

Cushing Terrell a Montana-based engineering and architectural firm, has announced the creation of Cushing Terrell Infrastructure, the firm’s newest vertical market. This multi-disciplinary group is focused on projects associated with the development of national and local infrastructure.

“The formation of this specialty group within Cushing Terrell builds upon our belief that design integration opens the doors for deepened relationships with our clients and enhanced creativity across our teams,” says Greg Matthews, Cushing Terrell's president. “Quality infrastructure is a foundation for thriving communities and economies and helping to meet this need specifically is a natural progression and growth area for our team.”

This group of engineers, land surveyors, and planners provides advanced solutions for both private- and public-sector clients throughout the United States.

“At our core, we provide design solutions for the delivery of unique, thoughtful, and responsible projects,” says Zack Graham, who leads the company's infrastructure group. “It all stems from our mission to invent a better way of living by providing effective solutions to the challenges our clients are faced with today. This team will address this concept with a focus on four primary areas of expertise: land development, water resources, transportation, and energy services.”

  • Land development: Thoughtful design for private developers and public planners to better our communities
  • Water Resources: Water and wastewater treatment
  • Transportation: Industrial rail design and bridge design
  • Energy Services: Providing micro-grid and utility scale PV design

While advancing efforts in all areas of expertise, the infrastructure group is most heavily engaged in the development of microgrid systems supporting renewable energy generation in Southern California and parts of Nevada.

August 25, 2020