Terex Names Simon A. Meester as President of Genie

Effective August 1, 2021. Meester will move from chief operating officer to president of the aerial work platform provider.

July 29, 2021
Genie - Terex AWP
Simon Meester
Genieblublk 10643871

John L. Garrison, Jr., Chairman, president and chief executive officer of Terex Corporation, announced that Simon A. Meester has been appointed president of Genie, effective August 1, 2021. Meester will continue to report to Garrison and join the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

Meester currently serves as chief operating officer of Genie. Meester joined Genie in 2018 from Eaton Corporation, where he was vice president and general manager of the Industrial Control Division. Previously, he held senior roles at Caterpillar and Sandvik. Meester will continue to be based in Genie’s Redmond, WA, headquarters.

“Simon’s leadership has kept Genie team members safe during the pandemic, while leading key strategic initiatives to deliver quality and value for our customers,” Garrison said. “He is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the business, our customers’ needs, and how to drive growth. I am confident that he is the right person to lead Genie forward.”

Meester commented, “Genie has committed team members, strong customer relationships, and a passion to innovate and grow the business. I am honored to lead Genie and build on our momentum as we continue to position Genie for the future.”

Recommended
Gdp Graph Q2 21
Nonresidential Investment Declines 7% in Q2 2021 Even as U.S. Economy Expands
The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.5% annualized rate in the second quarter of 2021, but investment in nonresidential structures declined 7% for the quarter.
July 29, 2021
222598096 4322876584422635 1419010588331848030 N
Infrastructure Bill Progresses in Senate
Lawmakers voted to move forward with debate on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal after they reached a deal on major outstanding issues.
July 29, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
July 13, 2021