MSU Invites Applicants for Director, National Center for Pavement Preservation

Michigan State University is on the hunt for the next Director of the NCPP.

April 7, 2021
Pavement Preservation & Recycling Alliance (PPRA)
The Hot Mix section is dedicated to pavement maintenance industry news
The Hot Mix section is dedicated to pavement maintenance industry news

The Michigan State University Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering (CEE) is looking for applicants for the position of Director of the Nation Center for Pavement Preservation (NCPP).

The director is responsible for NCPP programs and operations and coordinating NCPP activities with the efforts of MSU faculty and staff involved in research, education and outreach related to effective pavement and bridge preservation. The director reports to the CEE chairperson and receives strategic advice from the NCPP Advisory Board. The center has focus areas including pavement and bridge preservation and equipment management.

The successful candidate must have an entrepreneurial approach in pursuing and cultivating opportunities that will advance the center's mission.

Primary duties include directing the development and oversight of course offerings for external audiences, proposing and managing funded research activities, administering outreach initiatives for preservation programs, and providing technical assistance for established programs.

The center is funded primarily through external contracts and grants; the director is responsible for the financial and professional success of the NCPP.

The successful candidate will be required to represent MSU and NCPP at relevant regional, national, and international meetings and events, coordinate recruiting efforts for new partners and sponsors, and expand networks of preservation practitioners.   

Minimum Requirements:

B.S. and M.S. degrees in civil engineering or a closely related discipline; 10 years' progressive engineering and leadership experience with a highway agency, such as a state or county transportation agency, or equivalent; progressive technical and managerial experience in pavement or bridge preservation that includes supervision of professional staff, effective internal and external communication, program development, operational oversight and budget responsibility; demonstrated leadership and effectiveness in organizational and strategic planning; ability to formulate and communicate a compelling vision for NCPP and the opportunities and challenges in infrastructure engineering; history of working effectively with state, local, and federal transportation agencies, industry associations, contractors, suppliers, and academia.

Desired Requirements:

A Ph.D. in an area related to pavement or bridge restoration or preservation is desirable. Professional engineer (P.E.) license. Research experience, including as a principal investigator on competitive grants, is a plus. Knowledge and experience with highway maintenance operations, construction practices, materials, transportation asset management, pavement or bridge design, and strategic planning is desirable. Experience with development of construction specifications and quality assurance requirements and programs for highway construction, and experience developing, organizing and offering professional training courses, workshops or seminars is a plus. Applicants with experience in equipment management will be considered.        

Interested individuals should submit an application for this position through: https://jobs.msu.edu/ and refer to position No 697966. Applicants must kindly submit a detailed resume, a cover letter summarizing his or her qualifications, vision statements for outreach, education, and research; and the names and contact information for at least three references. Letters of reference are not required.

For full consideration, applications should be received before April 30, 2021. After May 1st applications will be reviewed on a continuing basis until the position is filled. 

    

Recommended
General Motors Executive Vice President Global Manufacturing Gerald Johnson address the gathering as GM announces Tuesday, April 6, 2021, the first-ever Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup and GMC HUMMER EV SUV will be built at GM's Factory ZERO Plant assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.
GM Plans to Bring Electric Silverado to Market
Truck will be built at GM’s Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.
April 7, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
YellowBird Delivers On-call Health and Safety Pros to Construction Sites
Hear how this Uber-like digital platform matches qualified environmental health and safety professionals seeking employment with construction companies seeking safety expertise for their jobsites - only for however long they're needed.
April 7, 2021
5 Reasons To Add Infrared Repair To Your Business
Sponsored
5 Reasons To Add Infrared Repair To Your Business
Infrared repair is quickly becoming the go to repair method for asphalt contractors. Infrared repair is a versatile, reliable, and cost-effective alternative to traditional repair methods. Here are 5 definitive reasons to add infrared to your business.
April 1, 2021
Latest
167151123 4052361494815931 7305218077857119082 N
Steve Cole Appointed Western Region Dealer Sales Manager at Dynapac North America
March 31, 2021
Cm20210301 Bcf6b Bea49
Cat CB2.7 GC Utility Compactor
This utility compactor is well suited for small jobsites, parking lots and urban streets.
March 31, 2021
Social Media 1080x1080 (2)
Using Hamm Intelligent Technology to Advance Compaction
April 21, 2021
New roller technology available today is engineered to help operators achieve more precise and consistent rolling patterns and density results.
Adobe Stock 369135706
Pavement Coatings Technology Council Hopeful for 2021
While there are no guarantees for what tomorrow’s landscape will look like, PCTC members are hopeful our employees are back in full swing with their teams sooner than later.
March 31, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 03 30 At 10 24 16 Am
New Caterpillar Utility Compactors to Feature Compaction Measurement Technology
Three new tandem and combination utility compactors were introduced to deliver increased productivity, efficiency, simple operation and easy maintenance
March 30, 2021
Elgin Broom Bear
Broom Bear Hybrid Available
Elgin Broom Bear features Plug-in to create Hybrid Electric Street Sweeper
January 16, 2020
Wirt 1080x1080 (1) (1)
Maximize Your Pavement Quality with VÖGELE Equipment
March 17, 2021
View
Ease of machine operation is a huge deciding factor when purchasing a new machine. Learn how VÖGELE Pavers truly work for you.
With the High-Volume Road Maintenance Vehicle’s Generation IV pump, Material Resources has the flexibility to apply a variety of sealcoat products, including Onyx, without worrying about clogs.
Louisiana Contractor Finds Flexibility in Preservation Treatments
With their previous equipment unable to meet their current needs, Material Resources turned to Neal Manufacturing, a division of Blastcrete Equipment LLC, to help them regain their versatility.
March 24, 2021
5 20 A024 3 Qtr Tape Lazer W1 9in White Tape 3 Rollers Main
TapeLazer HP Automatic Series Traffic Tape Applicator
March 24, 2021
Hand Shake Happy
Sharing the Weight: Are Partnerships Right for Your Construction Business?
If done right partnerships can be a good thing and help take a business to new heights while sharing the responsibility of running a business. Here's how to help construction partnerships succeed
March 17, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (27)
Getting Back to Basics on Your Business Processes
From maintenance tips to safety of your essential workers, here is what you can expect in the March/April issue of Pavement.
March 22, 2021
Adobe Stock 300786708
How to Determine What to Bid for Pavement Maintenance Projects
Following these steps will lead you to a true profit on each job – and at year’s end
March 19, 2021
Preserve roadways with Crafco’s proven, high-quality sealants!
Sponsored
Preserve roadways with Crafco’s proven, high-quality sealants!
Crafco’s industry-leading equipment and pavement sealants get the most out of your efforts.
April 1, 2021
Zach Lovett (left) and Mark Estrada (right)
Company Culture and Technology are the Cornerstones for Marathon Solutions Group
Learn how one company navigates through the avenues of growth.
March 18, 2021
Creating groups for phased work
Increase Productivity by Streamlining Estimates
Finding the time to prepare pavement maintenance estimates can be a daunting task, especially if you offer free estimates. It is time to dig deep and determine best practices, evaluate current processes and strive for operational excellence.
March 16, 2021
Adobe Stock 268650725
The Cost of Consistency
Success in the construction industry result from the ability to focus, study improvement needs and to preparation
March 15, 2021
Adobe Stock 285399661
COVID-19 Vaccination Helps Maximize the Safety of Your ‘Essential Worker Family’
Your employees continued good health keeps your company operational, talk with them about vaccination for COVID-19
March 12, 2021
153926361 3905123956174440 8775256027587712657 N
10 Things to do Before the Paving Season Starts
As a large portion of the country is starting to defrost from the winter, it’s time to look ahead to the warmer months. Make sure your construction business is ready for the busy season with these tips.
March 11, 2021
It takes a team to complete a job and you need everyone on the job to work together.
10 Simple Tips for New Managers
Build your skills as a supervisor and prepare yourself for future leadership responsibilities with these tips.
March 10, 2021
Hot Mix Logo
Hot Mix Pavement Industry News: PCTC Appoints New Director, Entries Open for 2021 Top Contractor
The latest news that impacts the Paving & Pavement Maintenance industries
March 8, 2021
Chris Dick of Katsam Enterprises named NAPSA President
Association Resources Help Move the Sweeping Industry Forward
New NAPSA President Chris Dick explains the associations goals for the next two years.
March 4, 2021
Napsa High Res
NAPSA Announces 2021 Leadership
North American Power Sweeping Association announces new leadership for 2021.
March 3, 2021
Starting the pull at the right depth is an important step while paving.
Best Practices for Residential and Commercial Paving
Getting back to the basics with tips on how to plan, prepare and execute successful paving jobs.
March 3, 2021
Crafco3
Crafco, Inc. Announces Retirement of Two Senior Leaders
Tim Morris, director of international group and Bryan Darling, regional sales manager will step up to fill the two vacancies.
March 2, 2021