MSU Invites Applicants for Director, National Center for Pavement Preservation

The Michigan State University Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering (CEE) is looking for applicants for the position of Director of the Nation Center for Pavement Preservation (NCPP).

The director is responsible for NCPP programs and operations and coordinating NCPP activities with the efforts of MSU faculty and staff involved in research, education and outreach related to effective pavement and bridge preservation. The director reports to the CEE chairperson and receives strategic advice from the NCPP Advisory Board. The center has focus areas including pavement and bridge preservation and equipment management.

The successful candidate must have an entrepreneurial approach in pursuing and cultivating opportunities that will advance the center's mission.

Primary duties include directing the development and oversight of course offerings for external audiences, proposing and managing funded research activities, administering outreach initiatives for preservation programs, and providing technical assistance for established programs.

The center is funded primarily through external contracts and grants; the director is responsible for the financial and professional success of the NCPP.

The successful candidate will be required to represent MSU and NCPP at relevant regional, national, and international meetings and events, coordinate recruiting efforts for new partners and sponsors, and expand networks of preservation practitioners.

Minimum Requirements:

B.S. and M.S. degrees in civil engineering or a closely related discipline; 10 years' progressive engineering and leadership experience with a highway agency, such as a state or county transportation agency, or equivalent; progressive technical and managerial experience in pavement or bridge preservation that includes supervision of professional staff, effective internal and external communication, program development, operational oversight and budget responsibility; demonstrated leadership and effectiveness in organizational and strategic planning; ability to formulate and communicate a compelling vision for NCPP and the opportunities and challenges in infrastructure engineering; history of working effectively with state, local, and federal transportation agencies, industry associations, contractors, suppliers, and academia.

Desired Requirements:

A Ph.D. in an area related to pavement or bridge restoration or preservation is desirable. Professional engineer (P.E.) license. Research experience, including as a principal investigator on competitive grants, is a plus. Knowledge and experience with highway maintenance operations, construction practices, materials, transportation asset management, pavement or bridge design, and strategic planning is desirable. Experience with development of construction specifications and quality assurance requirements and programs for highway construction, and experience developing, organizing and offering professional training courses, workshops or seminars is a plus. Applicants with experience in equipment management will be considered.

Interested individuals should submit an application for this position through: https://jobs.msu.edu/ and refer to position No 697966. Applicants must kindly submit a detailed resume, a cover letter summarizing his or her qualifications, vision statements for outreach, education, and research; and the names and contact information for at least three references. Letters of reference are not required.

For full consideration, applications should be received before April 30, 2021. After May 1st applications will be reviewed on a continuing basis until the position is filled.