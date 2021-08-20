Schwarze Industries Announces New President, David Heigl

David Heigl, 23 years of experience, has been promoted to President.

August 20, 2021
Schwarze Industries Inc.
David Heigl, President of Schwarze Industries effective August 23.
Schwarze Industries

David Heigl has been promoted to unit company President of Schwarze Industries in Huntsville, AL, effective August 23. Heigl has been a valuable member of the Schwarze leadership team, serving as the Vice President of Sales & Marketing since February 2018.

Heigl joined Schwarze bringing twenty-three years of Sales and Marketing experience with increased levels of responsibility throughout his career. Prior to joining Schwarze, he was the Sales Director for Seepex Inc., which develops, manufactures and globally markets pumps, controls and drives for metering and blending applications. Heigl has extensive expertise in global market analysis, product positioning and understands the needs of his customer base. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Science in Operations Management from Auburn University.

"During his tenure with Schwarze, coupled with his wide range of responsibilities, David has proven himself to be an excellent leader, and will be an outstanding successor to me as the next President of Schwarze," said Howard W. May, vice president, Sweeper and Dris Group, Alamo Group Inc. "We are confident that David Heigl will lead Schwarze to the next level of solid results, and that all of us will support him in the pursuit of success." 


