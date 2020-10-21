Crafco, Inc Purchases Right/Pointe LLC

This addition to Crafco’s industry leading packaged pavement preservation business marks the companies 7th materials manufacturing plant in the United States

October 21, 2020
Crafco, Inc. - Corporate Headquarters
Crafco_company_logo_black

Crafco has purchased substantially all the assets of Right/Pointe, LLC, located in DeKalb, IL, effective Monday, October 19, 2020. This addition to Crafco’s industry leading packaged pavement preservation business marks the companies 7th materials manufacturing plant in the United States. 

The acquisition of Right/Pointe will enhance Crafco’s ability to better serve existing customers in the midwestern United States. It will also expand their customer base and expand their product line to include highway cures and commercial liquids. 

"This acquisition fits very well with our long-term strategy of expanding into markets and product lines that align well with Crafco’s position as the world’s leading manufacturer of quality packaged pavement preservation products," Don Brooks, president of Crafco, Inc. says.

Recommended
Adobe Stock 87146790
Research Says Self-healing Concrete Market Size Worth $305 Billion in 7 Years
A report by Grand View Research Inc. shows the global self-healing concrete market is expected to reach USD $305.38 billion by 2027.
October 14, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Gamers Help Rosendin Accelerate Advances in BIM Application
What role could this tech savvy generation of workers have in shaping the future of the construction industry?
October 14, 2020
Achieve the Longest Pavement Service Life - Crafco Crack Sealing Solutions!
Sponsored
Achieve the Longest Pavement Service Life - Crafco Crack Sealing Solutions!
Crafco has industry-leading crack sealing products to help you get the most from your efforts. Rout-Clean-Seal to double sealant service life!
October 1, 2020
Latest
The Trials are back October 20th!
Cutting-Edge Capabilities Brought to Life Through the Cat® Trials
Caterpillar Inc. is celebrating 95 years and they are bringing back their engaging video series.
October 13, 2020
If you try to compete like you did in the past, you’re going to be one of two things: busy and broke or not busy and out of business.
Differentiate Your Construction Company to Make More Money
You’ve got to offer more turnkey and ongoing value-added services to make your company more attractive to customers and prospects.
October 7, 2020
Email Header
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Is Your Crew Really Ready for an Emergency?
Assess the potential emergencies your crew could face and create proactive plans so all are prepared.
October 7, 2020
Wirtgen PCD cutting tools have a polycrystalline diamond tip and produce an extremely uniform milled surface, as was the case on State Route 202 in Gorham, Maine.
PCD Milling Tools Help Increase Productivity
High-performance milling tools from Wirtgen with a polycrystalline diamond (PCD) tip have significantly increased the productivity of a major road builder from New England.
October 5, 2020
Adobe Stock 345606044
Construction Training During a Pandemic
Training may look a little different this year, but it's still important to engage your crew to ensure the long term success of your construction business.
October 1, 2020
The texture of this screed plate adds a lateral component as well as a longitudinal and vertical component. As the mix enters the OXCLAW immediately multiple forces are applied to the aggregate. At multiple depths, along with the vertical and longitudinal forces, the mix is moved side to side laterally, kneading the aggregate in place until it finds its final resting place. This movement aids in remixing your asphalt, helping with any possible segregation you may have.
Asphalt Density Comes in Waves
New screed plate system can achieve 89% density behind the paver
October 1, 2020
The new F-Series Wirtgen mills include the option to add a customizable wrap around the machine. While most companies utilize this to add a logo or company colors, K-Five Construction’s shop manager, Dave Gorski, came to them with the idea for a pink wrap as a way to promote cancer awareness.
Milling With a Message
K-Five Construction utilizes a new Wirtgen W 220 Fi milling machine to achieve production goals and spread awareness of a cause that is central to its core
September 30, 2020
With use of the rejuvenator RePlay, no restriping is required because the material goes down clear. It cures in minutes, so pavement can be opened to traffic immediately.
Coast forms RePlay West Rejuvenator Division
Coast Pavement Services forms RePlay West to Market Rejuvenator
September 24, 2020
Atssa Logo
ATSSA Expo Goes Virtual in 2021
ATSSA’S 51st Annual Convention & Traffic Expo Goes Fully Virtual
September 24, 2020
Cnt 235 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] What Will Happen With the Highway Trust Fund?
Eighty-eight construction oriented trade groups have signed a joint letter to Congress urging a one-year extension of the FAST Act; plus more on the September 17, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
September 17, 2020
Pexels Pixabay 237189
CBO: Highway Trust Fund will be Exhausted in 2021
Without Congressional action the Highway Trust Fund, the mechanism for funding highway construction, will be exhausted next fiscal year
September 3, 2020
Cnt 234 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Construction Starts Dropped Again in July
New Dodge Data numbers reflect a number of impediments that have materialized for construction in the past few months that are likely to last for some time; plus more construction news on the Sept. 3, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
September 3, 2020
Achieve the Longest Pavement Service Life – Rout, Clean & Seal with Crafco!
Sponsored
Achieve the Longest Pavement Service Life – Rout, Clean & Seal with Crafco!
Crafco’s rout/seal configuration & quality sealants can extend sealant service life to more than 7 years in AC & 21 years in PCC pavements.
October 1, 2020
Cat Paving Train Cm20170822 55797 64013
What's New with Pneumatic Rollers?
These versatile rubber-tired asphalt rollers have seen improvements over the years making them an ideal addition to any asphalt paving fleet
September 2, 2020
118162857 2778180095784823 5813712586528914117 N
Highway Trust Fund Tax Receipts Rebound in July, Extension Likely
The good news is revenue rebounded to slightly above July 2019 levels. That is coupled with some bad news that instead of a permanent HTF revenue solution, a highway and transit funding program extension is increasingly likely.
August 24, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Why Your Construction Business Needs to Compete Online and How to Do It
In this Digging Deeper podcast Gearflow offers tips on online marketing for your business.
August 24, 2020
Fm Double No Titan Logo
Double FastMelt Series Premelter
August 20, 2020
Ss3000 Vac
Dust Collection System SS3000
August 20, 2020
Ss2000 Vac System
Vac System SS2000
August 20, 2020
Mma2000 Pressure Guns 300x278
MMA 2000B Path Finder/Extrude Push Cart
August 20, 2020
Gr1000 1
Gun Raiser GR1000
August 20, 2020
Bead Gun
BG6000 Bead Gun
August 20, 2020
Cab Control
Striping Camera System
August 20, 2020
Ta5000 Feature E1559818469113
Tape Applicator TA5000
August 20, 2020