Crafco, Inc Purchases Right/Pointe LLC

Crafco has purchased substantially all the assets of Right/Pointe, LLC, located in DeKalb, IL, effective Monday, October 19, 2020. This addition to Crafco’s industry leading packaged pavement preservation business marks the companies 7th materials manufacturing plant in the United States.

The acquisition of Right/Pointe will enhance Crafco’s ability to better serve existing customers in the midwestern United States. It will also expand their customer base and expand their product line to include highway cures and commercial liquids.

"This acquisition fits very well with our long-term strategy of expanding into markets and product lines that align well with Crafco’s position as the world’s leading manufacturer of quality packaged pavement preservation products," Don Brooks, president of Crafco, Inc. says.