Resolve to Stop Doing These 5 Things in 2021

Rather than New Year’s resolutions that add things to your already full plate, why not stop doing some things that are eating up your time and money?

January 14, 2021
Lonnie Fritz
Lonnie Fritz, Senior Market Professional, Construction Industries, Caterpillar Inc.

Why are so many New Year’s resolutions so hard to keep? Maybe it’s because they too often add things to your already full plate, like finding time to exercise more, learn a new skill or organize your office or shop. Would it be easier if you resolved to STOP doing certain activities instead — the ones that are eating up your time and money? From a business perspective, it’s definitely worth a try. Here are four practices to consider ending in 2021.

STOP holding onto equipment that isn’t productive. Just because you own a piece of equipment doesn’t mean it makes sense to keep it. Check the utilization data for each machine in your fleet to see how many hours it works versus how many hours it’s available to work. (It’s easy to run a comparison like this using My.Cat.Com or the Cat App.) The basic rule of thumb is this: If overall fleet utilization is less than 80% or certain machines are below 50%, you could do the same amount of work with less equipment. Why not sell, reduce your total cost structure and improve your overall competitiveness?

STOP relying on paper recordkeeping. Are you still keeping track of maintenance in an Excel spreadsheet, jotting down fuel use in a notebook or scribbling the change date on the filter? These outdated techniques not only waste time, they’re also rife with potential for errors. Almost every piece of equipment today comes with telematics software that tracks this information for you, with free apps and websites (like the ones mentioned above) available 24/7 for viewing and analyzing it. Put this easy-to-use technology to work for your business to save time and money.

STOP bidding on every job that comes along. The Wayne Gretzky approach — “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take” — may work in hockey, but it’s a mistake in construction. A scattershot approach wastes time and effort because your operation simply isn’t a fit for every project. Plus, you risk winning jobs you don’t have the resources to handle or can’t complete profitably. Instead of jumping on every RFP, go after projects where you excel or bring something to the table the competition does not.

STOP selling yourself short. Are you undervaluing your work, lowering your price to win bids or only doing business with repeat customers versus going after new jobs? It’s time to change your mindset. Use fuel, material, equipment and labor costs along with productivity data from past jobs to create accurate estimates with a built-in profit margin. Make sure your bids emphasize how you’ll keep projects on budget and on schedule — you don’t have to be the cheapest if you can prove you’re the most valuable. And seek out new customers who are willing to pay for what you’re worth. Online bidding sites like ConstructionBidSource.com, ConstructionWire.com and GovernmentBids.com are a great place to start.

STOP avoiding technology adoption. Is your company still performing construction tasks the old-fashioned way? Assess the construction activities your organization performs, then research the available Grade, Payload, Compact, Telematics and Productivity technologies best fit to improve the safety, productivity, efficiency and profitability of your business. Each of these technology solutions will make tasks easier for your crews and bring opportunities for company growth and expansion.

There’s something about a new year that invites change. But change doesn’t have to make your work life more complicated. Eliminate just one of these money-losing, time-wasting practices in 2021, and you’ll start to see the benefits on your bottom line. That’s a resolution you can feel good about.

CASE 580 Electric Vehicle Backhoe Loader Receives 2020 Good Design Award
CASE Construction Equipment is the recipient of the 2020 Good Design Award for Project Zeus: the world’s first electric backhoe, the CASE 580 EV.
January 13, 2021
Preventative Maintenance: The Lifeblood of Any Equipment Rental Company
With help from mechanics, service managers, and a fully implemented preventative maintenance program, you can keep your fleet (and in turn, your business) running in top shape.
January 7, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine Optimism Drives Up Engineering and Construction Costs
IHS Markit highlights a rise in Engineering and Construction costs for the second consecutive month in December — reflecting market optimism surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
December 23, 2020
5 Tips to Keep Your Cash Flowing
Most business fail because of a disruption in cash flow. Here are five tips to keep your cash flowing.
December 30, 2020
How GPR Tech Can Provide Safety, Efficiency & Revenue Benefits
Contractors are adding ground-penetrating radar to one-call utility-locating services to enhance accuracy, safety and risk avoidance on job sites
December 29, 2020
Online platforms geared specifically to the construction workforce are seeking to make finding jobs and finding workers easier.
Digital Job Boards Target Construction Workforce Labor Shortage
Digital job platforms geared specifically to the construction workforce tackle the labor shortage by connecting workers and employers.
December 30, 2020
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Taking a Scheduled Maintenance Break
A proactive approach to scheduled maintenance drives better uptime for construction equipment.
December 30, 2020
Caterpillar Smart Grader Attachment Operates Blade from Skid Steer Joysticks
New Cat Smart Attachment controller links to the skid-steer's controller and offers Slope Assist to automatically maintain blade angle like full-size graders
December 29, 2020
Caterpillar's Smart Bucket Rotator Changes the Game with Automatic Grade and Depth Control
New Cat Smart-Attachment technology syncs the chip in this bucket tilt/rotator to the mini-excavator's controller to maintain precise cutting-edge angles and return-to-dig functionality in a complex working range
December 22, 2020
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Taking Care of Your Construction Equipment Undercarriage
If you don't measure your equipment undercarriage regularly you're throwing money out the window.
December 16, 2020
Data-driven Strategies to Manage Cash Flow and Build Construction Project Profits
What opportunities can data-driven decision making provide contractors?
December 7, 2020
Integrating Field Ticketing with Construction Accounting Halves Great Basin’s Billing Labor and Time to Get Paid
Industrial contractor replaces spreadsheets and manual data entry with a mobile app integrated with its accounting ERP to improve billing, improve productivity and take more money to the bottom line several ways
December 9, 2020
2020 Is a Wrap!
Don’t overlook reviewing the year while its hard lessons are still fresh. Here are 5 things to study closely to make sure you’re ready for anything
December 10, 2020
4 Tips to Reduce Construction Legal Fees During Litigation
Stay organized, ask to be copied, ask for rough estimates and stick with your strategy can help construction contractors reduce legal fees during litigation.
December 9, 2020
Stay on Track to Profitability with Business Scorecards
As the head coach of your business you must have an updated scorecard to know and track your numbers, statistics, results, progress, and the score at all times to stay headed in the right direction.
December 2, 2020
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Healthy Habits That Keep Everyone Working
Construction sites are getting safer, but contractors need to keep personal health and safety at the forefront as well on the jobsites and in their companies.
December 2, 2020
How Much Should a Concrete Finisher Make?
Concrete finishers earn an average of $30,000 - $70,000 per year. How much should you be making?
January 2, 2020
Peer Executive Groups Offers Financial Reports to Rental Companies
Peer Executive Groups provides rental companies with reports on Sales Growth Rates, Employee Productivity, Cash, Debt, and the ability to compare themselves with other rental businesses based on ARA region, number of locations, or sales volume.
November 30, 2020
Webinar Aims to Help Contractors Maintain Profitability Post-Pandemic
On Dec. 1, 2020, the BCA Insurance Group, Avrio Solutions and TD Bank will host a webinar series to help contractors navigate the future of construction post-pandemic. Their aim is to provide information to help contractors find continued success.
November 20, 2020
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: How to Find and Recruit Good Employees
Traditional recruiting methods don't work as well today, so contractors need to start thinking outside the box.
November 18, 2020
How Estimating Less Jobs Can Win More Construction Work
Follow construction business coach George Hedley's three-step plan to help your company win more contracts without losing money on free estimates.
November 18, 2020
Is Your Crew Prepared for an Emergency?
2020 is teaching us an important lesson: we need to be prepared for pretty much anything to happen at any time. From pandemics to natural disasters to accidents and injuries on the jobsite, there’s a lot we need to prepare for.
November 16, 2020
Caterpillar Inc.'s Brian Cain Describes Construction of Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ Gameboard
Brian Cain, demonstrator and instructor at Caterpillar Inc., discusses how the team overcame the challenges behind building the Cat Trial 9 PAC-MAN™ gameboard with Cat 3D™ Grade Control.
November 16, 2020
10 Technologies Improving All Aspects of Construction
Emerging technologies are enabling operators to more precisely survey and plan the elements of a construction project, perform various construction tasks, and develop and maintain a vital database of construction fleet data.
September 1, 2020
Exclusive Interview with Caterpillar Inc. Creative Director Archie Lyons
Archie Lyons, creative director at Caterpillar, Inc., says that Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ was a great way to celebrate the brands 95th anniversary as well as showcase how the company is working hard to bring automation to the construction industry.
November 10, 2020
Exclusive Interview with Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ Player Jim Kosner
Jim Kosner, co-owner of JIMAX Group says that being able to have your operator at a safe distance makes you feel better about having them operate in dangerous situations like demolition. Watch his interview with Larry Stewart
November 5, 2020
IoT in Global Construction to Grow 14% to $19B by 2027
Allied Market Research studied growth in spending on internet of things devices and networks in construction to forecast continuing adoption
November 4, 2020