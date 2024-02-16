Hyundai Returns to The ARA Show

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America will be displaying its expanded compact equipment product line and showcasing its heightened focus on supporting dealer rental operations.

February 16, 2024
Jonathan Kozlowski
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc.
Hyundai at ARA 2024, Expands CTL and Compact Excavator Lines
The Hyundai HT 100v CTL
HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America
Hd Full Color 1

In their return to ARA, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America plans on displaying the company's expanded compact equipment product line - showing a heightened focus on supporting dealer and rental operations. The ARA Show is scheduled for February 19-21, located in New Orleans. Attendees can find Hyundai at booth 5913. 

As announced in their release, Hyundai plans on exhibiting the recent additions to its compact equipment and excavator lines.

The HT100V Compact Track Loader (pictured above) - Both rated at 74 net hp, the Hyundai HT100V compact track loader and HS120V skid steer feature four-cycle, turbocharged, electronically controlled diesel engines that deliver efficient power while meeting Tier 4 Final and EU Stage V emissions standards. Key standard features include a climate-controlled cab with easy entry and exit through a roll-up door, joystick controls, and a vertical lift boom so the bucket goes straight up and down, providing better balance for loading and dumping.

4 HX-A Series Compact Excavators Added in 2023, the award-winning HX35Az, HX40A and HX48Az models boast numerous standard features, including adjustable hydraulic flow control, two-way diverter valve, dozer blade float, hydraulic quick coupler, and five years of free access to Hi MATE telematics. These three models will be at the show, along with the larger HX85A compact excavator.

Hyundai at ARA 2024, Expands CTL and Compact Excavator LinesHyundai HX-A series compact excavators, from left to right: the HX48Az, the HX40A, the HX48Az (the Z designates zero tail swing).HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America

“These new compact excavators, along with the Hyundai compact track loader and skid steer expand the Hyundai product line to serve more rental customers in construction, landscaping, agriculture and material handling,” says Jeff Pate, vice president of Compact Equipment Sales, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America. “These Hyundai machines provide a broader range of capabilities for contractors and other equipment users whose work requires powerful, dependable and affordable compact equipment.”

 Pate leads a dedicated compact equipment sales team that was organized following the company’s launch of skid steer and compact track loader models and additions to its HX-A series compact excavator lineup.

 “One of our team’s key areas of focus is helping our dealers expand their rental business as a profitable strategy for growing their overall sales and service,” Pate says. “Compact equipment rentals often lead to expanded opportunities for dealers to serve customers. We’re here to help facilitate that business and assist our dealers in achieving these lines represent.”

