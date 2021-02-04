General Pipe Cleaners Upgrades Cleaning Power of the JM-1000 Mini-Jet

General Pipe Cleaners enhances the JM-1000 Mini-Jet with stainless steel braid hoses — increasing performance and cleaning power.

February 4, 2021
General Pipe Cleaners enhanced the performance and cleaning power of the JM-1000 Mini-Jet with stainless steel braid hoses — a new supply hose and optional jetter hoses.

The upgraded supply hose has a durable, 10 feet by 3/8 inch stainless steel braid design with a compression fitting for attachment directly to angle stops beneath sinks. 

The optional abrasion-resistant, stainless steel braid jetter hoses smoothly traverse 1-1/2 to 3 inch drain lines — and easily navigate tight bends. They are available in 30 foot and 50 foot lengths, the 3/16 inch Teflon core also reduces water flow resistance, improving small-line cleaning power. 

The lightweight JM-1000 Mini-Jet clears grease, sand and ice from small lines, sinks and laundry drains with high-pressure, wall-to-wall water spray. The compact, powerful unit clears clogs with 1500 psi of cleaning power, yet weighs just 23 pounds. The pump and motor assembly are safely contained in a rugged diamond plate metal case.

