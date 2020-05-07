ALL Family of Companies Unveils Shared Equipment Program

The ALL Family of Companies is the largest privately-owned crane rental and sales enterprise in North America, with 37 branches operating under the ALL, Central, Dawes, Jeffers, and ALT names.

The ALL Family of Companies unveiled its Shared Equipment Program (SEP), a new approach to equipment rental that can save both money and time for construction projects.

A project’s general contractor can act as the primary renter of all lift equipment for the job and then rents it to the subcontractors— a method that can help eliminate waste, cut costs, improve productivity, and create positive outcomes. The project also gets support from the ALL team, including mechanics who conduct regular maintenance to keep machines in “rent-ready” condition as they change hands between subcontractors.

When multiple subcontractors arrange for their own equipment, depending on the jobsite, the ALL Family of Companies’ SEP Program can eliminate redundancy and waste, which can be as much as one-third of total project cost. Equipment redundancy does more than add costs—it adds a level of congestion to jobsites where space is a premium. The SEP addresses all these concerns, as ALL works with the general contractor to maximize efficient usage of lift equipment.

ALL developed the program to reinforce its resources afforded to general contractors, including a broad continental footprint, and an extensive and varied fleet. The program works best when all subcontractors have ready access to equipment that meets their needs, from steelworkers who may require hefty all-terrain equipment to painting and electrical contractors whose finishing work requires access equipment like scissor lifts. ALL’s equipment lineup includes crane types as small and versatile as mini/spider cranes or as large as 900-ton ATs and 1,000-ton crawlers, plus tower cranes, boom lifts/aerials/MEWPs, and boom trucks.

Beyond these extensive equipment resources, the company has the experience and willingness to collaborate, which helps make the equipment-sharing process successful.