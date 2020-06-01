Mammoet is currently expanding its services offered to include the bare rental of crawler cranes in the Mid-Atlantic region with a fleet of over 40 crawler cranes ranging in capacity from 100 to 300 U.S. tons). The cranes will be offered from Mammoet’s existing Atlanta branch and allow the company to better serve the growing demand of local customers along the Eastern Seaboard.

The new endeavor aims to provide solutions for construction companies, civil contractors, bridge contractors, and pre-cast fabricators, in addition to supporting project work in the area. The focus areas will be Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, (eastern) Tennessee, (eastern) Kentucky, Virginia, and West Virginia.

“We’re pleased to offer these machines to our clients. Although crane rental isn’t new to Mammoet, offering these machines in a purely rental mindset specifically in the U.S. market is,” says Randall Fox, Mammoet’s business development director of commercial rentals. “We have built our business on mega projects and world-record lifts, so this focus area is one that is much more personal to the construction industry. We’re looking forward to starting new relationships and creating a new service value for our clients.”