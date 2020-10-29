Toyota Material Handling Marks 30 Years of Manufacturing in U.S.

Toyota Forklifts began its domestic manufacturing operations at its Columbus-based plant in 1990. Since then, more than 700,000 forklifts have been produced.

Toyota Material Handling USA
Toyota Material Handling (TMH) is celebrating its 30th anniversary of manufacturing the brand’s equipment in the United States this year.

Toyota Forklifts began its domestic manufacturing operations at its Columbus-based plant in 1990. Since then, more than 700,000 forklifts have been produced using the legendary Toyota Production System (TPS) and waste-eliminating principles of Toyota Lean Management (TLM) at the 1.5-million-sq.-ft., award-winning facility. Today, more than 1,500 Toyota associates contribute to the brand’s marketplace superiority, which has endured despite the challenges that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For 30 years, Toyota Forklifts have been assembled in America’s heartland. This anniversary would never have been possible without the tireless efforts and dedication of our associates, dealers, and suppliers,” said Jeff Rufener, TMH president and CEO. “This year, as we reflect on where we’ve come from, we are filled with optimism and look forward to the next 30 years.”

In the last 30 years, TMH has introduced many of the material handling industry’s most innovative solutions including the TMH System of Active Stability (SAS). This forward-thinking technology revolutionized the industry’s standard for operational safety and has become a hallmark of the Toyota brand promise. More recently, the company has forged strategic partnerships to expand its services in automation and advanced logistics to meet the rapidly evolving needs of its customers as a full-line provider of material handling solutions.

