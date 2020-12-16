Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster

Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.

December 16, 2020
Toyota Material Handling USA
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling

In early September, Dean Stewart got a weather warning on his phone: Category 2 hurricane to make Florida landfall in 72 hours. Despite seeing clear skies from his Columbus office and 1,800 miles separating Toyota Material Handling’s (TMH) North American headquarters from Florida Stewart went on alert, preparing to respond as if the natural disaster was heading for his own backyard.

On Sept. 11, Hurricane Sally made landfall with winds gusting up to 103 mph, paving a path of destruction across the Florida panhandle that left thousands without power, water, or shelter. Just a few days later, as a result of a unique partnership between Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross, Stewart embarked on a two-week deployment to Florida, conducting major damage assessments for the Red Cross. Stewart a TMH strategic account executive and U.S. Army veteran was one of a few Red Cross volunteers who were able to deploy because of the demands and restrictions created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Helping People Carry the Load’

Toyota Material Handling supported Stewart’s two-week deployment and a growing group of Toyota associates participating in the company’s alliance with the Red Cross, a partnership formally established in 2018.

TMH President and CEO Jeff Rufener championed the initiative because of his passion for the mission of the Red Cross. Instead of just making monetary donations, though, Rufener wanted to set an example for the company by dedicating time to ensure he was intimately engaged in and committed to Toyota’s partnership with the Red Cross.

Rufener’s service as a board member for the Red Cross’ Southeast Chapter of Indiana marked the beginning of a much broader relationship, along with a pledge for a coordinated, national disaster response solution from the powerful North American Toyota Forklift network.

"Toyota’s founding principle, the reason we exist, is to contribute to society. That’s why we chose to partner with the Red Cross, because its mission aligns so well with ours," Rufener said. “We are a business, so we obviously have to generate a profit to sustain ourselves, but we can never lose sight of our core purpose. Our forklift interpretation of that core purpose is ‘Helping People Carry the Load.'”

Logistics are a major challenge in any disaster relief effort because, once acquired, food, water, clothing and temporary shelter must be moved quickly and efficiently. Forklifts amplify and streamline recovery work because deploying of a forklift, or a fleet of them, can reduce the need for disaster response teams to manually move relief supplies. This means desperately needed supplies and materials can get to the families in need much faster and more efficiently.

“The Red Cross is extremely grateful to count Toyota Material Handling as a valued partner during times of disaster,” said Brad Kieserman, vice president of disaster services and logistics for the American Red Cross. “Toyota Material Handling, its employees and dealers are always there when we need them with equipment and support to help quickly deliver aid to people impacted by disasters big and small.”

In 2020, a year full of challenges, Toyota’s corporate partnership with the American Red Cross resonates more now than ever. Both organizations have become synonymous with innovation and continuous improvement. Toyota is supporting the Red Cross through these times of change with a recent capital investment for a new blood mobile that will be the first-ever mobile collection unit built with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind.

Dealer Network Enables Rapid Response

Toyota Forklift dealerships in more than 20 disaster-impacted communities across North America have quickly responded with equipment donations, volunteers and material handling expertise within hours of a Red Cross request. Recent support includes: California’s Camp Fire; tornado relief in Tennessee; flooding in Indiana and Texas; CARR wildfire; Hurricanes Florence, Michael and Sally; earthquake relief in California and more. Toyota dealers have provided additional assistance in the form of warehousing efficiency and logistics training, and forklift operator training for Red Cross volunteers.

The largest response by Toyota dealers occurred during the Fall of 2018 when Category 4: Hurricane Florence hit the nation’s East Coast in September, followed less than a month later by Category 5: Hurricane Michael, in Florida. These successive disasters caused historic levels of catastrophic damage along both the East and Gulf coasts, prompting the immediate response of multiple Toyota dealers and the dispatch of more than 50 material handling units. 

Strong Associate Support

Beyond disaster relief assistance, Toyota Material Handling and its associates are engaged in a variety of programs that support the Red Cross through corporate giving and a heightened level of volunteerism. TMH offers their associates 16 hours of paid volunteer time each year, with eight hours specifically marked for the Red Cross.

As one example, Toyota Material Handling associates supported “Sound the Alarm” events over the past two years. Home fires claim seven lives every day, but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half. Toyota associates installed 232 free smoke alarms, shared safety information with 375 families in at-risk communities and raised funds to help families prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires.

Looking Ahead: Charting the Course ﻿for a Growing Partnership

Toyota Material Handling is committed to providing even more support for the Red Cross in the coming years. Rufener’s vision for the partnership started with a pledge to provide any material handling equipment needed by the American Red Cross to respond to disasters anywhere in North America, but has since grown into something much larger, and more powerful, than just equipment donation.

“Helping People Carry the Load” has become the mantra for Toyota’s partnership with the Red Cross and has provided company associates and its dealers with a shared mission and a unifying sense of purpose. It has strengthened TMH’s corporate culture, reinforced its adherence to the company’s core values and, most importantly, it has positively impacted countless lives throughout North America.

The numbers:

Toyota support for the Red Cross partnership encompasses a wide variety of lifesaving programs and includes:

  •  A Toyota-sponsored bloodmobile equipped with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind
  • Five trained Disaster Action Team volunteers
  • 10 Red Cross warehouse volunteers trained in forklift safety and operation
  • 10 volunteers trained to present Pillowcase Project program
  • 18 blood drives
  • Response to 19 natural disasters
  • 24 Toyota dealers engaged
  • 154 equipment units dispatched
  • 232 smoke alarms installed in local homes
  • 375 people reached with home fire prevention education
  • 1,208 units of blood donated
  • 2,000 hours volunteered
  • 2,000 comfort care kits assembled
  • $366,466 in financial support 

“I’m extremely fortunate to work for a company that doesn’t just say that helping others is important, but actively encourages and supports its people to be there for others in their time of greatest need,” Stewart said. “What else could you really ask for?”

Related
Toyota Expands "Giving Veterans a Lift" Program
July 16, 2012
Industrial Equipment Division of Toyota Canada Aligns with Toyota Global Material Handling Division
April 4, 2011
Toyota Material Handling 10876506
Toyota Material Handling USA
September 23, 2008
Recommended
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Cutting Concrete In The Cold Video Esch Supply
[Video] Cutting Concrete in the Cold: Use the Right Blade
If you have ever run your blade dull way too quickly, you might be using the wrong blade for the job. Save money and use the right concrete saw blade for the season.
December 10, 2020
Clean Safe Essential Logo
Sunbelt Rentals Aims to Raise Awareness on COVID-19 Best Practices
Sunbelt Rentals announces it will participate in the American Rental Association's Clean. Safe. Essential. program, that aims to emphasize safe rental operations for the COVID-19 Pandemic.
December 11, 2020
Latest
Moffett E4 Nx
Hiab Designs First All Electric Three-Wheel Drive Truck-Mounted Forklift
Inside the chassis of the MOFFETT M4, Hiab constructed a zero-emission truck-mounted forklift powered by lithium-ion batteries with new controllers and the new Human Machine Interface (HMI) that displays battery capacity, machine performance, and more.
December 14, 2020
Img 0058
RUTHMANN Group Now Named RUTHMANN REACHMASTER North America L.P.
The RUTHMANN Group acquired ReachMaster Inc. and has renamed itself RUTHMANN REACHMASTER North America L.P.
December 14, 2020
Jim Heckendorf
Magni Telescopic Handlers Appoints Four New Regional Sales Managers
Magni Telescopic Handlers has introduced four new regional sales managers in the United States to help with the increased number of dealers during 2020.
December 14, 2020
Grove Gmk5250 Ls Easy Mobility Delivers Precise Lifts At Peruvian Mine 01
Grove GMK5250L Helps Operators Overcome Challenging Job in the Peruvian Andes
The Grove GMK5250L all-terrain crane was used to create a machinery warehouse's roof at a mining facility in the Peruvian Andes by lifting roof segments over massive oil tanks.
December 11, 2020
Deployed Ub And Traffic Control
Boland Equipment Rentals Expands Inventory with Snorkel Lifts
Boland Equipment Rentals will now offer scissor and boom lifts, including a specialized 90-foot articulating man lift, from Snorkel Lifts to diversify BER's portfolio.
December 11, 2020
Img 2995
Serious Labs Partners with GPRC to Provide Student Training Solutions
Serious Labs and Grande Prairie Regional College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bring innovative training solutions to students — implementing current VR training and collaborating on new solutions.
December 10, 2020
Maxim Crane Works Employs Industry Veteran to Lead Expansion
Maxim Crane Works has recruited George "Jigger" Tanner, an industry veteran with 35 years of experience, to join the Maxim team as the new vice president for the Virginia division.
December 9, 2020
Dry Cell Group
Discover Expands to Serve Powered Access Market
Discover Innovative Battery Solutions strengthened its European network with service suppliers in the Netherlands, Italy, France, Czech Republic, Sweden and Finland to better serve the powered access market.
December 8, 2020
Manitowoc Cranes, 2020 Grove Gmk3060 L 1 Background
Manitowoc Designs New Carrier Cabin
Manitowoc introduces cab2020, a carrier cabin that sets new standards in comfort and ergonomics — now available on all Grove three-axle all-terrain cranes: the GMK3050-3, GMK3060-2 and GMK3060L-1.
December 7, 2020
1280 Iuadj Whz A8 U4
Sunbelt Rentals Helps Innovative Art Project
Sunbelt Rentals assisted the UHill Walls Project to turn more than 40,000 square feet of a mixed-use complex into a large canvas for both local and non-local artists all around the world.
December 3, 2020
Demag Ac 55 3
Demag AC 55-3 and AC 60-3 All-terrain Cranes with Flex Base
These all-terrain cranes are now equipped with Flex Base, a stepless variable outrigger system.
December 3, 2020
Bobcat Rtls Action Pic (3) Small
Bobcat Partners with Magni TH to Introduce Latest Telehandlers
Magni TH announced partnership with Bobcat to supply the latest rotating telehandlers — ranging from 18 to 39 meters.
December 3, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 02 113728
ICraneTrax Enables Telematics Data Points
iCraneTrax, the fleet and business management software from A1A Software LLC, now enables telematics data points to combine sales, dispatch, and fleet maintenance into one application.
December 2, 2020
Eshot Ipaf Webinar Ipaf 2020 Review And What Does 2021 Hold E Shot
IPAF Webinar Outlines Initiatives for 2021
The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) will host a live webinar to summarize what has happened in the industry in 2020, anticipate the future in the industry, and announce game-changing initiatives IPAF plans to launch.
December 2, 2020
Ipaf Rental Market Reports 2020
IPAF's Report Anticipates 2021 MEWP Rental and Economic Trends
The Global Powered Access Rental Market Report 2020, conducted by IPAF, analyzed the positive state of MEWP rental and economic trends — indicating recovery for countries including Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, and China in 2021.
December 2, 2020
Amanda Beckett Final
IPAF Introduces New Head of Finance
The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) has named Amanda Beckett, recently the head of financial planning and analysis at Nationwide Platforms, the new head of finance at IPAF.
December 2, 2020
Helping Members Corona Crisis Copy (1)
IPAF Provides Membership Fee Discount Due to COVID-19
IPAF has offered a 25 percent discount on the 2020 membership fee to provide financial assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.
December 1, 2020
New Load Image As At Nov 2020
IPAF Announces ‘Load and Unload Course’ Update
The latest analysis of potential and actual accidents, gathered by IPAF, highlights that most accidents occur during the loading and unloading process of MEWPs, requiring an update to the ‘Load and Unload Course.’
December 1, 2020
Snorkel's Bauma China Stand Ready For The Show
Snorkel Displays Two New Boom Lifts at Bauma China 2020
Snorkel showcased the expansion of its China-built product line with two diesel-powered boom lifts, the Snorkel A46JRT and the Snorkel 660SJ, at Bauma China 2020.
November 30, 2020
Press Release Ipaf Trackunit
Trackunit and IPAF Announce ePal Digital ‘Powered Access License’
Replacing the established credit-card-style physical PAL Cards, ePAL credentials will be delivered and stored on operators’ mobile devices in a secure digital wallet, in the same way that people store loyalty cards, boarding cards and tickets on their pho
November 30, 2020
Sinoboom Booth 2
Sinoboom Launches Boom Lifts, Hybrid MEWP at Bauma CHINA 2020
Sinoboom introduced the AB18HJ hybrid articulating boom lift at bauma CHINA 2020, which offers lower emissions, reduced fuel consumption, and longer endurance.
November 25, 2020
Screenshot 2020 11 23 114139
Two New Toyota Automated Forklifts Developed
The new Toyota Center-Controlled Rider Automated and Core Tow Tractor Automated Forklift are now available to help with manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution challenges.
November 23, 2020
New QR code on Sinoboom's Scissor Lift.
Sinoboom BV Implements QR Codes to Enhance Customer Service
In order to improve customer service, the all new MEWPS come equipped with QR codes that offer additional information at the customer's fingertips.
November 23, 2020
At Pac Yard 2015 445 R
Doka and AT-PAC Partner, Offer Formwork Solutions
November 23, 2020