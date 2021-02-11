Study: Surging Construction Activities Will Boost Scissor Lift Sales Through 2031

Future Market Insights, an ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm, anticipates the global scissor lift market to reach $4.5 billion by 2031 — influencing rental companies to focus on new growth prospects in the industry.

February 11, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Future Market Insights
Adobe Stock 299978128
©iamchamp – stock.adobe.com

Unlike other markets, the aerial work platform (AWP) industry is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next decade despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Future Market Insights, an ESCOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm, announced that there is a growing shift towards hybrid lift development, which can help rental equipment companies utilize the flexibility and performance of scissor lifts to propel business forward.

“In addition to keeping long-term alliances with their key buyers, companies are offering training courses for operators and focusing on expanding their product range by including electric, hybrid, or bi-energy scissor lifts to cater the growing demand for aerial work platforms across the world,” said a lead analyst.

A rental investment in the AWP market is anticipated to be a lucrative decision, based on the Scissor Lift Market Report by Future Market Insights — recording a global market value of $4.5 billion by the year of 2031. 

The scissor lift market will expand at a 3.5 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) with the U.S. accounting for 40 percent of scissor lift purchases. Furthermore, AWP rental services will account for 80 percent of all scissor lift sales. Organizations in the rental industry are expected to focus on expanding their network and creating new growth prospects for manufacturers.

Analysts foresee minor strain on the demand for scissor lifts due to the pandemic. Countries such as Germany and France will exhibit a high demand in scissor lift equipment that will reflect the increased construction activity in their areas. In addition, Japan and South Korea are anticipated to see a positive increase in sales.

On the other hand, manufacturing and supply chain closures globally can have a short-term impact on the consumption of scissor lifts — a situation that will relieve itself in the span of 2021.

Leading companies in the AWP market

Leaders in the AWP market are utilizing new environmental-conscious technology to gain a competitive-edge in the industry. Some of the leading companies include Terex Corporation/Genie, JLG Industries Inc., Linamar Corporation (Skyjack), Snorkel International, and Haulotte Group.

Information provided by the Future Market Insights and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

Fmilogo
Future Market Insights
February 11, 2021
Oregon
Rental Market Looking Strong in Portland, OR
March 14, 2019
Maxresdefault 5c6d6b147a94f
[VIDEO] Optimism in Rental Marketplace Spells Growth for Aerial Market
February 20, 2019
Ipaf Report Global
IPAF Report Shows Continuing Boom for MEWP Rental Market
June 13, 2018
Adobe Stock 286475243 Editorial Use Only
Writing Content for Google Rank - The Ultimate Guide to Rental Marketing: Part 3
From word count to content uniqueness to keyword density to backlinks and more, here are the recommendations to create content that ranks high in Google searches. Parts 1 and 2 covered marketing your equipment rental company and content creation
February 8, 2021
Digitizing workforce management will help construction companies recognize impressive benefits including reduction in labor costs.
7 Ways Construction Can Leverage the Power of Big Data
Today’s real-time collaborative technologies are mining large data repositories to get game-changing benefits from keeping all project decision makers on the same page
February 10, 2021
Offer Complete Solutions for Customer Projects
Sponsored
Offer Complete Solutions for Customer Projects
Rental employees need suitable training to qualify the right tool and accessories for the customer’s job. Learn about how this can be accomplished through the EDCO’s latest whitepaper. Download now
January 19, 2021
Da In Post Battery Monitoring 1400x700
Preventive Maintenance Matters: Guidelines for Maintaining Electric Scissor Lifts
Fleet owners and operators should remain vigilant and continue to conduct all required inspections and maintenance to maximize productivity and ensure operator confidence in the field.
December 22, 2020
Deployed Ub And Traffic Control
Boland Equipment Rentals Expands Inventory with Snorkel Lifts
Boland Equipment Rentals will now offer scissor and boom lifts, including a specialized 90-foot articulating man lift, from Snorkel Lifts to diversify BER's portfolio.
December 11, 2020
Sinoboom Booth 2
Sinoboom Launches Boom Lifts, Hybrid MEWP at Bauma CHINA 2020
Sinoboom introduced the AB18HJ hybrid articulating boom lift at bauma CHINA 2020, which offers lower emissions, reduced fuel consumption, and longer endurance.
November 25, 2020
New QR code on Sinoboom's Scissor Lift.
Sinoboom BV Implements QR Codes to Enhance Customer Service
In order to improve customer service, the all new MEWPS come equipped with QR codes that offer additional information at the customer's fingertips.
November 23, 2020
Jlg Ert3369
JLG 26- and 33-FT Rough-terrain Diesel and Electric Scissor Lifts Now Available
The first models in JLG's new generation of 26-ft. 2669 and 33-ft. 3369 scissor lifts deliver 28% more work area, enhanced capacity and a zero-platform offset.
November 12, 2020
E96d9830 6d36 43a0 96f3 5901a7d5e2a8
Haulotte Expands its PULSEO MEWP Lineup
The HS15 E and HS18 E combine versatile off-road performance, increased load capacity, and eco-responsibility.
November 10, 2020
Genie E Drive Exterior High Res
Genie Launches E-Drive Across GS Slab Scissor Product Line
E-Drive scissor lifts have increased runtime per charge 30% and reduced lifetime battery costs up to 20%, with 70% fewer hydraulic hoses and fittings
November 9, 2020
It’s important to remember that a JSA is a living, ever-changing document. Employees should constantly be on the lookout for all of the hazards listed.
Questions to Ask About Your Construction Jobsite Safety Analysis
There are many ways to create Jobsite Safety Analysis (JSA) lists but an effective approach is to create a living document based on feedback from employees.
September 14, 2020
Snorkel's 'Mega Boom' 2100SJ telescopic boom lift is the world's largest self-propelled boom lift.
Lift Equipment Adds Technology While Hitting New Heights
Key trends in scissor lifts and boom lifts include new technologies plus both low-level and extreme-reach models.
September 8, 2020
Vertical surroundings should also be considered, and operators should be sure to look upward for obstacles while elevating the work platform.
A New Era of Scissor Safety
Everyone has a role to play in abiding by the finalized ANSI A92 standards for scissor lifts.
July 24, 2020
Sj3219 Ecotray
Skyjack Reveals ECOTRAY Leak Containment System for DC Electric Scissors
ECOTRAY prevents any potential leaks from hydraulic systems dripping onto floors and other internal components.
July 28, 2020
A Snorkel S3370 Rt Supplied By Tlc Platforms
Snorkel Supports Street Artist’s Tribute Mural for Charity
A Snorkel S3370RT provided the perfect workspace for the COVID-19 mural creation.
July 9, 2020
How to Select the Right MEWP for the Job
A credible rental provider will ask open-ended questions to ensure the machine recommended is the best possible solution. Here's a list of questions that can help you select the right mobile elevating work platform for the project.
June 3, 2020
Many rental centers around the U.S., including EFI, are finding that customers are getting on board with the “ladders last” mentality. Replacing ladders and scaffolding on jobsites with push-around lifts can result in fewer accidents, additional productivity, and reduced fatigue.
Rental Center Improves Safety with Push-Around Scissor Lifts
Push-around lifts continue gaining traction as contractors do their part to reduce accidents by limiting the use of ladders on jobsites.
May 18, 2020
John Ganiear, Advantage Rental Inc. rental manager
Advantage Rental Raises Value with Low-level Access Equipment
Rental firm sees positive results by adding Hy-Brid Lifts ZT-1630 low-level lifts to its equipment fleet
April 10, 2020
Sinoboom5
Sinoboom GTJZ1414E Scissor Lift
Sinoboom innovates the GTJZ1414E scissor Lift with new features to showcase at the 2020 Conexpo show.
April 2, 2020
Sinoboom3
Sinoboom GTJZ0608M Scissor Lift
Sinoboom showcased the indoor and outdoor scissor lift at the 2020 Conexpo trade show.
April 2, 2020
Sinoboom GTZZ16EJ
Sinoboom Mobile Elevating Work Platforms
Sinoboom appeared at the 2020 Conexpo trade show with their popular articulate boom lift.
April 2, 2020
Hy Brid Lifts Leak Guard Updated
Hy-Brid Lifts LeakGuard System
System provides 110% hydraulic fluid containment for the company's Pro Series Lifts.
March 27, 2020
Sj9263 Rt Elevated
Skyjack’s SJ9263 Highest-Reach Rough Terrain Scissor Lift
The ANSI 92.20-compliant model is Skyjack's highest reaching scissor lift to date.
March 27, 2020
Jlg R2632 Rgb 2x3
JLG R2632 Scissor Lift
The JLG R2632 scissor lift allows operators to perform multiple jobs either indoor or outdoor purposes.
March 26, 2020
Jlg Battery Monitoring System Cmyk 2x3
JLG's Battery Monitoring System App
This battery monitoring system is a mobile app that allows for all users to track the charge history and details on the machine controller.
March 24, 2020
Jlg Ert4769 Cmyk 2x3
JLG RT/ERT Rough-terrain Scissor Lifts
JLG launches a new line that features advanced LiftSense and QuickLevel Advanced technologies.
March 24, 2020