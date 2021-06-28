Skyjack’s Scissor Lifts Build New Sports Venue in Iowa

Linamar Corporation’s Skyjack division has been on site with Duke Rentals, of Southwest, Iowa, for a 110,000-square-foot expansion at Iowa State University Athletics’ Stark Performance Center. The mid-western rental company supplied scissor lifts to the university’s contractors to help them construct one of the most impressive college sports facilities in the United States.

“The Iowa State expansion is a fairly large project within our community, and our team was happy to be part of it and support the trades on site,” says Tom Schnetter, sales manager at Duke Rentals. “We have confidence putting Skyjack equipment on high-profile projects like this because we know they’re reliable, easy to maintain, and will provide the trades with maximum uptime.”

To service the $90 million, four-story project, Duke Rentals is using a range of Skyjack’s vertical mast and electric scissor lifts including the SJ12 and the SJ16 with a maximum working height of 21 feet, 7 inches. There are also a variety of Skyjack DC scissor lifts with working heights ranging from 25 feet to 44 feet, 11 inches. The Skyjack scissor lifts are primarily helping electricians, drywallers, and painters on the jobsite.

“At Skyjack, we groom a winning team that embraces a competitive philosophy similar to the student-athletes at Iowa State University, and we’re proud to enable their athletic development through the creation of the new facility,” says Malcolm Early, vice president of marketing at Skyjack. “This project is yet another example of Skyjack’s simple reliability supporting ground-breaking construction work.”

Iowa State University began the construction of the center in 2019 with the vision to expand its existing football complex and create a communal space for use by all student-athletes. It features an Olympic sports center with locker rooms, batting cages, a weight room, and nutrition and sports medicine facilities.

Information provided by Skyjack and edited by Alexis Sheprak.