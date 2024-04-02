Hitachi Global Air Power Acquires Mountain Air Compressor Inc.

One of the industry leaders in compressed air solutions, Hitachi Global Air Power US, LLC have purchased Mountain Air Compressor Inc. - the long-time distributor of Sullair. Mountain Air Compressor provides sales and service of air compressors, air treatment products, accessories, and related equipment.

In its announcement, John Randall, Hitachi Global Air Power President and CEO says, “We continue to look for strategic opportunities to better serve our customers. Mountain Air Compressor has been a strong distribution partner for many years and is a well-known and well-loved compressed air solutions provider in the Tennessee valley and beyond. Establishing our company’s presence in this important region will help us to continue to deliver reliable Sullair products and great service to our mining, lumber, pharmaceutical and chemical industry customers in the region.”

Mountain Compressed Air was founded in 1994 and provides sales and service of compressed air systems in Northeast Tennessee, West Virginia and parts of Virginia and Southeast Ohio. They also provide fabricated air packages, specializing in compressor housing for the mining industry.

Mountain Air Compressor employees and leadership will remain in their positions and the company will continue to utilize its current name to help ensure uninterrupted service to customers. The company will continue to sell Sullair brand air compressors and related equipment and provide service to a variety of compressed air systems.

“We have spent the last 29 years building our company around the premise of selling solutions and not products,” says Tom White, President of Mountain Air Compressor. “Joining a world-class company, with our same values will allow our work and our vision for our company to continue on in new and exciting ways. We are thrilled to now not only sell and service Sullair products but to share and help shape the company’s bright future.”