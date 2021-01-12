HOLT CAT Acquires Sullair of Houston

HOLT CAT purchased Sullair of Houston, a fixed and portable compressed air dealer with operations in Houston, Odessa, and San Antonio, to expand its list of products and services within the growing market.

January 12, 2021
Business Wire

HOLT CAT, the Caterpillar equipment and engine dealer for South, Central, North, and Northeast Texas, has acquired Sullair of Houston, a fixed and portable compressed air dealer with operations in Houston, Odessa, and San Antonio.

Family owned and operated since 1986, Sullair of Houston is headquartered in Houston with satellite locations in Odessa and San Antonio. As the distributor for Sullair commercial air compressors, Sullair of Houston’s dealer territory covers nearly half the counties in Texas, including Houston, Austin, San Antonio, the Rio Grande Valley and the majority of west Texas, aligning with many of the counties that HOLT CAT presently services.

“We are excited to welcome the Sullair of Houston team to HOLT,” stated HOLT CAT CEO Peter J. Holt. “We share the same core values and each bring a relentless focus on providing legendary service to our customers. Acquiring Sullair of Houston allows us to expand our list of products and services within a growing market.”

Stationary air compressors are used extensively in manufacturing, material handling, petrochemical, food service and construction applications, among others. Additionally, portable compressors are a key product in rental fleets, including Texas First Rentals and HOLT CAT’s Power Systems Rentals.

Sullair of Houston will be a wholly owned subsidiary. Brad Bonnecaze, general manager of Sullair of Houston, will report to HOLT.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the HOLT family of companies and the strong culture it represents,” said Bonnecaze. “In order to maintain our deep customer relationships in the industry and our outstanding reputation, Sullair of Houston employees will continue in their current roles.”

