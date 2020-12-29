Atlas Copco Power Technique Appoints New President of Power and Flow

Atlas Copco Power Technique announced Mikael Andersson as the new president of the Power and Flow division, which designs, develops, manufactures and sells generators, light towers and pumps.

December 29, 2020
Atlas Copco
Mikael Andersson
Atlas Copco Power Technique
Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco Power Technique (AC) has appointed Mikael Andersson as president of the Power and Flow division, effective Feb. 1, 2021.

In his new position, Andersson will be responsible for the global operations of the Power and Flow division within the business area of Power Technique. The Power and Flow division designs, develops, manufactures and sells generators, light towers and pumps. 

Andersson currently holds the position of general manager for Power Technique North America — a position he has held since 2018. In this position, he led the company in growing each of its core product categories — air, power and flow — within the contractor, dealer and rental segments in the U.S. and Canada. He has held various roles within Atlas Copco since he started working with the company in 2002.

“Mikael has good experience from his time in Power Technique,” said Mr. Andrew Walker, business area, president, power technique. “With his proven track record in management, finance, as well as sales and service development he will take the division to the next level.”

Andersson, a Swedish citizen, will continue to work in Rock Hill, South Carolina  the home of Atlas Copco’s 180,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics Degree from Orebro University in Sweden, and a Bachelor of Science in Transport Management Degree from Gothenburg University in Sweden.  

