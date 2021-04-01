Sullair Certified Reman Products Now Available Through the CNH Dealer Network

Through the program, CNH Industrial Reman will distribute Sullair Certified Reman whole goods to the CNH dealer network.

April 1, 2021
CNH Industrial N.V.
Sullair Certified Reman
CNH Industrial Reman and Sullair announced  the new Sullair Certified Reman portable air compressor program for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland Agriculture and New Holland Construction dealers. Through the program, CNH Industrial Reman will distribute Sullair Certified Reman whole goods to the CNH dealer network.

“This program brings tremendous value to our dealers that have existing compressed air units as they can now purchase them directly from CNH,” said Vaughn Henson, business development director at CNH Industrial Reman. “For those dealers who don’t already have compressed air units, this program allows them to move into a new product line to service their existing customers or attract new customers.”

Cnh Industrial RemanThe Sullair Certified Reman program is a leading remanufacturing program with 14 remanufactured air compressor models and more than 3,000 units sold since 2013. This program also includes better-than-new warranty – two years or 3,000 hours for engines and five years or 10,000 hours for airends. Sullair Certified Reman portable air compressors feature OEM quality parts and strict testing that meets the same high standards as brand-new units. All units follow strict EPA compliance and have the same level of performance of new units. 

In addition to distributing Sullair portable air compressors through the new program, CNH Industrial Reman produces a broad range of remanufactured parts for agriculture and construction applications, leading to increased reliability and lower cost of ownership.

“It’s a powerful combination of leading OEM remanufacturing programs,” said Henson. “Both partners have extremely high quality standards and support their products with a better-than-new warranty on remanufactured parts.” 

