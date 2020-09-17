ASV Introduces Sweepstakes to Win One-Year MAX-Series Lease

Eligible contractors in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) who schedule and complete a demo or walk-around of an ASV machine at an ASV dealer will be entered into the "Win an ASV MAX-Series Lease Sweepstakes."

September 17, 2020
ASV Holdings Inc.
ASV logo 58239a0e8c9e8

ASV Holdings Inc., continues the excitement from its recent launch of the new MAX-Series loaders with a chance at winning a one-year MAX-Series lease.

Eligible contractors in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) who schedule and complete a demo or walk-around of an ASV machine at an ASV dealer will be entered into the "Win an ASV MAX-Series Lease Sweepstakes" that kicked off Aug. 1 and runs through May 31, 2021. The winner of the random drawing will be announced in June 2021 and will have the choice between the new RT-65, VT-70 High Output, or RT-75 MAX-Series Posi-Track loaders.

“We’ve always said that you need to sit inside and operate a Posi-Track loader to truly understand and experience the difference,” said Regan Meyer, ASV marketing manager. “The launch of the MAX-Series Sweepstakes is the perfect opportunity for industry contractors to visit an ASV dealer and see for themselves what sets the machines apart.”

Owners or operators of construction, agricultural, and landscaping businesses in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) are eligible to enter to win the 12-month (up to 700 hours) lease and choose one of the new MAX-Series compact track loaders. Contractors enter by scheduling and completing a walk-around or demo of any ASV compact track loader or skid steer at an ASV dealer during the sweepstakes period. Following the appointment, the dealership representative will present a card with a unique entry code and instructions on how to enter.

The new MAX-Series loaders give operators a premium user experience in addition to the proven Posi-Track performance. The line includes a new, next generation cab featuring the industry’s best 360° visibility, a more spacious operator area, a fully adjustable seat, a new state of the art touch-screen display, and more. The machines are named for providing maximum comfort, control, performance, speed, and productivity to provide maximum ROI.

Visit asvi.com/winamax for entry information, full sweepstakes rules, and eligibility requirements.

