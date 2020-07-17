Felling Trailers Inc. is conducting its eighth annual online auction of an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to benefit a non-profit organization, and the Lymphoma Research Foundation is the 2020 recipient.

Felling Trailers wants to generate awareness about lymphoma and the research funding and resources that the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) has to offer those individuals and families it affects. Therefore, Felling Trailers manufactured and painted one of its most popular trailers the signature green color for Burkitt's lymphoma that bears the Lymphoma Research Foundation emblem.

The online auction of the trailer will run for seven days: Sept. 9 thru Sept. 15. Several Felling Trailers' suppliers have joined in to support LRF through sponsorship of the trailer build, from lighting to tires to paint. The 2020 Trailer for a Cause sponsors are Trans-Texas, PPG Industries, Dexter, Sealco, Peterson, Industrial Wood, and Demco. One hundred percent of the winning bid will benefit the Lymphoma Research Foundation!

Lighting it Red

September is Lymphoma & Blood Cancer Awareness Month, and Felling wants to do their part to help shine a light on lymphoma. In the days leading up to the auction, Felling will share the stories of those touched by the many different forms of Lymphoma to help educate and drive awareness. The company will also be participating in LRF's Light It RED for Lymphoma by lighting the Trailer for a Cause display red during September along with other company activities throughout the month. Light it Red for Lymphoma is LRF's grassroots Blood Cancer Awareness Month's initiative that brings lymphoma awareness to local, national, and global conversation by lighting displays, buildings, bridges, and homes red.

Painting it Green

Felling selected the signature green color for Burkitt's lymphoma to show support and honor a team member who was diagnosed with Burkitt's earlier this year. He has been making positive strides throughout his treatment journey, all while his family, friends, and co-workers have cheered him on. He is their Warrior, and all of those that support him, pray for him, and stand beside him are Team Warrior. Along with the signature green color, the trailer will also bear the Team Warrior name.

The Trailer for a Cause auction will start on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 12 p.m. running for seven days, to Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 12 p.m., which is World Lymphoma Awareness Day. Arrangements to be made for pick up at Felling Trailers’ manufacturing facility or delivery (freight extra).