Felling Trailers Holds 8th Annual Auction to Benefit Lymphoma Research Foundation

Felling Trailers is auctioning off an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to generate awareness about lymphoma; online auction will run Sept. 9 thru Sept. 15, 2020.

July 17, 2020
Felling Trailers, Inc.
Felling Lrf 2020 Trailer For A Cause
Felling Trailer
Fellingtrailersinc 10072999

Felling Trailers Inc. is conducting its eighth annual online auction of an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to benefit a non-profit organization, and the Lymphoma Research Foundation is the 2020 recipient.

Felling Trailers wants to generate awareness about lymphoma and the research funding and resources that the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) has to offer those individuals and families it affects. Therefore, Felling Trailers manufactured and painted one of its most popular trailers the signature green color for Burkitt's lymphoma that bears the Lymphoma Research Foundation emblem.

The online auction of the trailer will run for seven days: Sept. 9 thru Sept. 15. Several Felling Trailers' suppliers have joined in to support LRF through sponsorship of the trailer build, from lighting to tires to paint. The 2020 Trailer for a Cause sponsors are Trans-Texas, PPG Industries, Dexter, Sealco, Peterson, Industrial Wood, and Demco. One hundred percent of the winning bid will benefit the Lymphoma Research Foundation!

Lighting it Red

September is Lymphoma & Blood Cancer Awareness Month, and Felling wants to do their part to help shine a light on lymphoma. In the days leading up to the auction, Felling will share the stories of those touched by the many different forms of Lymphoma to help educate and drive awareness. The company will also be participating in LRF's Light It RED for Lymphoma by lighting the Trailer for a Cause display red during September along with other company activities throughout the month. Light it Red for Lymphoma is LRF's grassroots Blood Cancer Awareness Month's initiative that brings lymphoma awareness to local, national, and global conversation by lighting displays, buildings, bridges, and homes red.

Painting it Green

Felling selected the signature green color for Burkitt's lymphoma to show support and honor a team member who was diagnosed with Burkitt's earlier this year. He has been making positive strides throughout his treatment journey, all while his family, friends, and co-workers have cheered him on. He is their Warrior, and all of those that support him, pray for him, and stand beside him are Team Warrior. Along with the signature green color, the trailer will also bear the Team Warrior name.

The Trailer for a Cause auction will start on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 12 p.m. running for seven days, to Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 12 p.m., which is World Lymphoma Awareness Day. Arrangements to be made for pick up at Felling Trailers’ manufacturing facility or delivery (freight extra).

Related
Propane Autogas 4 C Hr R
PERC Donating to Non-profit Organization Supporting Respiratory Health
February 18, 2020
Along with the award from the National Association of Trailer Manufacturers, there is a cash gift that is directed to a charitable organization of the recipient&rsquo;s choice. Felling selected the mikeroweWorks Foundation as the recipient of the Green Award monetary donation.
Felling Named 2018 Green Manufacturing Award Recipient
May 2, 2018
One hundred percent of the winning bid from Felling&apos;s online trailer auction will benefit Special Olympics Minnesota.
Felling Auctioning Utility Trailer to Benefit Minnesota Special Olympics
September 15, 2017
Fellingtrailersinc 10072999
Felling Trailers, Inc.
June 18, 2007
Recommended
Osha Violations Image
Top 10 OSHA Violations of 2020
The most commonly cited OSHA violations pose serious health and safety risks to construction workers. Learn more about the key areas your business should invest in for safety training.
July 17, 2020
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Sponsored
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Improve your bottom line with insights driven by real-time visibility on one platform. Samsara is a complete fleet management solution.
June 20, 2020
Latest
I Series
Power I-Series Flatbed Trailers
CornPro's 10-in. I-beam flatbed can be hooked up with a heavy-duty 4-in.-square jack and 2 5/16-in. coupler to keep everything in place.
April 2, 2020
Utht
UTHT Utility Trailer
CornPro's UTHT utility trailer features easy loading and unloading with split-deck tilt.
April 2, 2020
Utsat Trailer
UTSAT Utility Trailer
CornPro's UTSAT utility trailer is set on a 3-in. by 5-in. by .25-in. frame on 24-in. center cross members with 12-ft. full-tilt.
April 2, 2020
Uth Trailer
UTH Utility Trailers
CornPro's UTH utility trailers are available in two colors with a payload of over 10,800 lb. for each size option.
April 2, 2020
American Eagle is proud to expand its FuelMate&circledR; Fuel Trailer line with the new Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer. The multi-tank design enables contractors to haul diesel fuel without the need for CDL hazmat certification &mdash; helping them stay DOT-compliant while saving on equipment and driver costs.
New American Eagle Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer Eliminates Need for CDL Hazmat Certification
American Eagle is proud to expand its FuelMate® Fuel Trailer line with the new Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer.
March 10, 2020
Felling Air Bi Fold Ramps Ft 50 3 Lp con Expo
Air Bi-Fold Ramps
A key feature of Felling's design is in the operation of the flip ramp which locks out fully when extending preventing scraping or marring of the ground.
February 28, 2020
Air Tow Trailers Extra Large Enclosed Trailers E16 Xl
Air-Tow E-16 XL Extra Large Enclosed Trailers
10,000-lb.-capacity trailer will lower flat to the ground for safe loading and unloading
February 27, 2020
East Bst Flatbed Trailer On The Road
East Mfg. Beast Flatbed Trailer
Rated to handle loads up to 50,000 lbs. concentrated in 4 ft. on a 48-ft. widespread tandem-axle trailer
February 13, 2020
East Truck Lite Road Ready Mcu
East Truck-Lite Road Ready Telematics
Trailer telematics system is now an optional feature available on all East flatbed, dump and refuse trailers
January 18, 2020
An overload reduces the manufacturer&rsquo;s safety factors and puts unnecessary stress on trailer components. That&apos;s why it&apos;s important to find the right trailer for the load.
5 Common Questions on How to Successfully Haul Heavy Equipment
Here are some answers from industry leaders to five common heavy-haul questions.
January 8, 2020
Felling Ft 20 It I With Removeable Rack
FT-16 IT-I Drop Deck Industrial Tilt Equipment Trailer
Felling's FT-16 IT-I features a removable attachment rack with multiple securement points with rub rail stake pockets along with bolt-on tubes on the roadside for storage of shovels and brooms.
January 2, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Talbert Expands Operations to Provide Better Transportation Equipment and Services
Becky Schultz of Equipment Today speaks with executives from Talbert Manufacturing about transportation equipment and facility expansions.
December 23, 2019
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Sponsored
Execute Jobs On-Time and On-Budget
Improve your bottom line with insights driven by real-time visibility on one platform. Samsara is a complete fleet management solution.
June 20, 2020
Felling 2019 Trailer For A Cause Winner Dan Z
Felling 2019 Trailer for a Cause Raises $4,500 for Children's Cancer Research Fund
Dan Zehnder of New Berlin, WI, placed the winning bid; 100% of the winning bid will go to Children's Cancer Research Fund.
November 25, 2019
The Ram 3500 dual rear wheel pickup includes specifically designed sensors to cover the added width of dual rear wheels, giving a wider span of coverage when backing up with limited view.
Your Guide to Pickup Truck Trailer Safety
Technology and an understanding of the basics will help you safely tow equipment with your heavy-duty pickup truck.
October 21, 2019
Talbert Manufacturing 35 Fg 1
Talbert 35FG-BVTL Fixed Neck Drop-deck Trailer
35-ton trailer is rated at 70,000 lbs. concentrated in 20 ft.
October 17, 2019
Xl Low Profile Hdg Trailer 2019 Final (1)
XL Low-profile Hydraulic Detachable Gooseneck Trailer
XL Specialized Trailers releases hydraulic detachable gooseneck trailer
October 17, 2019
Felling Ft 30 3 I Drill Series
Felling Triple Axle FT-30-3 I Drill Series
Felling’s Engineering and Sales teams went to work to design a three-axle trailer model to suit user needs
October 15, 2019
Good engineering is about understanding each customer&rsquo;s needs and building a trailer optimized for durability, longevity and minimal maintenance.
How to Determine How Much Your Heavy-Haul Trailer Is Really Costing You
Take a holistic approach to total cost of ownership for your heavy-haul trailers.
October 10, 2019
The 120,000-sq.-ft. Liberty Trailers LLC will manufacture Talbert&rsquo;s Tag-A-Long Series, Traveling Axle Series and Hydraulic Tail Series trailers.
Talbert Manufacturing Cuts Ribbon on Expanded North Carolina Facility
Expansion will allow company to increase dealer and customer support with increased production capabilities and a support staff of 60 associates
October 1, 2019
Felling Ft 14 2 R Turret 108088 Mrr
Self Loading Turret Reel Trailer
Felling Trailer's Self Loading Turret Reel trailer eliminates the need to have extra equipment and operators on-site to lift and load the reel as on a fixed reel trailer
September 30, 2019
Burschville Construction, Inc. wanted a custom-built trailer chassis that would then be taken to a commercial truck bodybuilder to have an all-aluminum, enclosed body installed.
Felling Provides Custom-Built Trailer Solution for Utility Contractor
Burschville Construction, Inc. turned to Felling Trailers to build a custom trailer to store its utility crews' tools and equipment on jobsites.
September 27, 2019
The 2019 Felling Trailer for a Cause auction will benefit the Children&rsquo;s Cancer Research Fund.
Felling Trailers to Auction Equipment Trailer to Benefit Chidren's Cancer Research Fund
The auction of an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer benefiting CCRF will run for eight days online at the end of September
August 21, 2019
Felling Weld Standard Image 1
Felling Trailers Implements Weld Standard
“The Weld Quality Standard gives Felling Trailers Team Members a better understanding of the quality we build into each one of our trailers"
June 6, 2019