Contractor Adds Felling Trailers' FT-6 R to Fleet for Electrical Work

After reviewing the project's needs, Dale Thompson of Southland Electric, San Diego, decided that the FT-6 R would be sufficient for the company's current needs.

August 11, 2020
Felling Trailers, Inc.
Felling FT-6 R with hydraulic retriever/take up rim drive
Felling FT-6 R with hydraulic retriever/take up rim drive
Felling Trailers
Fellingtrailersinc 10072999

Southland Electric is a San Diego-based commercial and industrial electrical contractor that serves the southern California region. The woman-owned company does electrical work for entities like Cox Cable, San Diego city schools, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDGE), and many more.

"We install, splice, and test SDGE's fiber optic and copper communication cables between substations. Recently, we have been installing a fiber optic cable 1-ft. above a 16-in. gas main," said Dale Thompson, an outside plant supervisor for Southland Electric.

Southland needed a few cable reel trailers to free up their Telsta, a bucket truck(s) with a reel carrier on the back, to do aerial work where it is needed. When conversations first started, Southland was looking at Felling's FT-14 R cable reel trailer. Thompson worked with Mark Rapp, Felling's utility and telecom product manager, to ensure that they ordered the right trailer for the project.

After reviewing the project's needs, Thompson decided that the FT-6 R would be sufficient for the company's current needs. Southland took delivery of their first FT-6 R cable reel in May; the trailer was equipped with hydraulic retriever/take-up, rim drive, with a self-contained hydraulic power pack. "I was thoroughly impressed with our new FT-6 R reel trailer. It's a beautiful cable dolly. Hydraulics are very well done. Very sharp in appearance. Very easy to use," said Thompson.

"On gas projects, we start the process with a 4,500-ft. reel of fiber optic cable. The gas line is being installed in the middle of the street, so at the end of the day, the cable has to go back on the reel, so we can lower it into the trench and then cover it with steel plates," said Thomson. "We are only trenching 150- to 200-ft. a day, so we have to figure-eight the entire reel of cable so that we have a starting end of the cable to pull under any gas, telecom, cable, etc., they encounter. Then we use our new Felling FT-6R trailer to wind up the cable and put it back in the trench.”

The process of "figure eighting" allows a contractor to park the trailer mid-span of the run and pull it in both directions. The cable has to be emptied from the reel and laid on the ground, and laying it in a figure-eight pattern prevents it from being twisted as it is pulled in two directions. Not knowing how much material they will need or what they are going to run into, they figure eight the entire reel. Once the material is pulled through the obstacle, they load the material back on the reel, and it then can be deployed by driving along the unobstructed trench.

With the first FT-6 R in service, an additional one to two reel trailers were still needed, and these would need to be a bit more customized for the project application. Thompson had two more projects coming up that would need the capacity for 38-in. reels (50 reels total), which would require the rim drive to be extended by another 2-in. Customizing a trailer to a customer's needs is Felling's forte, so Rapp worked with Felling's Engineering and Weld teams to execute this request. The hydraulic drive was extended to accommodate the turning of a 38-in. diameter reel, allowing for the rim drive hydraulic retriever/take-up system's smooth operation. The additional one to two trailers have turned into three to date, with a happy customer getting their projects done. 

Related
Trailer for a Cause is a beneficiary auction that Felling Trailers, Inc. puts on choosing the Lymphoma Research Foundation for the 2020 auction.
Felling Trailers, Inc. Announces Beneficiary of 2020 Trailer for a Cause
April 7, 2020
Felling Weld Standard Image 1
Felling Trailers Implements Weld Standard
June 6, 2019
Felling Anniversary Paint Colors Trailers
Felling Trailers Offers Limited Edition Color Options
January 30, 2019
Recommended
Engine Oil I Stock 000046089256 Double
Your Lube Room Should Include These Essentials
Whether your reorganizing your existing lube room or creating a new one, make sure you include these eight essential items on your shelves.
August 1, 2020
No matter your situation, look today to move your next vice president to a greater level of responsibility and accountability. The effort will benefit both the new vice president and just about everyone else with whom they come into contact!
The Making of a Leader: The Construction Vice President
The role of construction vice president has expanded to take on more-specific responsibilities, demanding an individual who is more skilled and schooled in ways to grow the company
February 27, 2017
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Sponsored
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Samsara AI Dash Cams analyze the road and driver behavior in real-time, improving drive safety and reducing fleet costs.
July 7, 2020
Latest
Fontaine Magnitude 55 L Pr
Fontaine Magnitude 55L Lowbed Trailer
Advanced technology lowbed trailer handles 55 tons in just 13 ft.
July 22, 2020
Felling Lrf 2020 Trailer For A Cause
Felling Trailers Holds 8th Annual Auction to Benefit Lymphoma Research Foundation
Felling Trailers is auctioning off an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to generate awareness about lymphoma; online auction will run Sept. 9 thru Sept. 15, 2020.
July 17, 2020
Talbert Manufacturing&rsquo;s line of 10- to 25-ton tag-a-long trailers features loaded deck heights, durable construction, and a low load angle to transport a variety of equipment.
Talbert Manufacturing’s Tag-A-Long AC Series Trailers
The Tag-A-Long Austin Carry-All Series (AC Series) Trailers minimize load times and maximize productivity for everyday hauling of small- to mid-size equipment.
June 26, 2020
Trailer for a Cause is a beneficiary auction that Felling Trailers, Inc. puts on choosing the Lymphoma Research Foundation for the 2020 auction.
Felling Trailers, Inc. Announces Beneficiary of 2020 Trailer for a Cause
The Lymphoma Research Foundation was selected as the 2020 Trailer for a Cause auction beneficiary.
April 7, 2020
Power Tail 1
XL Power Tail Trailer
Hydraulic tail enables easy loading of lifts, rollers, forklifts, paving equipment and other hard to load equipment
April 2, 2020
120 4
XL Specialized Trailers XL 120 HDG Trailer
26-ft.-long main deck offers a loaded deck height of only 18 in. with a ground clearance of 6 in. for hauling tall and heavy equipment
April 2, 2020
I Series
Power I-Series Flatbed Trailers
CornPro's 10-in. I-beam flatbed can be hooked up with a heavy-duty 4-in.-square jack and 2 5/16-in. coupler to keep everything in place.
April 2, 2020
Utht
UTHT Utility Trailer
CornPro's UTHT utility trailer features easy loading and unloading with split-deck tilt.
April 2, 2020
Utsat Trailer
UTSAT Utility Trailer
CornPro's UTSAT utility trailer is set on a 3-in. by 5-in. by .25-in. frame on 24-in. center cross members with 12-ft. full-tilt.
April 2, 2020
Uth Trailer
UTH Utility Trailers
CornPro's UTH utility trailers are available in two colors with a payload of over 10,800 lb. for each size option.
April 2, 2020
American Eagle is proud to expand its FuelMate&circledR; Fuel Trailer line with the new Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer. The multi-tank design enables contractors to haul diesel fuel without the need for CDL hazmat certification &mdash; helping them stay DOT-compliant while saving on equipment and driver costs.
New American Eagle Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer Eliminates Need for CDL Hazmat Certification
American Eagle is proud to expand its FuelMate® Fuel Trailer line with the new Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer.
March 10, 2020
Felling Air Bi Fold Ramps Ft 50 3 Lp con Expo
Air Bi-Fold Ramps
A key feature of Felling's design is in the operation of the flip ramp which locks out fully when extending preventing scraping or marring of the ground.
February 28, 2020
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Sponsored
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Samsara AI Dash Cams analyze the road and driver behavior in real-time, improving drive safety and reducing fleet costs.
July 7, 2020
East Bst Flatbed Trailer On The Road
East Mfg. Beast Flatbed Trailer
Rated to handle loads up to 50,000 lbs. concentrated in 4 ft. on a 48-ft. widespread tandem-axle trailer
February 13, 2020
East Truck Lite Road Ready Mcu
East Truck-Lite Road Ready Telematics
Trailer telematics system is now an optional feature available on all East flatbed, dump and refuse trailers
January 18, 2020
An overload reduces the manufacturer&rsquo;s safety factors and puts unnecessary stress on trailer components. That&apos;s why it&apos;s important to find the right trailer for the load.
5 Common Questions on How to Successfully Haul Heavy Equipment
Here are some answers from industry leaders to five common heavy-haul questions.
January 8, 2020
Felling Ft 16 It I Stationary Deck Loaded
FT-16 IT-I Drop Deck Industrial Tilt Equipment Trailer
Felling's FT-16 IT-I features a removable attachment rack with multiple securement points with rub rail stake pockets along with bolt-on tubes on the roadside for storage of shovels and brooms.
January 2, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Talbert Expands Operations to Provide Better Transportation Equipment and Services
Becky Schultz of Equipment Today speaks with executives from Talbert Manufacturing about transportation equipment and facility expansions.
December 23, 2019
Talbert Manufacturing 65 Sa 1
65SA Modular Trailer
Talbert's 65SA Modular Trailer has an unique design featuring a flip extension to accommodate a tandem- or tri-axle jeep dolly, allowing for maximum load configurations.
December 16, 2019
Felling 2019 Trailer For A Cause Winner Dan Z
Felling 2019 Trailer for a Cause Raises $4,500 for Children's Cancer Research Fund
Dan Zehnder of New Berlin, WI, placed the winning bid; 100% of the winning bid will go to Children's Cancer Research Fund.
November 25, 2019
The Ram 3500 dual rear wheel pickup includes specifically designed sensors to cover the added width of dual rear wheels, giving a wider span of coverage when backing up with limited view.
Your Guide to Pickup Truck Trailer Safety
Technology and an understanding of the basics will help you safely tow equipment with your heavy-duty pickup truck.
October 21, 2019
Talbert Manufacturing 35 Fg 1
Talbert 35FG-BVTL Fixed Neck Drop-deck Trailer
35-ton trailer is rated at 70,000 lbs. concentrated in 20 ft.
October 17, 2019
Xl Low Profile Hdg Trailer 2019 Final (1)
XL Low-profile Hydraulic Detachable Gooseneck Trailer
XL Specialized Trailers releases hydraulic detachable gooseneck trailer
October 17, 2019
Felling Ft 30 3 I Drill Series
Felling Triple Axle FT-30-3 I Drill Series
Felling’s Engineering and Sales teams went to work to design a three-axle trailer model to suit user needs
October 15, 2019