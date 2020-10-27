Felling Utility Trailers Well-Suited to Transport Portable Traffic Signals

Branz Technologies taps Felling Trailers as a portable traffic signal transport solution since the trailers allow for more space and exposure to sunlight to charge solar panels

October 27, 2020
Felling Trailers, Inc.
Branz Technologies, Inc.’s Hook & Go Portable Traffic Signal Systems loaded on a custom Felling FT-3 Utility Pan trailer
Branz Technologies, Inc.’s Hook & Go Portable Traffic Signal Systems loaded on a custom Felling FT-3 Utility Pan trailer
Branz Technologies
Fellingtrailersinc 10072999

Branz Technologies, Inc. of Durham, NC, needed to find a better transportation solution for their Hook & Go Portable Traffic Signal System. The company's Hook & Go System consists of (4) pedestal-mounted traffic signals. The portable systems make traffic control safer with automated traffic signals helping to keep crews and roadway workers as safe as possible. Several municipalities, state DOT's, paving/utility contractors and traffic control companies currently have these systems in use. 

Initially, Branz had been using a standard 12-ft. enclosed cargo trailer, but found it was not an ideal pairing. The enclosed trailer presented several issues for work crews: restricted visibility, limited space, lack of solar exposure, and difficult load angle. With the enclosed trailer, work crews could not see around the trailer to watch for approaching traffic when deploying the signals. Limited interior spaces also lead to issues for crews when attempting to access and maintain the systems. The portable signals are equipped with solar charging panels to recharge the units while in transport or stored, but the solar charger was rendered inoperable in the enclosed trailer. Lastly, the standard ramp door's load angle created difficulty in loading/unloading the units safely. 

Finding a Better Solution 

Branz Techonologies' VP, Abe Zeiger knew it was time to find a better and safer transport solution for their Hook & Go Portable Signals.

"When I started researching trailer manufactures, people had great things to say about the Felling Trailers' products. As I started reaching out to manufacturers, I didn't get a lot of help or responses. Felling Trailers was quite the opposite of that. Mark (Rapp, Utility & Telecom Product Specialist for Felling Trailers) has been great since day one. We discussed what I was looking for, and he (Mark) started sending me options," said  Zeiger.  "We started by modifying three stock Felling FT-3 Utility Pan trailers. The units have since evolved into a custom trailer fitted to Branz’s specifications for hauling the portable traffic signals," said Mark Rapp.  The two men worked to customize the trailer in a few ways, starting with the ramp by adding

Three 72-in. pan style runners that provided a gradual, controlled incline for operators to load/unload the signals safely. From there, they worked on a latch pin system to secure the portable signals to the trailer for transport.

"The latch pin system allows the signals to be secured to the trailer quickly and safely. Next, we started looking at what we could change to reduce the overall weight of the trailer. Mark has been very good at responding to questions and thinking of ideas for modifications. Mark also invited me to bring the signals up to Felling's factory, so we could really refine our design. This helped everyone figure out what may not be needed and ideas for features to be added. Felling's people are the pros. That's why I chose to do business with them," said Zeiger. 

Branz Technologies now has more than two-dozen of the custom FT-3's in service as transport solutions for their Hook & Go Portable Signal Systems with more in the works.

"We currently have units in six states (NC, SC, VA, PA, TN & MN) and are currently working on building a nationwide dealer program for the Hook & Go Portable Signal Systems. We are happy with the quality and robustness of the trailer. Customers are always complimenting us on how well built the trailer is," said  Zeiger.        

Related
Felling Ft 30 3 I Drill Series
Felling Triple Axle FT-30-3 I Drill Series
October 15, 2019
Fellingtrailersinc 10072999
Felling Trailers, Inc.
June 18, 2007
Recommended
Levelset Payment Speed
The Key to Faster Construction Payment: Better Communication
Most recent Levelset survey of contractors suggests the three biggest factors helping contractors get paid faster boil down to communication: expectations, status and timelines
October 27, 2020
Cu Group Pacman 074 5f8ded56cf8e9
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Cummins EPA 2021 X12 and X15 Engines Use Less Fuel
Most-read construction stories include Caterpillar and PAC-MAN rolling out a new game, a test of orange pavement markings in work zones, new Cat S42 rugged smartphone withstands submerged scrubbing and more
October 21, 2020
Adobe Stock 344450945
How PPP Loans Can Challenge Revenue Growth for State DOT Contractors
Experts say there may be some long-term revenue-generating challenges that come from taking advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program loan
October 21, 2020
Latest
Talbert Manufacturing 5553 Ta 1
Talbert 5553TA Traveling Axle Trailer
55-ton, 53-ft. trailer is rated at 100,00 lbs. distributed and 80,000 lbs. concentrated in 10 ft.
August 10, 2020
Felling FT-6 R with hydraulic retriever/take up rim drive
Contractor Adds Felling Trailers' FT-6 R to Fleet for Electrical Work
After reviewing the project's needs, Dale Thompson of Southland Electric, San Diego, decided that the FT-6 R would be sufficient for the company's current needs.
August 11, 2020
Fontaine Renegade Lxln12
Fontaine Renegade LXLN12 Lowbed Trailer
Features a 12-in. loaded deck while maintaining 4 in. of ground clearance
July 28, 2020
Bryan Metz
Bryan Metz Becomes President of Fontaine Heavy-Haul
Bryan Metz takes over the role of president while Greg D. Smith fills a brand new role as vice president of marketing and business development.
July 23, 2020
Fontaine 60 Lcc Pr Red
Fontaine Magnitude 60LCC Trailer
July 22, 2020
Fontaine Magnitude 55 L Pr
Fontaine Magnitude 55L Lowbed Trailer
Advanced technology lowbed trailer handles 55 tons in just 13 ft.
July 22, 2020
Felling Lrf 2020 Trailer For A Cause
Felling Trailers Holds 8th Annual Auction to Benefit Lymphoma Research Foundation
Felling Trailers is auctioning off an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to generate awareness about lymphoma; online auction will run Sept. 9 thru Sept. 15, 2020.
July 17, 2020
Talbert Manufacturing’s line of 10- to 25-ton tag-a-long trailers features loaded deck heights, durable construction, and a low load angle to transport a variety of equipment.
Talbert Manufacturing’s Tag-A-Long AC Series Trailers
The Tag-A-Long Austin Carry-All Series (AC Series) Trailers minimize load times and maximize productivity for everyday hauling of small- to mid-size equipment.
June 26, 2020
Trailer for a Cause is a beneficiary auction that Felling Trailers, Inc. puts on choosing the Lymphoma Research Foundation for the 2020 auction.
Felling Trailers, Inc. Announces Beneficiary of 2020 Trailer for a Cause
The Lymphoma Research Foundation was selected as the 2020 Trailer for a Cause auction beneficiary.
April 7, 2020
Power Tail 1
XL Power Tail Trailer
Hydraulic tail enables easy loading of lifts, rollers, forklifts, paving equipment and other hard to load equipment
April 2, 2020
Paver Trailer 4
Low-Profile Hydraulic Detachable Gooseneck (HDG) Trailer
XL Specialized Trailers to Introduce Low-Profile HDG Paver Trailer at CONEXPO-CON/AGG
April 2, 2020
Xl 150
XL 150 HDG Trailer
XL Specialized Trailers XL 150 HDG 2+3+2 Trailer Features Maximum Payload Capabilities
April 2, 2020
120 4
XL Specialized Trailers XL 120 HDG Trailer
26-ft.-long main deck offers a loaded deck height of only 18 in. with a ground clearance of 6 in. for hauling tall and heavy equipment
April 2, 2020
I Series
Power I-Series Flatbed Trailers
CornPro's 10-in. I-beam flatbed can be hooked up with a heavy-duty 4-in.-square jack and 2 5/16-in. coupler to keep everything in place.
April 2, 2020
Utht
UTHT Utility Trailer
CornPro's UTHT utility trailer features easy loading and unloading with split-deck tilt.
April 2, 2020
Utsat Trailer
UTSAT Utility Trailer
CornPro's UTSAT utility trailer is set on a 3-in. by 5-in. by .25-in. frame on 24-in. center cross members with 12-ft. full-tilt.
April 2, 2020
Uth Trailer
UTH Utility Trailers
CornPro's UTH utility trailers are available in two colors with a payload of over 10,800 lb. for each size option.
April 2, 2020
American Eagle is proud to expand its FuelMate® Fuel Trailer line with the new Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer. The multi-tank design enables contractors to haul diesel fuel without the need for CDL hazmat certification — helping them stay DOT-compliant while saving on equipment and driver costs.
New American Eagle Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer Eliminates Need for CDL Hazmat Certification
American Eagle is proud to expand its FuelMate® Fuel Trailer line with the new Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer.
March 10, 2020
Felling Air Bi Fold Ramps Ft 50 3 Lp con Expo
Air Bi-Fold Ramps
A key feature of Felling's design is in the operation of the flip ramp which locks out fully when extending preventing scraping or marring of the ground.
February 28, 2020
Air Tow Trailers Extra Large Enclosed Trailers E16 Xl
Air-Tow E-16 XL Extra Large Enclosed Trailers
10,000-lb.-capacity trailer will lower flat to the ground for safe loading and unloading
February 27, 2020
East Bst Flatbed Trailer On The Road
East Mfg. Beast Flatbed Trailer
Rated to handle loads up to 50,000 lbs. concentrated in 4 ft. on a 48-ft. widespread tandem-axle trailer
February 13, 2020
East Truck Lite Road Ready Mcu
East Truck-Lite Road Ready Telematics
Trailer telematics system is now an optional feature available on all East flatbed, dump and refuse trailers
January 18, 2020
An overload reduces the manufacturer’s safety factors and puts unnecessary stress on trailer components. That's why it's important to find the right trailer for the load.
5 Common Questions on How to Successfully Haul Heavy Equipment
Here are some answers from industry leaders to five common heavy-haul questions.
January 8, 2020
Felling Ft 16 It I Stationary Deck Loaded
FT-16 IT-I Drop Deck Industrial Tilt Equipment Trailer
Felling's FT-16 IT-I features a removable attachment rack with multiple securement points with rub rail stake pockets along with bolt-on tubes on the roadside for storage of shovels and brooms.
January 2, 2020