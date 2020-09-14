Curry Supply and Transwest Now Offer Versatran Retriever for Equipment Loading

The Retriever line provides an innovative method for loading and transporting various types of equipment.

September 14, 2020
Metalcraft of Mayville
Versatran Annoucement

Versatran is thrilled to work with Curry Supply and Transwest to present the Retriever line of industrial carriers, one of the most exciting transport industry developments in recent years. Versatran was acquired by Metalcraft of Mayville in 2019, which broadened the product families already offered by the company and enabled Versatran to establish itself as a world-class industrial transporter manufacturer.

First developed in 2002, the Retriever line provides an innovative method for loading and transporting various types of equipment. The Retriever boasts an air operated curved platform, fast cycle times, idle-free system operation, fantastic hauling capacity, as well as a deck featuring a low center of gravity and the shallowest loading angle in the industry.

What’s more, the Retriever’s nimble design and rapid deck and ramp deployment are bound to increase daily deliveries. Versatran cites Retriever efficiencies improving owner returns by $60K+ per year.

“The Versatran team is excited to partner with Curry Supply and Transwest to represent our Retriever brand in the marketplace”, explains Dan Nissen, Versatran’s director of Sales. “Our companies share many similarities in terms of our culture, keeping our promises, as well as our core values. We believe this partnership will benefit all of our companies, and we look forward to many years of success in supporting the hauling and transport needs of our customers.”

Curry Supply and Transwest now offer the Retriever 20T and 15T models across the country. The two will also take part in launching Versatran’s eagerly anticipated non-cdl 6T model early next year.

