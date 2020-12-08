Bravo Trailers Introduces New Extra-Heavy-Duty Brute Trailer

Bravo Trailers has added the Brute Trailer, an extra-heavy-duty built trailer for hauling light equipment — ideal for transporting up to 7,500 pounds of equipment and safely storing equipment on location.

Bravo Trailers LLC, located in Bristol, Indiana, has added a revolutionary new model to its full line of enclosed cargo and race car trailers. Brute is an extra-heavy-duty built trailer for hauling light equipment.

The Brute model is a more rugged trailer and ideal for transporting up to 7,500 pounds of equipment to jobsites, securing them while there, and safely storing everything on location. This keeps equipment warm, charged, clean, and ready to be used on the worksite in the morning.

“First and foremost, we are trailer people — at Bravo, we use what we design and build,” said Mitch Bender, founder and president of Bravo Trailers. “Our passion translates into the best products available — trailers that work and won’t let you down. Our commitment to delivering the best product at a competitive price is steadfast.”

Bravo’s experienced engineering team has worked with end users and fleet buyers, and has field tested the Brute models, assuring maximum durability and reliability. Brute trailers were built for the rigors of construction equipment hauling. Skid-steer loaders, scissor lifts, trenchers,  and more can now be transported in an enclosed trailer, instead of traditional open trailers. The super heavy-duty frames, ramps and doors, and smart features get the job done. In addition, Bravo Trailers backs the Brute with a three-year warranty.

