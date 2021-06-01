Stellar Industries to Purchase MD Products and Solutions

Stellar has retained the employees of MD Products and Solutions and the company will add more to meet growth objectives.

June 1, 2021
Capture
MD Products and Solutions

Stellar Industries, Inc., a manufacturer of service vehicles, cranes, and hooklift hoists, announces the asset purchase of MD Products and Solutions (MDPS), a manufacturer of agricultural and utility-focused trailer products, along with their current facilities located at 2421 15th Street SW, Mason City, IA. 

Stellar has retained the employees of Mason City, and the company will add more to meet growth objectives. The Mason City facilities will continue to manufacture current products such as Stud King header trailers and Roose utility construction trailers. Additionally, Stellar Management is developing plans to utilize the increased space for the rapidly growing production demand of existing Stellar-branded products. For example, immediate plans will consolidate American Eagle Utility Construction Trailer production into the 270,000 sq.-ft. facilities. 

“We have grown tremendously over the past several years and need additional production capacity to meet current and future demand,” says David W. Zrostlik, President of Stellar Industries. “The people, facilities, and products of the Mason City facility will be valuable assets as we continue to expand. The Stellar team has made incredible strides in productivity over the past few years. We are excited to see what our powerful team can do with this encouraging acquisition.” 

