Mack Truck and Volvo Trucks Sign Memorandum of Understanding with Samsara

Mack Trucks announced today it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Samsara, a leader in industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions designed to increase the efficiency, safety and sustainability of commercial fleets and industrial operations.

Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks announced today they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Samsara, a leader in industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions designed to increase the efficiency, safety and sustainability of commercial fleets and industrial operations.

“We are pleased to be working with Samsara and their unique approach to analyzing data,” saays David Pardue, vice president of connected vehicles and uptime services for Mack Trucks. “Through our planned collaboration, we will investigate how Mack customers can benefit from their integrated fleet management solutions.”

“We look forward to working with Samsara and their unique data systems,” says Conal Deedy, director of customer productivity solutions, Volvo Trucks North America. “This opportunity allows us to explore how our customers can leverage Samsara’s integrated solutions for more efficient fleet management.”

“Volvo Trucks is at the forefront of connectivity, and we’re always looking to bring solutions to the market that help increase operational efficiency, safety and sustainability for our customers,” adds Ashley Murickan, product marketing manager, Volvo Trucks North America.

Samsara’s portfolio of complete IoT solutions combine hardware, software and cloud to bring real-time visibility, analytics and AI to operations. Samsara serves more than 15,000 customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, field services, energy, construction and more.

“Today marks the beginning of a partnership that will eventually span numerous products and services so customers can run safer and more efficient fleets," says Chris Mozzocchi, director, OEM integrations at Samsara.

Details regarding specific offerings to be developed have not yet been finalized.