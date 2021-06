The ZR2 trim was initially relaunched on the Colorado mid-size pickup in 2017 and will now be added to the Silverado line.

Chevrolet today confirmed the future expansion of the brand’s popular ZR2 trim to the Silverado. The ZR2 trim relaunched on the Colorado mid-size pickup in 2017, and since then, ZR2 has signified high-performance capability in a wide variety of drive settings – both on- and off-road.

Further details will be announced this fall.