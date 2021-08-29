Ram Upgrades 2022 ProMaster with New Levels of Safety, Comfort, Connectivity and Efficiency

Standard safety features that include Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning, post collision braking, Drowsiness Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, rear camera with dynamic gridlines, push-button starter and an electric parking brake.

August 29, 2021
Ram Trucks
The 2022 Ram ProMaster features the next-generation 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and is now paired to a segment-exclusive TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission.
Ram Trucks
Ram Badge 10835337

   Ram Commercial introduces the 2022 Ram ProMaster full-size van designed for businesses, construction jobsites and commercial fleets. ProMaster continues to evolve to meet the needs of customers, and the 2022 model year delivers new levels of safety, connectivity, interior comfort and efficiency.

“Ram ProMaster continues to evolve as we listen and respond to customer input, and delivers an unmatched combination of advanced connectivity, interior comfort, refinement and safety features,” says Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. 

The 2022 Ram ProMaster features the next-generation 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and is now paired to a segment-exclusive TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission, delivering improved drivability and efficiency. All ProMaster models come with a class-exclusive front-wheel-drive system.

ProMaster includes best-in-class features like standard V-6 power, turning radius, standard interior cargo height, load-floor height, cargo width between wheel wells and maximum cargo width. Ram ProMaster features up to 6,910 lbs. of towing capability and 4,680 lbs. of payload. 

Available in 18 configurations, including two roof heights, three wheelbases and four vehicle lengths resulting in cargo lengths of 8, 10, 12 and 13.5 ft., the 2022 Ram ProMaster will be available on dealer lots in the fourth quarter of 2021. Ram Commercial will introduce a battery-electric ProMaster in 2023 in response to customer demand. More information will be available at a later date.     

 Most advanced Ram ProMaster 

The Ram ProMaster ever is elevated to new levels with updated technology and improved functionality. Informing the driver with new, more powerful features reduces the total cost of ownership by avoiding collision repairs, downtime and lost productivity.

For 2022, ProMaster includes the most safety features offered on Ram’s full-size commercial van with standard safety features like Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning, Crosswind Assist, rear backup camera with dynamic gridlines, post collision braking, Drowsiness Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, push-button starter, keyless entry (all doors) and an electric parking brake. Optional safety features include Intelligent Speed Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Information, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Active Drive Assist system, front parking sensors, auto high-beams and cornering function fog lamps and rain-sensitive windshield wipers.

An additional safety and security feature, available on 2022 Ram ProMaster, is 360-degree Surround View camera. The system offers 360-degree, bird’s-eye views of the vehicle and its surroundings, enhanced by dynamic gridlines displayed on a 7-in. or 10-in. digital touchscreen.

The available digital rearview mirror displays video in real time in all driving modes from a rear-facing camera and can be turned off to revert back to a traditional reflective mirror. The digital rearview mirror is available on all ProMaster models and provides an unobstructed rear view that enhances safety and reduces downtime.

Active Driving Assist provides Level 2 (L2) automated driving capability and affirms the company's march toward an autonomous future. The 2022 Ram ProMaster is available with Active Driving Assist for hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving using lane centering with adaptive cruise control. The system uses multiple sensors, including radars and cameras, to dictate appropriate roads for the technology.    

