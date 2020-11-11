TRUX Debuts App to Streamline Dump Truck Operations

TRUX Drive simplifies managing fleets, tracking deliveries and monitoring earnings

November 11, 2020
Dsc 0038

TRUX launches TRUX Drive, a  mobile application built specifically for the unique needs of dump truck drivers, owners and brokers. TRUX Drive expands on the first generation of the TRUX Now app and features a new user experience that enables better fleet management, more opportunities to find work, integrated earnings and more visibility into plant and job site location information. The TRUX Drive app is available for both Android and iPhone devices.

TRUX Drive is built to eliminate many of the headaches that dump truck owners face, including physical invoicing and paperwork, scattered income documentation and disorganized fleet scheduling. In addition to the redesigned user experience, TRUX Drive includes more intuitive functionality like one-button navigation for plants and job sites and earnings history that can be filtered by week, job or driver.

The new TRUX Drive app also features the following:

  • Advanced scheduling tools
  • Streamlined earnings reports
  • One-button communication with job sites
  • GPS-assisted location and navigation
  • Digital load slips to help reduce paperwork

“TRUX Drive is a tremendous improvement in usability for every member of our hauling community -- it’s a complete technical and visual redesign,” says Taylor Ciavarra, Vice President of Product at TRUX. “We rebuilt the application from the ground up after extensive research and discussions with customers and partners nationwide, ensuring improved performance, a contemporary user interface and easier onboarding and training. More importantly, the technical overhaul provides us with a foundation upon which we can build at scale and deliver all of the transformational functionality on our ambitious product roadmap.”

TRUX Drive is the latest in a series of new features and updates released by TRUX to help platform users work more efficiently. Most recently, the company launched Powered by TRUX, its enterprise-level service, as well as a new contactless ticketing option for safer job sites.

