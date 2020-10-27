Fontaine Modification Certified to Install EZ Trac All-Wheel Drive Systems

Fontaine offers EZ Trac installation at 10 modification centers nationwide.

October 27, 2020
Fontaine Modification
EZ Trac is designed to improve traction and maneuverability for on-highway and severe service vocational trucks without altering OEM cab specifications.
EZ Trac

Terra Drive Systems has named Fontaine Modification a certified installer of its EZ Trac hydraulic all-wheel drive system. EZ Trac is designed to improve traction and maneuverability for on-highway and severe service vocational trucks without altering OEM cab specifications.

Fontaine installs EZ Trac at its modification centers in Charlotte and Statesville, NC; Avon Lake, Chillicothe and Springfield, OH; Detroit, MI.; Garland and Laredo, TX; Dublin, VA; and Mineral Wells, WV. It achieved certification through extensively training employees at all of these locations. As a result of the certification, customers can take advantage of a fast, streamlined delivery process made possible Fontaine’s extensive ship-through agreements with OEMs around the country.

“EZ Trac is a unique product with a wide range of applications,” says Jamil Young, president, Fontaine Modification Medium and Heavy Truck Operations Division. “The installation process is simple and straight-forward, and the system will help improve efficiency and driveability for our customers.”

EZ Trac is the first commercially available, steerable hydraulic drive assist system designed to be installed on Class 6, 7 and 8 trucks without putting extra stress on existing engine components. It helps vehicles maintain factory turning radius and ground clearance while allowing for a lower center of gravity to decrease risk of overturn. EZ Trac improves a truck’s turning radius to 50 degrees from the standard range of 36 to 42 degrees. This significantly improves maneuverability in challenging off-road environments. EZ Trac is a good fit for trucks in the utility, construction, fire and rescue, refuse, towing, oil and gas, and forestry industries.

“Fontaine Modification works with all the major OEMs, provides quality upfits and is constantly training to make our installs as easy and seamless as possible,” says Marty Gura, vice president, EZ Trac sales and marketing. “We are pleased to offer our customers the ability to get their EZ Trac systems installed quickly and efficiently through Fontaine Modification.” 

