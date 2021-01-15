Astec Announces Distribution Agreement with Modern Machinery

The role of an equipment dealer is to make sure they have the products and services a company needs to get the job done. In this case, Modern Machinery is doing just that, expanding their equipment offerings to add Carlson, Peterson and Roadtec products to OR, WA, ID and MT.

"We've been fortunate enough to represent Astec Industries' products for over 30 years and look forward to our next 30 years of successful partnership," said Jeff Schwarz, President of Modern Machinery.

Tim Averkamp, Group President of Astec Industries, echoed that sentiment; “We look forward to building off our past and working together to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

"We are focused on providing our customers with our products and support. This agreement allows our customers in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana to benefit from our products and support in a convenient location," said Chris Colwell, vice president of channel management for Astec Industries.