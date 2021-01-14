Road Machinery & Supplies Expands Distribution with Roadtec and Peterson

Astec Industries announced that Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS), a trusted dealer for Astec brands KPI-JCI and Astec Mobile Screens, has expanded its distribution to include Astec brands, Roadtec and Peterson, in certain territories and regions.

January 14, 2021
Astec Industries Inc.
Roadtec
Astec Industries, Inc.
RMS provides construction and mining equipment throughout the Upper Midwest. This year they celebrated their 94th year in business.

RMS provides construction and mining equipment throughout the Upper Midwest. This year they celebrated their 94th year in business.

The expanded agreement adds the Peterson brand to RMS’s diverse product line in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and select counties in Illinois and Wisconsin. The agreement also broadens the RMS territory served by Roadtec to include Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and select areas of Illinois.

“RMS has a significant presence in the compaction and road paving industry,” said Chris Colwell, VP of channel management for Astec Industries. “We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Brian Gray, VP of sales and marketing for Astec stated, "RMS has a proven commitment to product support and a loyal customer following. We are excited to continue their tradition of excellence.”        

