Speaker Lineup Released for First Ever “People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference”

Top industry experts are set to share the latest technology and business advice at the first ever, People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference planned to take place March 9-11, 2021. The sixty-session lineup, ranging across five different tracks, features a number of asphalt paving industry's knowledge experts.

“National Asphalt Pavement Association members and stakeholders have a lot to gain from this lineup,” said NAPA President & CEO Audrey Copeland, P.E., Ph.D. “We selected these individuals based on the quality of the content, their expertise, and their ability to present it effectively in a virtual environment.”

“As most asphalt paving professionals and business owners already know, getting asphalt laid down is barely half of the business,” said World of Asphalt Show Manager Brittany Weltcheff. “That’s why we’re also heavily focused on helping these businesses find the right people to do it, how to keep them once they have them, how to keep them safe and healthy, and how to run their businesses effectively and sustainably.”

Session include:

People: 10 Commandments of Supervision – Larry Kokkelenberg (Organization Trainers & Consultants)

Plants: Pavement Design for Practitioners – Trenton Clark (Virginia Asphalt Association) and Michael H. Huner, PE (Huner Constulting, LLC)

Paving: Best Practices for Residential and Commercial Paving – Brian Hall (LeeBoy)

Pavement Preservation: Choosing the Right Pavement Preservation Treatment – Jim Moulthrop (Foundation for Pavement Preservation) and David Peshkin (Applied Pavement Technology, Inc.)

Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability: Getting the Green Into Your Paving Job – Sustainable Construction Practices for Asphalt Pavements – Adam Hand (University of Nevada – Reno) and Steve Muench (University of Washington)







