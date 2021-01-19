Speaker Lineup Released for First Ever “People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference”

The sixty-session lineup has been released for the digital conference taking place March 9-11, 2021.

January 19, 2021
World of Asphalt
20210119 Woa Ppp Lineup 01
Image Supplied by World of Asphalt

Top industry experts are set to share the latest technology and business advice at the first ever, People, Plants and Paving Digital Conference planned to take place March 9-11, 2021. The sixty-session lineup, ranging across five different tracks, features a number of asphalt paving industry's knowledge experts.

“National Asphalt Pavement Association members and stakeholders have a lot to gain from this lineup,” said NAPA President & CEO Audrey Copeland, P.E., Ph.D. “We selected these individuals based on the quality of the content, their expertise, and their ability to present it effectively in a virtual environment.”

 “As most asphalt paving professionals and business owners already know, getting asphalt laid down is barely half of the business,” said World of Asphalt Show Manager Brittany Weltcheff. “That’s why we’re also heavily focused on helping these businesses find the right people to do it, how to keep them once they have them, how to keep them safe and healthy, and how to run their businesses effectively and sustainably.”

Session include:

  • People: 10 Commandments of Supervision – Larry Kokkelenberg (Organization Trainers & Consultants)
  • Plants: Pavement Design for Practitioners – Trenton Clark (Virginia Asphalt Association) and Michael H. Huner, PE (Huner Constulting, LLC)
  • Paving: Best Practices for Residential and Commercial Paving – Brian Hall (LeeBoy)
  • Pavement Preservation: Choosing the Right Pavement Preservation Treatment – Jim Moulthrop (Foundation for Pavement Preservation) and David Peshkin (Applied Pavement Technology, Inc.)
  • Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability: Getting the Green Into Your Paving Job – Sustainable Construction Practices for Asphalt Pavements – Adam Hand (University of Nevada – Reno) and Steve Muench (University of Washington)



Related
Picture1
World of Asphalt People, Plants & Paving Digital Conference
March 9, 2021March 11, 2021
Recommended
Us Osha Logo
US Department of Labor Launches New Initiative to Collect OSHA Debts
New series of payment letters will make clear what’s owed, and OSHA will put businesses that fail to pay citations on a priority list for further inspection
January 18, 2021
Commercial projects already deployed globally include the temporary EU building in Amsterdam.
Mass Customizable 3D-printed XL Architectural and Interior Products Platform Launched
First viable option for mass 3D printing reduces the cost of custom-made architectural products (up to entire buildings) by 50%, is up to 10 times faster, eliminates waste and reduces materials usage and CO2 emissions
January 18, 2021
The Importance of Asphalt Plant Maintenance
Sponsored
The Importance of Asphalt Plant Maintenance
Scheduled maintenance at the asphalt plant helps to prevent failure while also ensuring the facility is running at peak performance.
January 1, 2021
Latest
Dsc 9096
Campaign Urges Infrastructure Package by Fourth of July to Boost U.S. Economic Growth
“Build by the Fourth of July” campaign urges Congress to enact a fiscally and environmentally responsible infrastructure package by July 4th to encourage U.S. economic recovery.
January 14, 2021
Roadtec
Road Machinery & Supplies Expands Distribution with Roadtec and Peterson
Astec Industries announced that Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS), a trusted dealer for Astec brands KPI-JCI and Astec Mobile Screens, has expanded its distribution to include Astec brands, Roadtec and Peterson, in certain territories and regions.
January 14, 2021
Wirtgen Lineup
RDO Equipment Becomes Official WIRTGEN GROUP Dealer in Montana
WIRTGEN GROUP announces RDO Equipment Co. as the official WIRTGEN GROUP dealer in Montana, which offers equipment, parts and service at the five RDO locations across the state that support customers in the roadbuilding industry.
January 13, 2021
Adobe Stock 299083366
Report: Infrastructure Investment Presents Opportunity to Energize U.S. Economy
The ASCE has released their 2021 Failure to Act Report which discusses how the nation’s failure to act to improve the condition of U.S. infrastructure systems affect the nation’s economic performance
January 12, 2021
Hat Creek Cr 1030 T 02
Tough Terrain is No Sweat for Hat Creek Construction & Materials Inc.
Operating in mountainous regions of Northern CA, one company relies on dealer to deliver a paver that can handle rural mountain roads
January 11, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode 12: Chao Resigns as DOT Secretary, Buttigieg Tapped to Replace, Plus Build America Friday
This week we're catching you up on the latest road building news that includes the latest COVID relief bill with funding for state DOTs, new DOT secretary nominations, asphalt paver maintenance tips and saluting one crew for Build America Friday
January 11, 2021
Untitled 2
U.S. Economy Loses 140,000 Jobs in December
The weakness largely reflected job cuts at restaurants but job losses in leisure and hospitality and in private education were partially offset by gains in professional and business services, retail trade and construction
January 8, 2021
Dsc 9103
AGC & SAGE Forecast COVID-19 to Shrink the 2021 Construction Market
Results of the 2021 Construction Outlook survey yield a forecast of declining demand for new construction projects, increasing project cancellations or delayed production and decreasing new hires
January 7, 2021
Elaine Chao 0
Elaine Chao to Resign as US DOT Secretary, Citing Violence at the Capitol
Chao writes that she is ‘deeply troubled’ by the ‘entirely avoidable’ violence on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, as protest resignations from the Trump administration, and calls for Trump's removal, mount
January 7, 2021
Rebuild
Wirtgen Machine Rebuild Program
Downtime is the last thing you want during the season. That's why Wirtgen offers the Machine Rebuild Program. Get your Wirtgen, Vogele, Hamm & Kleemann machines ready for 2021 now.
January 7, 2021
124615759 3004190006521091 1895977106131677242 O
How Much Money Will Your State DOT Receive from Latest COVID Relief Bill?
Division M of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 provides full funding for highway and airport construction projects in 2021 and $10 billion allocated to the states in support of emergency relief for State DOTs
January 6, 2021
Road Hog 1
RoadHog G5HD Heavy-duty Cold Planer
January 4, 2021
The Importance of Asphalt Plant Maintenance
Sponsored
The Importance of Asphalt Plant Maintenance
Scheduled maintenance at the asphalt plant helps to prevent failure while also ensuring the facility is running at peak performance.
January 1, 2021
Dsc03540
A New Road for the New President
Every four years, Fort Myer Construction mills and paves Pennsylvania Avenue to ready it for the President’s Inaugural Procession
January 4, 2021
Diamond grinding achieves rideability on SC 544.
Innovative Thick-Lift Asphalt Design Facilitated by Diamond Grinding
With a prevalence of potholes in the existing asphalt, SC 544 required significant rehabilitation and a non-traditional mill & fill application helped revive the severely deteriorated highway
January 4, 2021
Adm Drum Plant 56c626c20c7e0
Use Plant Downtime to Improve Uptime
Scheduled maintenance at the asphalt plant helps to prevent failure while also ensuring the facility is running at peak performance
January 4, 2021
Command Alkon Acquires Trucking Management Software Portfolio
In its second investment in the construction logistics software space, Command Alkon has acquired trucking management software company, Ruckit Inc.
December 29, 2020
93796018 2599638253619675 6942167013045305344 N
Latest COVID Relief Bill Gives $10B to State DOTs
State departments of transportation are getting $10 billion in long-awaited emergency aid from a $900 billion COVID-19 relief measure passed by Congress late on December 21 as part of a final year-end legislative package.
December 22, 2020
Adobe Stock 329199485
Congress Set to Approve COVID Package with $45 Billion in Transportation Aid
The $2.4 trillion COVID relief and annual spending package is expected to pass both chambers of Congress Dec. 21 with overwhelming bipartisan support and be signed into law by President Donald Trump
December 21, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode 11: Top 10 Road Building Stories of 2020
This week Jess & Dormie talk to Edward James, founder of Asphalt Life, about building a community for the asphalt industry through social media and also recap the top 10 road building stories of the year.
December 18, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 12 16 At 11 06 40 Am
Ohio State Patrol Creates Work Zone Dashboard to Curb Incidents
Since 2015, there have been over 32,500 crashes in Ohio work zones, with 114 of them killing 126 people. The new dashboard helps users see where the Ohio State Patrol is active and working to keep these construction zones safe for workers and drivers
December 16, 2020
Sealcoating Adobe Stock 255623461
Tips to Store Unused Asphalt Pavement Sealer Over the Winter
Girish Dubey, STAR Inc. offers tips for protecting unused sealer over the winter for use next spring.
December 16, 2020
Adobe Stock 176119722 (1)
Pete Buttigieg Asked to Serve as Secretary of Transportation
The former South Bend, IN mayor will have a central role in shaping and carrying out Biden’s infrastructure plans in confirmed
December 15, 2020
6000 Dsc3532
Mauldin 6000 Asphalt Roller
December 14, 2020