Thirty-Five Percent of Contractors Turning Down Work Due to Labor Shortage

According to second quarter data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction, 88% of contractors are having difficulty finding workers forcing them to pull back on projects

June 17, 2021
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
201205345 428525062230926 4889320807287403111 N
Tyler Blankenbaker/Facebook

Contractors continue to face a shortage of building materials like lumber and steel, while cost fluctuations for the building products are having increasing impact on business, according to second quarter data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction (Index). This quarter, 84% of contractors are facing at least one material shortage. Almost half (46%) of contractors say less availability of building products has been a top concern lately, up from 33% who said the same last quarter. 

Despite the materials challenges, the overall Index score rose three points to 65 (its highest reading since a score of 74 in Q1 2020 ahead of the pandemic) and contractors are optimistic on outlook for revenue expectations, new business opportunities, hiring plans, and equipment spending.  

  • 89% of contractors report a moderate to high level of confidence in new business opportunities in the next 12 months, up from 86% in Q1. Those indicating a high level of confidence jumped 10 points to 34% from last quarter. 
  • Over half (52%) of contractors say they will hire more employees in the next six months, up from 46% in Q1. 
  • More contractors (39%) expect their revenue to increase in the next year, up from 36% saying the same in Q1. 
  • For the first time in a year, the percentage of contractors planning to spend more on tools and equipment in the next six months (44%) is higher than those who say they will not spend more (42%).  

Additional key takeaways include:

  • Contractors’ confidence in the ability of the market to provide new business in the next 12 months grew, moving up three points to 62. 
  • Revenue expectations for the next 12 months increased four points this quarter to 61, inching back to its score of 70 in pre-pandemic Q1 2020.
  • 34% report a high level of confidence in new business opportunities over the next year, up 10 percentage points from Q1 2021.
  • The reported average months of backlog increased from eight months in Q1 2021 to 9.2 months this quarter.

“Businesses are experiencing a great resurgence as vaccines allow the economy to fully reopen. Rising optimism from the commercial construction industry reflects what we’re seeing across the broader economy,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley. “However, contractors continue to face challenges navigating materials shortages and finding enough skilled workers to avoid having to turn down projects. That’s why the U.S. Chamber is calling on elected leaders at the federal and state level to take action to address the workforce crisis.” 

Materials Shortages Worsen 

Most (84%) contractors say they face at least one material shortage, up from 71% in Q1. One in three (33%) are experiencing a shortage in wood/lumber, and 29% are seeing a shortage of steel. Of those contractors experiencing shortages, 46% say they are having a high impact on projects, up from 20% saying the same in Q1.  

Additionally, almost all (94%) contractors say cost fluctuations are having a moderate to high impact on their business, up 12 percentage points from Q1 and up 35 points year-over-year. Wood/lumber and steel are the products of highest concern.  

Contractors Face Worker Shortage Crisis 

In the midst of a deepening workforce crisis, finding skilled labor continues to be a challenge for contractors. This quarter, 88% report moderate to high levels of difficulty finding skilled workers, of which, nearly half (45%) report a high level of difficulty. Of those who reported difficulty finding skilled labor, over a third (35%) have turned down work because of skilled labor shortages.  

Most (87%) contractors also report a moderate to high level of concern about the cost of skilled labor. Of those who expressed concern, 64% say the cost has increased over the past six months, and more than three-quarters (77%) expect it to continue to increase over the next year. 

Trade and Tariff Concerns are Up 

This quarter, contractors expressed increasing concern about the potential effect of tariffs and trade wars on access to materials over the next three years.  

More (45%) say steel and aluminum tariffs will have a high to very-high degree of impact, up from 35% in Q1. Forty percent now say new construction material and equipment tariffs will have a high to very-high degree of impact, up from 29% in Q1. And 30% expect high impacts from trade conflicts with other countries, up from 19% in Q1. 

Recommended
Cnt 06152021
Construction News Tracker: Biden Shifts Infrastructure Negotiations from Republicans to Bipartisan Senate Group
The house transportation committee sent a $547 million surface infrastructure bill, nonresidential spending slipped 0.5 % in April, how soaring material prices are dampening residential construction, national jobs up but construction jobs still waning
June 17, 2021
201205345 428525062230926 4889320807287403111 N
Thirty-Five Percent of Contractors Turning Down Work Due to Labor Shortage
According to second quarter data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction, 88% of contractors are having difficulty finding workers forcing them to pull back on projects
June 17, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Latest
Road Work Hot Asphalt 570e4ff9caed3
Working Safely in the Heat
As a dangerous heat wave rolls across the country this summer, construction workers need to be extra careful on the job site. Prepare yourself and your crew for the taxing days ahead.
July 17, 2019
Pave Pro Earthwise Disposable Tote
Environmentally Friendly Packaging for PavePro Product
Chemtek announces disposable EarthWise totes for their PavePro products creating a more sustainable future.
June 15, 2021
Untitled Design (3)
PavePro Biodegradable Asphalt Solvent
Asphalt cleaner designed to remove the toughest asphalt build up on paving tools and equipment
June 15, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 06 10 At 12 18 45 Pm
Topcon Announces Robotic Systems Now Available for Curb & Gutter Applications
Robotic systems will assist contractors paving in tight areas
June 10, 2021
Backbone Of America Base Image
An All in Approach to Business
Connie Lorenz, President of Asphalt Restoration Technology Systems, talks about how she puts her best foot forward in her approach to business.
June 10, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 06 09 At 2 42 58 Pm
Astec Rebranding Simplifies Business Focus
Astec recently announced a rebranding campaign aimed at helping customers connect with the brand in a more efficient way.
June 9, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602 5f623336a6484
Using Data to Improve Work Zone Safety
Connected vehicle technology can help project planners better manage these dangerous jobs
June 9, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (2)
The Importance of Innovation for Construction Contractors
Being willing to try new technologies and processes will keep you ahead of your competition as work starts to pick up
June 9, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Biden Concedes to 15% Tax Floor in an Attempt to Move Infrastructure Negotiations Forward
In an effort to move infrastructure legislation talks along, Biden offers the GOP a compromise to pay for his infrastructure plan: Instead of a 28% corporate tax hike, it would create a 15% corporate tax "floor"
June 3, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (12)
Q&A: Why Construction Companies Need to Plan Now for Influx of Infrastructure Projects
While the country anxiously awaits the passage of an infrastructure bill, the construction industry should start preparing their crews, equipment and technology today, before new work comes in
June 3, 2021
Civil Image Trimble Roadworks Paving Control Platform For Asphalt Pavers 3 D 1 High Resolution
Using Technology to Improve Paving Results & Profits
The use of data during the paving process can help asphalt contractors build better roads more efficiently
June 2, 2021
Road Car Travel Asphalt
Transportation Impacts of COVID-19
As vehicle travel has returned to near pre-pandemic patterns, transportation systems will require increased federal and state funding.
May 27, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (33)
Benefits of Hiring Temporary Workers with the Help from Technology
As the labor pool continues to get younger, the use of digital hiring techniques becomes more important than ever.
June 1, 2021
142440679 3677338388968823 6961908892998707740 N
Asphalt Pump Systems Ready for Future Demands
With infrastructure proposals expected to increase demand for pump systems, mechanical engineers have developed innovative heat transfer technologies to ensure the systems operate reliably in extreme environments
June 1, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo 60882418c0deb
Tips for Creating a Focused Business Strategy at Your Construction Company
Ignite Construction Summit speaker Dave Crenshaw offers tips to help avoid chaos in your construction business
May 31, 2021
Untitled Design (1)
Report: 60% of Road Workers Report Cars Crashing Into Jobsites
New AGC survey show over half of construction workers report vehicles have entered into their work zones.
May 27, 2021
Backbone Of America Base Image
Growth From Humble Beginnings
How a family chore of sealcoating a driveway turned into a passion for the ground and a pavement maintenance business.
May 27, 2021
Getty Images 695675608
Forward Progress for Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021
The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee approved the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act (STRA) of 2021 by a 20-0 vote.
May 26, 2021
Roadtec and other subsidiary companies will all take on the Astec name with the new branding the company recently rolled out.
Astec Launches a Complete Rebrand
Carlson Paving, Heatec, RexCon, Roadtec, along with the other companies, will no longer operate as separate subsidiary companies and will all take on the Astec name.
May 26, 2021
Infrastructure Road Work Asphalt
Bipartisan Agreement Moves Farther Apart, Infrastructure Discussions Continue
The Biden Administration made a counter proposal to Republicans, reducing the plan from $2.3 trillion to $1.7 trillion — Republicans set to discuss Tuesday.
May 25, 2021
189819880 10225174388456403 8453764387691700834 N
Highway Funding Would Receive 34% Boost Under New Proposal
Federal highway investment would grow by $11.2 billion to $58.3 billion in FY 2022 under the $303.5 billion Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021 (STRA)
May 24, 2021
California’s Highway 1 was ruptured by a landslide earlier this year. It kept 23 miles of the iconic road closed for months.
GAO Issues Guidance on Building Resilient Roads & Highways
The report states the FHWA is encouraging states to enhance the climate resilience of federally funded roads by developing agency policy, providing technical assistance to states, and supporting climate resilience research
May 24, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (9)
Construction Digitization: Understanding the Impact on Profitability
Studies show that if construction companies invest in digitization while also continuing to embrace new materials and advanced automation, they could see a 50-60 percent increase in their overall productivity
May 24, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021