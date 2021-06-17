Felling Trailers Acquires Larson Cable Trailers

The acquisitions will retain all existing employees and continue operating as Larson Cable Trailers, Inc. as a separate division of Felling Trailers.

June 17, 2021
Felling Trailers, Inc.
150528767 10157875863937157 6458262212523897126 N
Felling Trailers Facebook Page

Felling Trailers, Inc. of Sauk Centre, MN acquired the assets of Larson Cable Trailers, Inc. in Huron, SD, a leader in fiber-optic cable handling trailer products. Felling Trailers has retained all of Larson Cable Trailers’ employees and will continue operation in Huron, SD. The company has plans for further investment to add more positions to meet the growing demands of the Larson product line.

Felling Trailers, Inc. is a leading full-line manufacturer of industrial and commercial trailers with over 240 trailer models. Felling Trailers operates manufacturing facilities in Sauk Centre, MN (corporate headquarters) and Litchfield, MN, distributing their product lines through a network of dealers located throughout North America.

Founded in 2000, Larson Cable Trailers is a cable trailer manufacturer providing solutions for the power and fiber optic industries, serving public/private contractors, rural telephone/electric co-ops and city municipalities. Offering three core models (LCT-7500, LCT-5620, and LCT VL-10K), each is built to user specifications with advanced designs to provide an efficient, safe, and easy-to-use cable trailer.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Larson Cable Trailers,” said Brenda Jennissen, CEO/President, Felling Trailers. "Rick (Larson) and his team are experts in the field of fiber-optic handling/installation, and their products are truly world-class making this a quintessential addition to Felling Trailers."

Larson Cable Trailers will continue operating as Larson Cable Trailers, Inc. as a separate division of Felling Trailers. With this acquisition, Felling has named original owner/founder Rick Larson as Product Manager for Larson Cable Trailers. "I am very excited about becoming part of the Felling Trailers Team. This acquisition will allow me to focus on what I do best,” said Rick, "doing demos and working side by side with these fiber installation crews to show them why the Larson Cable Trailer is the best in the industry."

