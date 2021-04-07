Felling Trailers Names Beneficiary of 2021 Trailer for a Cause

Felling Trailers will be hosting its ninth annual Trailer for a Cause online auction of an FT-3 Utility trailer to benefit a nonprofit organization in Fall 2021. This year, Felling has selected the Minnesota Firefighters Foundation (MNFFF) as the Trailer for a Cause auction beneficiary.

The goal of the auction is to bring awareness to various nonprofits that are making a difference by donating 100% of the winning bid to a different nonprofit each year. The previous Trailer for a Cause auctions raised over $25,000 for organizations like Bright Pink – Breast Cancer, SOMN – Special Olympics Minnesota, Children’s Cancer Research Fund, and Lymphoma Research Foundation.

Leading up to the auction, Felling Trailers will be working with MNFFF to generate awareness about firefighters and their families that have been affected by cancer and other health issues due to their involvement in the fire service. With over 7,000 toxic carcinogens released in fires, not only are on-scene deaths a risk, but the fumes being ingested cause cancer in a high number of firefighters as well. Each year over 70 firefighters die in the line of duty, while cancer is the leading cause of death. Since 9/11 over 7,000 firefighters have been diagnosed with some form of cancer or a disabling health diagnosis.

“We respect and appreciate firefighter's time, skills, and service as they risk their lives to protect our communities,” said Brenda Jennissen, president/CEO of Felling Trailers. “Having almost a dozen volunteer firefighters on our team makes it even more personal, and we’re honored to give back to this statewide organization that works to educate and bring awareness to all of our Minnesota firefighters.”

Information provided by Felling Trailers and edited by Alexis Brumm.