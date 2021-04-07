Felling Trailers Names Beneficiary of 2021 Trailer for a Cause

Felling Trailers' goal is to bring awareness to various nonprofits that are making a difference by donating 100% of the winning bid from the auction to a different nonprofit each year.

April 7, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Felling Trailers, Inc.
Felling Trailer For A Cause Logo (1)
Fellingtrailersinc 10072999

Felling Trailers will be hosting its ninth annual Trailer for a Cause online auction of an FT-3 Utility trailer to benefit a nonprofit organization in Fall 2021. This year, Felling has selected the Minnesota Firefighters Foundation (MNFFF) as the Trailer for a Cause auction beneficiary.

The goal of the auction is to bring awareness to various nonprofits that are making a difference by donating 100% of the winning bid to a different nonprofit each year. The previous Trailer for a Cause auctions raised over $25,000 for organizations like Bright Pink – Breast Cancer, SOMN – Special Olympics Minnesota, Children’s Cancer Research Fund, and Lymphoma Research Foundation.

Leading up to the auction, Felling Trailers will be working with MNFFF to generate awareness about firefighters and their families that have been affected by cancer and other health issues due to their involvement in the fire service. With over 7,000 toxic carcinogens released in fires, not only are on-scene deaths a risk, but the fumes being ingested cause cancer in a high number of firefighters as well. Each year over 70 firefighters die in the line of duty, while cancer is the leading cause of death. Since 9/11 over 7,000 firefighters have been diagnosed with some form of cancer or a disabling health diagnosis.

“We respect and appreciate firefighter's time, skills, and service as they risk their lives to protect our communities,” said Brenda Jennissen, president/CEO of Felling Trailers. “Having almost a dozen volunteer firefighters on our team makes it even more personal, and we’re honored to give back to this statewide organization that works to educate and bring awareness to all of our Minnesota firefighters.” 

Information provided by Felling Trailers and edited by Alexis Brumm.

Related
FT-40-2 T Custom trailer built to specification.
Felling Trailers Replaces Old Trailers for City of San Diego
November 30, 2020
FT-40-2 Triple Reel trailer
Felling Trailers’ Custom FT-40-2 Triple Reel Trailer Right on Spec
September 8, 2020
Trailer for a Cause is a beneficiary auction that Felling Trailers, Inc. puts on choosing the Lymphoma Research Foundation for the 2020 auction.
Felling Trailers, Inc. Announces Beneficiary of 2020 Trailer for a Cause
April 7, 2020
Recommended
General Motors Executive Vice President Global Manufacturing Gerald Johnson address the gathering as GM announces Tuesday, April 6, 2021, the first-ever Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup and GMC HUMMER EV SUV will be built at GM's Factory ZERO Plant assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.
GM Plans to Bring Electric Silverado to Market
Truck will be built at GM’s Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.
April 7, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
YellowBird Delivers On-call Health and Safety Pros to Construction Sites
Hear how this Uber-like digital platform matches qualified environmental health and safety professionals seeking employment with construction companies seeking safety expertise for their jobsites - only for however long they're needed.
April 7, 2021
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
Sponsored
JekkoUSA introduces lithium ion-powered SPX1280 minicrane
With a 2+ ton pick-and-carry capability, and a 7+ ton lifting capability, the electric SPX1280 brings versatility to any indoor or outdoor project.
April 6, 2021
Latest
51082643357 686231533a 3k
Mission Critical Electronics and ZeroRPM Partner to Transform Heavy Duty Trucks into Hybrids
ZeroRPM’s technology eliminates idling, while continuing to power all on-board equipment, including HVAC.
March 31, 2021
The Ford Performance Parts Winch by Warn offers 12,000 lbs. of winching power and will be available for 2020 and newer Super Duty trucks.
Ford Performance Parts Winch Available for 2020 or Newer Super Duty Pickups
The 12,000-lb. Ford Performance Parts winch was initially available on the Tremor and has now been expanded to properly-equipped Super Duty models.
March 31, 2021
Kenworth C500
Kenworth C500 Now Available with Bendix ESP System
The Bendix stability system for the Kenworth C500 comes with the Bendix 6S/6M configuration, which has six sensors and six modulators, and includes Bendix Smart ATC Automatic Traction Control and Bendix ESP
March 31, 2021
Drivers and technicians need to pay extra attention this time of year with both visual checks and keen awareness of component performance. Air dryers mounted on the frame rail are susceptible to corrosion due to their exposure to the road.
Bendix Offers Springtime Air Brake Maintenance Tips
Help Air Brake Systems Recover from Harsh Seasonal Factors
March 25, 2021
With GM’s next-generation lithium metal batteries, the expected energy density increase could enable higher range in a similarly sized pack or comparable range in a smaller pack. The weight and space savings from smaller battery packs could help with vehicle lightweighting or create more room for additional technology.
GM Targets Range and Battery Cost Improvements to Accelerate All-Electric Future
GM makes progress on next-generation Ultium chemistry ahead of new joint development agreement with SolidEnergy Systems.
March 15, 2021
Felling FT-30-2 LP Triple Reel Cable Trailer
Felling Trailers Offers Solution on Solar Project
A renewable energy contractor was working on a solar project that spanned several locations, and they needed several heavy-duty triple reel trailers. Felling stepped in with an innovative solution.
March 12, 2021
Cu Xl Fleet 2020 Silverado 2500 Hd
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: New Hybrid GM Heavy Duty Pickups
Most-read construction stories include celebrating Women in Construction Week, the ToughBuilt Hawkbill folding knife, economists predict a rocky road to recovery for construction, fluorescence microscopy used in concrete quality assurance
March 12, 2021
Tenna Safety Camera3
Tenna Expands Safety Offerings with Launch of TennaCAM Safety Camera
Dashcam captures footage that provides context and acts as a source of truth in the event of an incident, accident or safety violation.
December 1, 2020
Tenna Safety Camera3
TennaCAM Dashcam
December 1, 2020
Plus Nvidia Drive partner autonomous trucking
Plus, NVIDIA Partner on Heavy Truck Autonomous Driving System
Plus has received more than 10,000 preorders for its autonomous truck driving system, which is expected to be commercially available in 2022 in the U.S., China and Europe.
March 11, 2021
At the virtual Work Truck Show 2021, the company announces the expansion of a plug-in hybrid electric drive system for select Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Silverado 2500HD/3500 HD pickup trucks and the Chevrolet and GMC 3500 and 4500 chassis cabs.
XL Fleet Develops Plug-in Hybrid for GM HD Pickups
Plug-in Hybrid electric (PHEV) drive systems improve fuel economy by up to 50% while cutting CO2 emissions by a third.
March 8, 2021
Stellar Tmax 1 11 Welder Body
Stellar TMAX 1-11 Welder Body
Body includes a 30-in. workbench-bumper enhanced with a slide-out tray, providing an on-demand workstation for torch cutting and welding.
March 9, 2021
Ford Telematics is a modern, web-based product that gives customers access to vehicle health reports, vehicle location, driver behavior and more.
Ford Expands Connected Capabilities
All-makes telematics service and embedded modems increase fleet visibility.
March 9, 2021
With twice the computing power of the previous-generation system, SYNC 4 can wirelessly connect smartphones without the USB cord for seamless integration of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility, as well as SYNC AppLink apps.
Ford Updates Super Duty Technology for 2022
Company introduces SYNC 4, offers an upgraded 12-in. screen and 24x7 cloud connectivity.
March 8, 2021
Oimg
North American Class 8 Net Orders Stay Strong for February
FTR reports preliminary North American Class 8 net orders came in at 44,000 Units
March 3, 2021
Fhh Wh 55 Pvr Pr
Fontaine Heavy-Haul 55PVR Trailer
Features a low front approach angle for ground hugging pavers and a removable center bogie section to accommodate excavators.
March 2, 2021
Cq5dam web 3840 3840
Ford Issues Safety Recalls for 2020/2021 F-150 Pickups
Ford will correct windshield adhesion concern and incorrect payload information
March 1, 2021
A Steamy Business
Goodyear to Purchase Cooper Tire
The transaction will expand Goodyear’s product offering by combining two portfolios of complementary brands.
February 25, 2021
The Peterbilt conventional Model 567 truck was specifically designed to withstand the demands of dump, logging, construction and other harsh vocational applications.
Peterbilt Updates Vocational Trucks
The Models 567 and 520 include an updated VMUX electrical system, which enhances functionality with different body types.
February 24, 2021
The 2021 Ram 1500 Crew Cab has earned a 2021 Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
2021 Ram 1500 Is the Only Pickup to Earn 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick Rating
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology graded “superior” among more than 100 available safety and security features on the 2021 Ram 1500
February 24, 2021
Carloscastilla Stock adobe com
How Much Does a Truck Driver Make?
A career in truck driving is becoming a more viable option as unemployment rates reach an all time high, but how much should you be paid? The answer varies.
February 18, 2021
The Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel is available on crew cab four-door models with a 5-ft. 7-in. bed and 20-in. aluminum wheels.
2021 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel Battles for the Top Pickup Efficiency Spot with 33 MPG
Ram Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel delivers 23 mpg city/33 mpg highway/26 mpg combined fuel economy in nearly a tie with the most-fuel-efficient half-ton pickup on the market
February 15, 2021
PINOTH developed a special chassis while McNeilus developed a custom mixer body. The PRINOTH PANTHER T16 served as a starting point. This is a 33,500-lb. payload capacity tracked carrier vehicle that typically hauls digger derricks, aerial devices, cranes, drills, and more into the most challenging terrain.
Tracked Concrete Mixer Provides Off-road Access
PRINOTH and McNeiluis collaborate on mixer designed for the off-road construction market.
February 12, 2021
A prototype all-electric F-150 was demonstrated by towing 10 double-decker rail cars and 42 2019-model year F-150s, weighing more than 1 million pounds.
Ford Doubles Down on Electric Vehicles
Ford will now invest at least $22 billion in electrification through 2025
February 8, 2021