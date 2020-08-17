Dynapac North America Adds Durante Equipment to Dealer Network

Dynapac North America LLC announced the addition of Durante Equipment to its growing dealer network. Durante Equipment rents, sells and supports the complete Dynapac portfolio in southern Florida to include Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee and Palm Beach counties.

“I have had the privilege of representing Dynapac products most of my life," John Durante, CEO of Durante Equipment says. "In the 1990’s, while working for my father, we were very fortunate to become the Dynapac dealer for New York City. I was very excited and proud that Dynapac has chosen my new venture Durante Equipment to continue representing their products. Becoming the dealer for Palm-Beach, Broward, Collier, Hendry, and Lee Counties will allow our company to become the go-to for rentals, sales, parts and service in South Florida.”

John Durante has over 25 years of experience in the construction rental equipment industry and, having grown and sold not one but two previous construction rental equipment companies, he knows what it takes to create the best experience and service for customers looking for equipment rentals and sales. Both of his previous companies were Rental Equipment Register RER100, the 100 largest rental companies in the United States, and one of his previous sold companies was also an INC 5000 company 7 years in a row.

“At Durante Equipment we pride ourselves on providing old school customer service," Steve Halliwell, Durante equipment president says. "Dynapac has been the #1 Compaction Brand for 85 years, their quality and reputation in this industry speaks for itself.”

“While Durante Equipment is a new Dynapac dealer, owner John Durante and Dynapac have a relationship that spans over 20 years," Jamie Roush, vice president of sales at Dynapac North America says. "When we announced that John intended to open Durante Equipment in south Florida, Dynapac was thrilled to be chosen as their compaction and paving equipment partner."

“We already see Durante Equipment’s commitment to the Dynapac brand and customer base in the Florida market," Jennifer Bishop, dealer sales manager at Dynapac North America says. "Their current stock of Dynapac equipment includes light compaction, soil compactors and asphalt rollers and pavers with a parts inventory to maximize their customer’s uptime. We are excited to have the opportunity to carry over our 20+ years working with John and his team to their new venture in the Sunshine State!”