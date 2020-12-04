Time to start planning your holiday gift giving for 2020. Check out this year's list of great gifts for your construction employees, bosses, friends or family members.
Day 4 of the 2020 Christmas Gift Guide - Milwaukee PACKOUT Compact Tool Box
Milwaukee Tool's PACKOUT Compact Tool Box provides and additional storage option that can be stacked within the existing PACKOUT systems.
The Compact Tool Box features a 75-lb. weight capacity and Quick-Adjust Dividers for internal adjustments to the tool box's layout.
- Constructed of impact-resistant polymers
- IP65 rated weather seal
- Interior storage tray
Looking for other construction-related gifts?
