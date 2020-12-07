12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - BEACON Hard Hat Light

Time to start planning your holiday gift giving for 2020. Check out this year's list of great gifts for your construction employees, bosses, friends or family members.

Day 5 of the 2020 Christmas Gift Guide - Milwaukee Tool USB Rechargeable BEACON Hard Hat Light

Milwaukee's BEACON Hard Hat Light makes wearers visibile in all directions. It combines hands-free task lighting with a BEACON personal safety light that wraps around the backside of hard hats.

Steady and blinking light options

Visible up to one-quarter mile

Front hard hat light delivers 600 lumens

Elastic strap, silicon grip and universal hard hat clips adjust to any size or type of hard hat

Hybrid Spot/Flood, Flood High, Flood Medium, Flood Low, and Spot High light output modes

Water and dust resistant

