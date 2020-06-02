Billd Partners with Procore to Help Contractors Manage Cash Flow

Payment solution integration with project management software makes material purchasing easier and more accessible.

June 2, 2020
Billd
Billd, a disruptive payment solution for the construction industry, announces a partnership with construction management software, Procore

Billd and Procore both serve the construction industry, each dedicated to bringing cutting edge solutions to help contractors run their business more efficiently and effectively.  For contractors who usually aren’t paid until more than 90 days from purchasing materials, Billd provides 120-day terms so they can scale their business and stabilize cash flow. The Procore platform connects entire project teams, from the office to the field and across companies, providing one place to work together to do what they do best – build.

The new partnership will provide users the ability to seamlessly sync the projects they're working on with Billd into their Procore account. Contractors can submit requests for material purchases and access Billd's 120-day payment terms directly through the Procore platform, simplifying and maintaining their daily processes. 

“The partnership helps thousands of contractors with the flexibility of 120-day payment terms for material purchases,” says Christopher Doyle, Founder and CEO of Billd.  “We are always looking for ways to make purchasing materials easier and the integration will streamline the process by connecting our platforms.”

“Procore’s vision is to improve the lives of everyone in construction,” says Eric Tucker, Business Development Manager at Procore. “Improving cash flow for self-performing contractors directly serves this vision, and we are grateful to be working with Billd on this initiative.”

