Webinar Aims to Help Contractors Maintain Profitability Post-Pandemic

On Dec. 1, 2020, the BCA Insurance Group, Avrio Solutions and TD Bank will host a webinar series to help contractors navigate the future of construction post-pandemic. Their aim is to provide information to help contractors find continued success.

November 20, 2020
Avrio Solutions
The third and final webinar presented this Fall, “What Does the Future Look Like for the Construction Industry?,” will air live on Dec. 1, 2020.
The third and final webinar presented this Fall, “What Does the Future Look Like for the Construction Industry?,” will air live on Dec. 1, 2020.

BCA Insurance Group, a property and casualty insurance, and surety company serving the construction industry has partnered with the accounting firm Avrio Solutions and TD Bank for a webinar series to help contractors maintain profitability and find continued success through the pandemic and beyond. The third and final webinar presented this Fall, “What Does the Future Look Like for the Construction Industry?,” will air live on Dec. 1, 2020.

Featuring experts in contractor underwriting, risk management, surety and finance, the webinar will take a look forward at what to expect in the industry post-pandemic and post-election. The webinar is free for all members of the industry.

“Contractors remain very much in business through these trying times despite having to adapt to some new realities, like PPE and dealing with employees who become infected. They’ve survived an unprecedented situation, and now we want to help them gain a competitive advantage and become even more successful on the other side,” said Lawrence D. Cohen, executive vice president of BCA Insurance Group. “This webinar will give them the strategies and tools they’ll need moving forward.”

Here’s what participants can expect:

Dec. 1, 2020: What Does the Future Look Like for the Construction Industry?

Presenters will include Admir Kolaj, TD Bank economist; Steven F. Beppel, CPA, founder, Avrio Solutions; and Lawrence D. Cohen, executive vice president, BCA Insurance. In addition, Rob Curley, market president, South Jersey, TD Bank will be moderating. 

Webinar questions to expect:

  • What does the election result mean for contractors?
  • What are expert's responses to taxes, insurance and lending?
  • What strategies should you be implementing now?

The webinar begins at 8 a.m. EST. To learn more and to register, visit www.avriopro.com/construction.

Presenter Biographies:

Lawrence D. Cohen, Executive Vice President and Partner, BCA Insurance Group

Lawrence Cohen has been executive vice president and a partner at BCA Insurance Group since 2012. As an expert insurance services executive, Cohen has delivered well-designed and thoughtful solutions for his clients worldwide for the past 30 years. He navigates the intricacies of complex terms and policies, as well as provides risk management advice that helps his clients reduce costs while offering effective coverage and services. As a partner in the BCA Insurance Group, he is responsible for attracting and retaining middle market clients by taking growth initiatives, such as the recent strategic affiliation with Saratoga Benefit Services. Cohen has a proven track record of scaling up organizations. Since joining BCA, the firm has more than doubled their client base. Cohen shares his expertise serving on two boards: The Advisory Board of Stockton University School of Business and the New Jersey Carnival and Amusement Safety Board.

Steven F. Beppel, CPA, Founder and CEO, Avrio Solutions

Avrio Solutions Founder and CEO Steven Beppel, CPA, learned early on the work ethic it takes to run a business and keep it thriving at the same time. As an accountant and business owner for the past 30 years, he’s been helping his clients maintain that same balance – many of whom are still with him today. Beppel understands the challenges his clients face within the transportation and construction industries. As such, he has crafted and sustained a successful business model for how to help these clients conquer the myriad of complications that stem from running a business in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He has assembled a team of experts who help Avrio’s clients with the intricate details of accounting, Department of Labor regulations, risk assessments, pricing, cost analysis and more. Over the past three decades, Beppel has built a solid practice based on relationships. His goal is to help his clients meet their goals and reach their dreams – and beyond. He is a graduate of Rutgers University and a member of the New Jersey Society of CPAs and American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).

Admir Kolaj, Economist, TD Bank Group

Admir Koilaj joined TD Bank’s Economics department in 2013. Kolaj works with a team of economists to provide analysis and forecasts for the U.S. economy, with the Northeastern U.S. region as his focus. He contributes to TD publications on a wide range of topics, including demographics, immigration policy, labor markets, housing and trade. His analysis is frequently referred to in the financial press. Kolaj holds a Master of Arts degree in International Economics and Finance, and an Honors Bachelor of Arts degree in International Economics and Finance.

Rob Curley, Market President, South Jersey, TD BankRob Curley, Market President, South Jersey, TD Bank

Rob Curley, Market President, South Jersey, TD Bank

An experienced market leader and strong finance professional with a history of working in the banking industry, Rob Curley is skilled in commercial and small business analytical skills, as well as deal structuring, retail banking, team building and community engagement and fundraising. As Market President in South Jersey and Coastal New Jersey for TD Bank, he is responsible for the leadership and growth of a 100 store retail bank network, retail lending, government banking and corporate giving, as well as direct management of commercial and small business lending teams throughout Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May Counties. 

Related
Boldt Hospitaljob6
How Construction Businesses Can Maintain Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic
August 17, 2020
Pexels Energepiccom 288477
5 Tips for Hiring During the Coronavirus Disease Pandemic
July 30, 2020
You never know what relief programs you might be eligible for or when you might need assistance in the future.
What Pandemic Relief is Available for Small Business Owners?
June 8, 2020
Dimitri Karastelev 0h O1 Qg I1 H8g Unsplash
Rental Centers Must Develop a Six-month Plan to Ensure Post-pandemic Survival
April 15, 2020
Recommended
Covid 19 Protocol
How Paving Contractors are Coping with COVID-19
Many contractors are having to adjust their day-to-day business and strategic planning due to the pandemic.
November 19, 2020
Cu Pickup Trucks
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: 2021 Full-size Pickups Capability Roundup
Most-read construction stories of the week include the Biden administration’s USDOT transition team, an AI robot that can flatten concrete floors, Caterpillar’s track-life tips, Ford’s 2022 E-Transit electric work van, Dodge 2021 construction outlook
November 19, 2020
Latest
The simulator has proven to be a game chamber for IUOE Local 14. Bolstered by year-round training, it is able to maintain a growing pool of 300-ft. certified crane operators.
Simulator Elevates Training for NYC Crane Operators
IUOE Local 14 elevates training for New York City crane operators with a CM Labs crane simulator.
August 14, 2020
The SDC collaborates across the concrete industry to address technical challenges within the industry and hosts forums for the introduction and nurturing of new technologies.
ACI Foundation's Strategic Development Council to Host Virtual Technology Forum
The ACI Foundation’s Strategic Development Council (SDC) will host its first virtual Technology Forum on Aug. 25 and 27, 2020.
August 14, 2020
The foundation's Certified Technician credential, earned when a student graduates from an accredited program and successfully passes the certification test, will help these individuals stand apart from the crowd when seeking a career post-graduation.
AED Foundation Continues Its Endeavor to Accredit 100 College Programs
The AED Foundation (AEDF) is committed to accrediting 100 college programs by 2024, working consistently with schools to provide this distinction.
August 11, 2020
10 Tips to Fast-track Your Leaders
There is a commitment you must make as a contractor or senior leader in your efforts to bring along a new leader as fast as you can.
August 10, 2020
6 Steps to Getting Generations to Work Together
Make the effort to positively impact and influence your workers, no matter the generation, to see the greatness of your company.
August 10, 2020
No matter your situation, look today to move your next vice president to a greater level of responsibility and accountability. The effort will benefit both the new vice president and just about everyone else with whom they come into contact!
The Making of a Leader: The Construction Vice President
The role of construction vice president has expanded to take on more-specific responsibilities, demanding an individual who is more skilled and schooled in ways to grow the company
February 27, 2017
Improve Your Preplanning Agenda for On-the-job Success
6 tips to set preplanning meeting agenda
August 7, 2020
The AED Foundation saw the need for an aptitude test that would allow students the opportunity to see where they stand before committing to an industry program.
AED Foundation’s Construction Career Aptitude Test Soon to Launch
As the AED Foundation (AEDF) continues to address the industry's skills gap through its Vision 2024 plan, the soon-to-launch Construction Career Aptitude Test aims to help address the workforce shortage starting at the high school level.
August 4, 2020
To keep pace with the growing demand for ACI-certified personnel on various concrete construction projects, ACI has launched the ACI Certification Verify app to help supervisors verify the status of ACI-certified individuals on a jobsite.
ACI Expands Certification Offerings, Launches App
The American Concrete Institute (ACI) announced the addition of several new certification programs, marking a total of more than 30 certification program offerings now available.
July 23, 2020
02 Op Training 600x400
Why It Pays to Invest in Operator Training
How much benefit do you get from a couple hours or days of training? Here’s how investing in training pays you back — right away and down the road.
July 15, 2020
Brokk offers on-demand training options designed to help existing customers improve efficiency and safety in a number of applications, top-down demolition, concrete cutting, process and foundry.
Brokk Offers Jobsite Safety, Productivity Training Program
Brokk is offering training for jobsite safety and productivity.
July 10, 2020
About 25 educational sessions are scheduled led by industry experts and covering issues from cracking and fiber reinforcement to job costing and managing a concrete business during COVID-19.
5 Reasons to Attend the Concrete Foundations Virtual Convention 2020
Concrete Foundations Association's annual convention is virtual this year.
July 10, 2020
Many ACI Chapters, who have already begun to take advantage of this opportunity, are seeing higher attendance numbers and increased engagement.
ACI Webinars Highly Attended
Any ACI Chapter in good standing can offer unlimited webinars on a date, time and topic of their choosing.
July 2, 2020
With modern finishing equipment, achieving overall floor flatness and levelness has made it easy for flatwork finishers.
What are FF and FL numbers?
Since it was introduced in the 1970s, F-numbers have proven to be useful in measuring and improving concrete floor flatness and levelness. With modern finishing equipment, achieving overall floor flatness and levelness has made it easy for flatwork finish
May 27, 2020
Siham Al Shanti
ACI Announces Middle East Fellowship Recipient
ACI has named the recipient of the Middle East Fellowship for the 2020-2021 award year.
May 27, 2020
The $5,000 scholarship will be administered by the ACI Foundation and awarded annually to undergraduate students who are enrolled in a bachelor's degree program in civil engineering or construction management from an accredited institution of higher education.
ACI Foundation Announces the Roger S. Johnston Memorial Scholarship
The $5,000 scholarship will be administered by the ACI Foundation and awarded annually to undergraduate students enrolled in a bachelor's degree program in civil engineering or construction management.
May 23, 2020
Customer Service 10860910
Exceptional Customer Service Starts with Confidence
Customers want to know that the employee they are working with is confident and will be able to serve them in a professional manner.
September 17, 2019
LafargeHolcim recently awarded several scholarships.
LafargeHolcim Awards Scholarships for Skill Development
LafargeHolcim recently announced the names of the eight recipients of the 37th Annual Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship, an award open to children of employees of LafargeHolcim companies in the United States.
May 16, 2020
The significance of properly and safely handling equipment.
Ditch Witch Offers New Equipment Operation Training Modules
The Ditch Witch certified training modules are available for stand-on skid steers, walk-behind trenchers, ride-on trenchers and roto witch drilling attachment.
May 7, 2020
Dsc 8302 5a8ae7e7040af
How to Recruit Gen Z to the Construction Industry
Move over Millennials, Generation-Z workers are ready to take your jobs and here’s why they’ll succeed
May 1, 2020
Alphabet Class Conceptual Cube 301926
What Does Coaching and Mentoring Mean in the Construction Industry?
Industry expert Ken Monlux discusses how to use both for the betterment of your business
March 23, 2020
Umb1 Cbfl Transparent
Serious Labs Unveils Universal Motion Base for VR Simulators
The versatile prototype can be used for safety training across seated machines and vehicles.
March 10, 2020
Simulations used in the Leading Safety Works simulation program will be based on actual events rooted in construction or utility applications.
Crane Industry Services Introduces Behavioral Simulation Safety Training Certification
The Leading Safety Works program establishes critical, effective and lasting connections between project and people strategies
March 10, 2020
Photo by Shivendu Shukla on Unsplash
Sexual Harassment Training in Construction: Tips and Myths
Traliant CLO Andrew Rawson discusses the ins and outs of sexual harassment training for the construction industry.
March 2, 2020