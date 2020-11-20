Webinar Aims to Help Contractors Maintain Profitability Post-Pandemic

The third and final webinar presented this Fall, “What Does the Future Look Like for the Construction Industry?,” will air live on Dec. 1, 2020.

BCA Insurance Group, a property and casualty insurance, and surety company serving the construction industry has partnered with the accounting firm Avrio Solutions and TD Bank for a webinar series to help contractors maintain profitability and find continued success through the pandemic and beyond. The third and final webinar presented this Fall, “What Does the Future Look Like for the Construction Industry?,” will air live on Dec. 1, 2020.

Featuring experts in contractor underwriting, risk management, surety and finance, the webinar will take a look forward at what to expect in the industry post-pandemic and post-election. The webinar is free for all members of the industry.

“Contractors remain very much in business through these trying times despite having to adapt to some new realities, like PPE and dealing with employees who become infected. They’ve survived an unprecedented situation, and now we want to help them gain a competitive advantage and become even more successful on the other side,” said Lawrence D. Cohen, executive vice president of BCA Insurance Group. “This webinar will give them the strategies and tools they’ll need moving forward.”

Here’s what participants can expect:

Dec. 1, 2020: What Does the Future Look Like for the Construction Industry?

Presenters will include Admir Kolaj, TD Bank economist; Steven F. Beppel, CPA, founder, Avrio Solutions; and Lawrence D. Cohen, executive vice president, BCA Insurance. In addition, Rob Curley, market president, South Jersey, TD Bank will be moderating.

Webinar questions to expect:

What does the election result mean for contractors?

What are expert's responses to taxes, insurance and lending?

What strategies should you be implementing now?

The webinar begins at 8 a.m. EST. To learn more and to register, visit www.avriopro.com/construction.

Presenter Biographies:

Lawrence D. Cohen, Executive Vice President and Partner, BCA Insurance Group

Lawrence Cohen has been executive vice president and a partner at BCA Insurance Group since 2012. As an expert insurance services executive, Cohen has delivered well-designed and thoughtful solutions for his clients worldwide for the past 30 years. He navigates the intricacies of complex terms and policies, as well as provides risk management advice that helps his clients reduce costs while offering effective coverage and services. As a partner in the BCA Insurance Group, he is responsible for attracting and retaining middle market clients by taking growth initiatives, such as the recent strategic affiliation with Saratoga Benefit Services. Cohen has a proven track record of scaling up organizations. Since joining BCA, the firm has more than doubled their client base. Cohen shares his expertise serving on two boards: The Advisory Board of Stockton University School of Business and the New Jersey Carnival and Amusement Safety Board.

Steven F. Beppel, CPA, Founder and CEO, Avrio Solutions

Avrio Solutions Founder and CEO Steven Beppel, CPA, learned early on the work ethic it takes to run a business and keep it thriving at the same time. As an accountant and business owner for the past 30 years, he’s been helping his clients maintain that same balance – many of whom are still with him today. Beppel understands the challenges his clients face within the transportation and construction industries. As such, he has crafted and sustained a successful business model for how to help these clients conquer the myriad of complications that stem from running a business in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He has assembled a team of experts who help Avrio’s clients with the intricate details of accounting, Department of Labor regulations, risk assessments, pricing, cost analysis and more. Over the past three decades, Beppel has built a solid practice based on relationships. His goal is to help his clients meet their goals and reach their dreams – and beyond. He is a graduate of Rutgers University and a member of the New Jersey Society of CPAs and American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).

Admir Kolaj, Economist, TD Bank Group

Admir Koilaj joined TD Bank’s Economics department in 2013. Kolaj works with a team of economists to provide analysis and forecasts for the U.S. economy, with the Northeastern U.S. region as his focus. He contributes to TD publications on a wide range of topics, including demographics, immigration policy, labor markets, housing and trade. His analysis is frequently referred to in the financial press. Kolaj holds a Master of Arts degree in International Economics and Finance, and an Honors Bachelor of Arts degree in International Economics and Finance.





Rob Curley, Market President, South Jersey, TD Bank

An experienced market leader and strong finance professional with a history of working in the banking industry, Rob Curley is skilled in commercial and small business analytical skills, as well as deal structuring, retail banking, team building and community engagement and fundraising. As Market President in South Jersey and Coastal New Jersey for TD Bank, he is responsible for the leadership and growth of a 100 store retail bank network, retail lending, government banking and corporate giving, as well as direct management of commercial and small business lending teams throughout Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May Counties.