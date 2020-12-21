Lowe's Donates to Community College Building Construction Program

Lowe’s, through its Generation T and Heroes programs at the Wilkesboro Store Support Center in North Carolina, has donated $10,000 to the Wilkes Community College (WCC) Building Construction program for tools, equipment, and supplies.

“I would like to say thank you on behalf of the WCC Building Construction program for the Lowe’s donation," says said Shane Allen, WCC lead instructor of the Building Construction Technology program. "This money will provide students with the materials and tools needed to help students complete life projects in their pathway to graduating with a two-year degree in Building Construction Technology.”

Generation T is a program established by Lowe’s and partner organizations to improve the future of skilled trades in America by building a pipeline of workers to offset the anticipated gap of three million jobs by 2028. The Generation T website connects people to prospective apprenticeships, job opportunities and education programs.

Lowe's corporate office is in North Carolina and many of Wilkes' alumni attended the community college and later worked for Lowe's.

“Skilled labor can be creative, innovative and intellectually stimulating work that allows men and women to use their creativity, knowledge, passion and skills to build something that they can take pride in,” says Jorge De La Jara, Lowe’s senior director of pro engagement and Generation T. “Through donations like this, Lowe’s aims to empower those pursuing skilled trades careers, making them more self-sufficient and flexible than others in their age group.”

“We really appreciate this generous donation from the Lowe’s Heroes program. Lowe’s is a great partner to Wilkes Community College and their generosity with this grant will provide our students with much-needed equipment, tools, and supplies in their program of study,” says WCC President Jeff Cox.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond.