Veteran, Service Dog, Assist with Construction Equipment and Materials in Ohio

Travis Landchild, a combat veteran, and his service dog, Nightshade, work together at Lowe's, helping customers with construction equipment and materials.

December 24, 2020
Lowe's
Lowes Veteran2
Lowe's

When his assistant managers came to Dave Helmick, a Lowe’s store manager in Willoughby, Ohio, to discuss a prospective hire, and his dog, Helmick took time to consider it. 

Travis Landchild, a combat veteran, and his service dog, Nightshade, go everywhere together. An Air Force veteran himself, Helmick has hired vets before. But 'hiring' a service animal was a first. 

“My assistant store managers are empowered to hire,” he says. “They don’t need me to say yes or no. But they came to me with Travis because Nightshade was part of the equation. We had some discussions on processes; you know, how does it work with a service animal being around power equipment?” 

It didn't take much to figure out the parameters, and Landchild and Nightshade became a part of the Lowe's family. 

Landchild, who joined the military the day after 9/11, and Nightshade started at Lowe’s in early October and have become part of the family at the Willoughby store. Nightshade is almost like the store’s mascot, Landchild says.

“She’s getting along with everybody and now taking naps behind the PRO department every day,” he says.

He found Nightshade, a Rottweiler/Australian shepherd mix, at the Humane Society 10 years ago and watched YouTube videos to learn how to train her to care for his specific needs.

Service in Iraq

Landchild was a mental health specialist, one of only 300 in the entire Army. During peacetime, he was stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany. He also served during war in Baghdad and was one of three mental health resources for 20,000 soldiers. In Baghdad, he counseled 3,000 of them.

Some had just witnessed a member of their squad get wounded or killed.

“The Blackhawk would come in, pick up the wounded and the soldiers would be in formation to salute their brother flying out,” he says. “And right after that, they would be broken into three groups, and we would take the whole platoon and do the ‘critical event debriefing,’ where we’d listen to what happened from everybody's perspective and provide whatever guidance we could.”

Canine Companions for Combat Veterans

It’s easy to see why combat veterans need canine companions.

“Nightshade is aware of our surroundings and alerts me as anybody approaches from behind,” Landchild says. “She’s older and a bit more chilled out, and so am I, but her primary role is still notifying me when I’ve been triggered. Triggers don’t really go away. It’s been 10 years since I was in the war zone, but for me, it was last night.” 

It doesn’t take much, he says.

“Being in a room where a bunch of people are between me and the exit creates a trapped feeling, a common trigger," Landchild says. "‘Trigger’ doesn't mean someone made me mad. It means something happened, and for a second, my brain is in the war zone. Nightshade picks up on that agitated state, even though I might, on the outside, not show any symptoms.” 

“At work, she’s always watching my back,” he says. “I’ll be focused on putting together a load of supplies for a customer. If I didn't have her, I’d be constantly putting my head on a swivel and checking my back. But she’s always watching. Anytime someone comes up, she’s already alerted. She keeps me calm. I say that she keeps me home from war.”

Training Other Veterans

Soon after Landchild started as a loader in the PRO department, Lowe’s corporate office received a letter from Edward J. Grabowski to congratulate the company for hiring “a legend.” 

“Your Willoughby, Ohio store just hired a person and his service dog: Though we have yet to meet, Travis is a legend in the veteran community for his work in assisting troubled veterans. I personally wish to thank Lowe’s and the Willoughby store . . . for hiring an exceptional veteran whose off-the-clock work has saved hundreds of veteran lives.”

Landchild trains other veterans as mentors.

“I used to talk down suicidals, but now I train other people to do the same work,” he says. “In the veteran community, we have a suicide epidemic. Since 9/11, we’ve lost about 8,000 soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan. And in that same period, we’ve lost more than 220,000 soldiers to suicide in America.” 

He’s also known for “Stick Vet,” the comic strip he draws about veteran life in the civilian sector. His StickVet Facebook page has more than 45,000 followers. The book, “Stick Vet Comics: Let’s Get One Thing Straight” is available on Amazon. 

Helmick is glad Landchild and Nightshade are part of the team.

“This is good for the store and good for veterans,” he says. 

Travis Landchild, a combat veteran, and his service dog, Nightshade, go everywhere together.Travis Landchild, a combat veteran, and his service dog, Nightshade, go everywhere together.Lowe's

Related
Students learn construction skills at the Wilkes Community College (WCC) Building Construction program.
Lowe's Donates to Community College Building Construction Program
December 21, 2020
Mack Defense announced a multiyear partnership with Fisher House Foundation in which proceeds from the Mack Anthem Digi Camo diecast models sales will be donated to the nonprofit serving military and veteran’s families. Mack will donate $20,000 this year for sales in 2019 and 2020, and will contribute up to $10,000 more next year as sales continue.
Mack Defense Donates to the Fisher House Foundation
November 19, 2020
Dsc 1696
Doosan Bobcat, Wounded Warrior Project Give Veteran New Bobcat Compact Track Loader
November 9, 2020
The online program content is designed to help veteran entrepreneurs build operational capacity, increase revenues, manage cash flow, and create sustainable jobs.
Veteran-Owned Small Business Entrepreneurial Program Started in Northeast
June 8, 2020
Recommended
Ihs Markit Dec
Recent Optimism Surrounding the COVID-19 Vaccine Drives Engineering and Construction Costs Up
IHS Markit highlights a rise in Engineering and Construction costs for the second consecutive month in December — reflecting market optimism surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
December 23, 2020
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Powered by Innovation. Driven by you.
Sponsored
Powered by Innovation. Driven by you.
Rain or shine, your work must get done. Our ADTs are designed to keep you on solid ground. Demo a machine today!
December 1, 2020
Latest
The Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Program laid out an estimated $26.2 million, multi-year plan with seven project phases to reclaim the McIntosh Pit back to the original landscape .
Cleaning Up the Cold War: Wyoming Uranium Mine Reclamation Project
Summit Excavation & Grading used two Volvo 40-Ton Articulated Dump Trucks each pulling two K-Tec 1237ADT train scrapers on the former uranium mine site — the McIntosh Pit, a multi-phase reclamation near Jeffrey City, Wyoming.
December 23, 2020
OSHA Accepts Nominations for Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health
OSHA is seeking nominations for 14 members with expertise in construction-related safety and health issues to fill five employee, five employer, two state safety and health agency positions, as well as two public representative vacancies.
December 23, 2020
Manitowoc Launches Potain Build Better Website For Asia Pacific
Manitowoc Designs Potain Build Better Website for Asia-Pacific
Manitowoc launches the Potain Build Better, a new site that combines a clean and modern user interface with a range of useful tools and resources to help customers and dealers find pertinent information.
December 22, 2020
The Aquajet Extension Kit brings additional versatility to hydrodemolition.
Aquajet Extension Kit - Helping You Work Those Hard to Reach Areas
Aquajet's Extension Kit for the AquaCutter 410, Aqua Cutter 710 and Aqua Spine provides an additional 5 to 8 feet of reach for concrete contractors.
December 22, 2020
Metro West
Alta Equipment Group Inc. Acquires Vantage Equipment, LLC.
Alta Equipment Group signed a definitive agreement with Vantage Equipment, taking over the distribution of Volvo CE products in most of New York, the counties and boroughs of New York City, and Long Island.
December 22, 2020
A snapshot of Liebherr All-terrain cranes in Bay LTD’s fleet.
Bay Ltd. Adds 15 All-Terrain Liebherr Cranes to Fleet
Bay Ltd. increased its crane fleet with 15 all-terrain Liebherr cranes, ranging from a 60- to 600-ton capacity, based on the reliability and life span of Liebherr's equipment and their quality customer service.
December 22, 2020
Cat Coupler 12182020
Caterpillar's Smart Bucket Rotator Changes the Game with Automatic Grade and Depth Control
New Cat Smart-Attachment technology syncs the chip in this bucket tilt/rotator to the mini-excavator's controller to maintain precise cutting-edge angles and return-to-dig functionality in a complex working range
December 22, 2020
Dr. Garret Peel, executive principal and founding partner of Integrated Viral Protection, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware
New COVID-killing HVAC Technology Could Protect Offices
Integrated Viral Protection says it installed an HVAC system that uses new technology to kill airborne viruses, like COVID-19, in an office building in Delaware.
December 22, 2020
Vermeer Normag Electric
Vermeer Corporation Acquires Electric Horizontal Directional Drill and Fluid Management Technology
Vermeer assumes the rights to develop, manufacture and distribute fully electric HDD rigs, generator sets and fluid management systems, which are currently operating across Europe under the Normag brand.
December 21, 2020
Tvh Mvs Award
MHEDA Grants TVH the Prestigious 2020 MVS Award
TVH received the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association's Most Valuable Supplier (MVS) Award for 2020, which recognizes companies who have demonstrated a commitment to their dealer network, their employers, and their community.
December 21, 2020
Vermeer Mgl Agreement
Vermeer Corporation Enters Distribution Agreement with MGL Engineering
Vermeer will offer MGL's organic material handling and processing equipment in the US and Canada — including a series of tracked stacking conveyors, a feeder stacker, a mulch coloring drum and an air lift separator attachment.
December 21, 2020
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
Concrete trowel maintenance
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
January 22, 2009
Unleash the Power of Semi-Automatic for Excavator Machine Control Solutions
Sponsored
Unleash the Power of Semi-Automatic for Excavator Machine Control Solutions
The new semi-automatic functionality for Leica excavator machine control solutions turns complex controls into one-stick easy operations.
December 1, 2020
Cu Skidsteer
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Skid-steer Attachments that Help You Work Smarter
Most-read construction stories of the week include measuring the problem with pandemic construction-material shortages, Hyundai to buy Doosan by year’s end, Ford F-600 tows and hauls more than any other truck its size and F-150 rated 25 mpg
December 18, 2020
Corporate He F46d02dd1de2f70d76f761972503eee8
H&E Equipment Services Appoints New President, COO
H&E Equipment Services announced that John McDowell Engquist will become the new president and chief operating officer, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
December 18, 2020
Alturna Mats
DICA Showcases Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS for Tree Care Applications
DICA will feature SafetyTech Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS Ground Protection Mats for tree care applications during the TCI Virtual Summit held on Jan. 13-15, 2021.
December 18, 2020
Mecalac Trekker 2
Mecalac Welcomes Trekker Group into Growing Dealer Network
Trekker Group joined Mecalac's dealer network in 2020 and will offer Mecalac's innovative line of crawler skid-excavators, wheeled excavators, and swing loaders — expanding the coverage across North America.
December 18, 2020
Aw Plogo
Borgman Capital Acquires Aerial Work Platforms Inc.
Borgman Capital purchased Aerial Work Platforms Inc., a Wisconsin-based company specializing in renting, selling, and servicing aerial lift equipment.
December 18, 2020
Dec2020 Mci
Equipment Finance Industry Confidence Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market is 59.7, an increase from the November index of 56.1.
December 18, 2020
Intermat
2021 INTERMAT Exhibition in Paris Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Uncertainty
Event organizers decided to cancel the 2021 INTERMAT due to the uncertain future of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers will now begin to strategize the next exhibit, which will be held in April 2024.
December 17, 2020
Marco Righi Flash Battery Premio Dei Premi Immagine+text
Flash Battery CEO Receives Award from President of Italy
President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, awarded Flash Battery's CEO, Marco Righi, the Premio dei Premi award for the company's investment in research and innovation on the development of cutting-edge, competitive technology.
December 17, 2020
Motion Industries President Randy Breaux
Motion Industries' President Wins Biz Journal's CEO of the Year Award
Birmingham Business Journal presents Randy Breaux, Motion Industries' President, the 2020 CEO of the Year Award for being an elite leader, within a company of over 300 employees, in the industrial manufacturing and distribution industry.
December 17, 2020
Copy 1
Mammoet FOCUS30 Crane Qualified for First Project
The new 2,500-ton Mammoet crane, FOCUS30, successfully finished the final testing phase and is ready to begin enhancing construction projects in oil refineries and cities.
December 16, 2020
Manitou Group Ceases Operations in Waco, Texas
The Manitou Group will cease operations in Waco, Texas, at the end of March 2021 and consolidate most of the production in South Dakota, while assisting 148 employees with job searches.
December 16, 2020